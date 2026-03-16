A new generic option of Enzalutamide, an oncology medication used for the treatment of certain stages of prostate cancer2. It is an orally administered antiandrogen.

JAMP Pharma Group is launching PrJAMP Enzalutamide, a generic alternative to the reference product PrXtandi® (marketed in Canada by Astellas Pharma Canada Inc.).

With the largest selection of generic medications in Canada 1 , JAMP Pharma Group is proud to offer a new, lower-cost therapeutic option for patients with prostate cancer.

, JAMP Pharma Group is proud to offer a new, lower-cost therapeutic option for patients with prostate cancer. JAMP Pharma Group has recognized expertise in oncology therapies, now featuring 12 specialty products.

The JAMP Care™ program stands out for its specialized teams and its ability to provide highly differentiated services, ensuring tailored support for each patient and effective collaboration with every care team.

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The JAMP Pharma Group, a leader in the Canadian pharmaceutical industry, announces the launch of PrJAMP Enzalutamide (Enzalutamide oral capsules) in Canada, strengthening its commitment to improving access to critical prostate cancer therapies. With this launch, JAMP consolidates its role as a trusted partner for specialists, pharmacists, and patients by providing a second generic alternative for prostate cancer treatment.

« The launch of PrJAMP Enzalutamide marks an important step in our mission to improve accessibility to important oncology care in Canada. By adding this 12th product to our oncology portfolio, we are not only offering a lower-cost therapeutic option for prostate cancer patients but also reaffirming our role as a partner of choice for healthcare professionals. Through our JAMP Care™ program, we ensure that every patient benefits from personalized guidance and specialized support throughout their treatment journey », says Louis Pilon, President and CEO of JAMP Pharma Group.

A Proven Expertise

With 12 oncology products already in its portfolio, JAMP Pharma Group reaffirms its leadership position in the specialty products sector. We are proud to be, once again, among the first to obtain a Notice of Compliance in the Canadian market. With the launch of Enzalutamide, we demonstrate that our agility and cutting-edge expertise serve a single mission: providing patients with priority access to important oncology care at a lower cost.

« The introduction of PrJAMP Enzalutamide is part of our commitment to offering the Canadian market complex generic solutions that meet critical needs in oncology. All our oncology products are now grouped under a single patient support program (PSP), JAMP Care™, which offers a unified and highly specialized structure. This program provides patients with a comprehensive range of services, including nutritional services, kinesiology, guidance throughout the oncology journey, sex therapy, and social worker support. Through this integrated approach, we ensure a seamless transition and close collaboration with healthcare teams across the country. », explains Amélie Faubert, Senior Vice President, Institutional Affairs & Specialty Products.

JAMP Pharma Group, through its Specialty Care division, possesses one of the largest and steadily growing specialty product portfolios in Canada. Building on deep expertise across numerous therapeutic areas, the division offers an extensive range of complex generic solutions and biosimilars.

Clinical Indications and Information (Canada)

PrJAMP Enzalutamide is indicated for2:

Non-metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (nmCSPC) with biochemical recurrence at high risk of metastasis (high-risk BCR)

Metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC).

Non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).

Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in the context of medical or surgical castration, specifically in certain patients prior to chemotherapy (asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic after failure of hormone therapy) or following docetaxel treatment.

For all warnings, dosage instructions, and monitoring recommendations (e.g., taking the medication with food, adjustments for gastrointestinal adverse events or hepatic impairment), please consult the product monograph at ENZALUTAMIDE-CAP 40 mg CAN_2020-Combined Canada en TW334534

Available formats :

Pr JAMP Enzalutamide is available in oral capsules of :

40 mg capsules

Boxes of 120 capsules (30 blister packs of 4 capsules)

About JAMP Pharma Group

JAMP Pharma Group is a Canadian organization headquartered in Boucherville, in the Greater Montreal area. Having experienced exceptional growth over the last 10 years, JAMP Pharma Group is active in all segments of the pharmaceutical market and now offers the largest selection of generic medications in Canada, with nearly 350 molecules1.

This leadership in the generic drug sector significantly strengthens our long-term vision and our commitment to the health of Canadians. By increasing access to high-quality, lower-cost therapeutic options, we play a vital role in improving healthcare for everyone. Furthermore, our portfolio represents substantial savings for the country's public and private healthcare systems, freeing up resources for other essential needs.

In addition to its generic division, JAMP Pharma Group owns several divisions such as Orimed, BioJAMP®, JAMP Acute & Injectables, Wampole, Laboratoire Suisse, and Cosmetic Import, offering prescription and brand-name products, biosimilars, and 180 over-the-counter products including a diverse range of vitamins, supplements, and natural health products. The JAMP Care™ patient support program is designed to assist patients and healthcare professionals with specialty medications and biosimilars offered by JAMP Pharma Group. Since 2024, JAMP Pharma Group has also operated its own manufacturing plant located in Lévis. JAMP Pharma Manufacturing supports continuous access to quality medications and health solutions for Canadians. In doing so, we are elevating our level of service for community pharmacies and hospitals, enabling them, in turn, to provide optimal service and continuity of care to their patients.

Web site : jamppharma.ca

JAMP CareMC program : jampcare‑support.ca

Sources :

1 Based on the number of distinct molecules and dosage forms actively marketed and generating revenue greater than $0, as reported in a commonly used pharmaceutical industry data source between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.

2 PrJAMP Enzalutamide, product monograph, version of 2025-12-01: ENZALUTAMIDE-CAP 40 mg CAN_2020-Combined Canada en TW334534

SOURCE Corporation JAMP Pharma

For further information, please contact: Contact : Sophie La Roche, Marketing & Communication Director, Email : [email protected]