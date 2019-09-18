Oricom Internet's quick reaction to the CRTC's decision

Following CRTC's reduction in wholesale rates, Oricom Internet has decided to improve its Internet packages for most of its residential customers and has announced a significant reduction in pricing.

QUÉBEC, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Oricom Internet, an independent Internet service provider, recently informed its customers that it would review its residential Internet packages, including a reduction in pricing for many of them as of October 1, 2019. These beneficial changes are directly related to the CRTC's recent decision to lower the wholesale service rates for Internet access. Price reductions and unlimited data are the first changes to be made to Internet connection plans following this important decision.

The CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission) is dedicated to ensuring that Canadians have access to affordable Internet connection services. On August 15, the Commission thus rendered a decision in favour of independent Internet providers by ensuring better conditions so that they can compete with telecommunications giants.

"I'm happy that Canadian consumers can count on an organization like the CRTC to provide them with fair and competitive pricing for their Internet access services," says Bernard Lépine, president and CEO of Oricom Internet. "Without these regulations, Internet access risks becoming a luxury service, which would be less accessible for many Canadian families," explains Mr. Lépine.

Oricom Internet would like to thank the CRTC for its colossal undertaking to ensure fair pricing, which promotes competition for Internet services in Canada.

About ORICOM INTERNET

ORICOM INTERNET is a Québec-based company that provides Internet, telephone and television services tailored to the needs of its residential customers in addition to a multitude of services, including two data centres dedicated to its commercial customers. Since its founding in 1995, the company has continued to grow as a result of its personalized service, the reliability of its products and its extremely competitive pricing. Would you like to know more about Oricom Internet? Visit www.oricom.ca.

SOURCE Oricom Internet inc

For further information: Chantal Lafond, 418-683-4557 ext. 1101, Email: relationspresse@oricom.ca

Related Links

https://www.oricom.ca

