Health Canada has authorized PrUpgolyv™, a golimumab injection biosimilar in Canada, reinforcing JAMP Pharma Group's leadership in the Canadian biosimilars market.

This authorization expands BioJAMP ® 's growing immunology biosimilars portfolio and supports JAMP's long‑term strategy in specialty and complex medicines.





's growing immunology biosimilars portfolio and supports JAMP's long‑term strategy in specialty and complex medicines. Pr Upgolyv ™ increases access to high quality biosimilar therapies for Canadian patients living with chronic inflammatory autoimmune diseases.





Upgolyv increases access to high quality biosimilar therapies for Canadian patients living with chronic inflammatory autoimmune diseases. This addition reflects JAMP Pharma Group's continued strategic investment in immunology innovation and treatment choice for clinicians and patients.





Patients prescribed Pr Upgolyv™ will be supported through the JAMP Care™ patient support program, offering access, education, and treatment assistance.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - With the authorization of PrUpgolyv™ (golimumab injection) by Health Canada, JAMP Pharma Group continues to build momentum in its immunology-focused biosimilars pipeline, delivering innovative, cost-effective treatment options for patients with inflammatory autoimmune diseases. Pr Upgolyv™ is a biosimilar alternative to PrSimponi®1 and reflects JAMP's long-term investment in complex and specialty medicines. As a Canadian-owned company, we are proud to offer this authorized golimumab biosimilar to the Canadian market. As a result, the JAMP Pharma Group is committed to improving access to affordable care for Canadian patients.

"The authorization of PrUpgolyv™ underscores our ambition to build a strong, differentiated immunology portfolio in Canada. Through BioJAMP®, we are investing in biosimilars that expand treatment options while making biologic therapies more accessible for patients and healthcare systems alike.", says Louis Pilon, President and CEO of JAMP Pharma Group.

A Growing Pipeline of Biosimilars

Immunology represents a key pillar of JAMP Pharma Group's long-term growth strategy. Through its BioJAMP® division, the company continues to strategically build a robust pipeline of biosimilars focused on chronic and complex diseases with high unmet medical needs. The authorization of PrUpgolyv™ further reinforces this commitment, complementing BioJAMP®'s existing immunology biosimilars portfolio, which includes PrSimlandi® and PrJamteki® and demonstrating sustained progress in this therapeutic area.

Beyond immunology, JAMP specialty care is advancing a diversified pipeline of products across oncology, rare diseases and respirology, reflecting JAMP Pharma Group's ambition to become a leading Canadian provider of complex and specialty medicines. By investing in development capabilities, regulatory expertise, and patient centric support models, JAMP is positioning itself to deliver future biosimilars that expand treatment choice, strengthen healthcare system sustainability, and improve outcomes for Canadian patients and healthcare professionals.

Clinical Indications and Information

For all contraindications, warnings, precautions, adverse reactions, interactions, dosing, and conditions of clinical use, please consult the product monograph2 at: https://pmps.hpfb-dgpsa.ca/dhpp/search

Available formats:

PrUpgolyvTM is available in sterile solution of:

50 mg/0.5 mL prefilled syringes and auto-injectors

100 mg/1.0 mL prefilled syringes and auto-injectors

Patient Support and Access

JAMP Pharma Group supports patients prescribed PrUpgolyv™ through JAMP Care™, its comprehensive patient support program. JAMP Care™ is designed to assist both patients and healthcare professionals throughout the treatment journey by offering reimbursement support, onboarding assistance, education resources, and ongoing coordination of care. This program reflects JAMP's commitment to reducing barriers to treatment, improving the patient experience, and supporting optimal health outcomes for Canadians living with chronic inflammatory autoimmune diseases.

About JAMP Pharma Group

JAMP Pharma Group is a Canadian organization headquartered in Boucherville, in the Greater Montreal area. Having experienced exceptional growth over the last 10 years, JAMP Pharma Group is active in all segments of the pharmaceutical market and now offers the largest selection of generic medications in Canada, with nearly 350 molecules2.

This leadership in the generic drug sector significantly strengthens our long-term vision and our commitment to the health of Canadians. By increasing access to high-quality, lower-cost therapeutic options, we play a vital role in improving healthcare for everyone. Furthermore, our portfolio represents savings for the country's public and private healthcare systems, freeing up resources for other essential needs.

In addition to its generic division, JAMP Pharma Group owns several divisions and subsidiaries such as Orimed, BioJAMP®, JAMP Acute & Injectables and Wampole Group, offering prescription and brand-name products, biosimilars, and 180 over-the-counter products including a diverse range of vitamins, supplements, and natural health products. The JAMP Care™ patient support program is designed to assist patients and healthcare professionals with specialty medications and biosimilars offered by JAMP Pharma Group. Since 2024, JAMP Pharma Group has also operated its own manufacturing plant located in Lévis, Québec. JAMP Pharma Manufacturing supports continuous access to quality medications and health solutions for Canadians. In doing so, we are elevating our level of service for community pharmacies and hospitals, enabling them, in turn, to provide optimal service and continuity of care to their patients.

Web site: Homepage – BioJAMP

JAMP CareMC program: jampcaresupport.ca

Sources:

1Simponi® is a trademark registered by Johnson & Johnson. Its use does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by the trademark holder.

2 Based on the number of distinct molecules and dosage forms actively marketed and generating revenue greater than $0, as reported in a commonly used pharmaceutical industry data source between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026.

3 [Product Monograph Template - Standard]

SOURCE Corporation JAMP Pharma

For further information, please contact: Contact : Sophie La Roche, Marketing & Communication Director, Email : [email protected]