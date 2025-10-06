ORHMA Launches Exclusive Employee Benefits Program for Ontario's Hospitality Industry in Partnership with Western Financial Group

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Motel Association (ORHMA) is excited to introduce the ORHMA Employee Benefits Program, a new, exclusive group health insurance program developed specifically for hospitality businesses across Ontario. In partnership with Western Financial Group (Western), this initiative brings tailored, high-value health benefits solutions directly to ORHMA members -- designed with their unique business challenges in mind.

Built for restaurants, hotels, and other hospitality employers of all sizes, the program delivers preferred pricing, flexible coverage options, and a white-glove service model that puts ORHMA members first. From onboarding to claim support, Western has committed dedicated resources and advisors to ensure members receive not just coverage, but personalized attention, hands-on support, and expert guidance every step of the way. Whether navigating plan comparisons or resolving a claim issue, members can expect fast, responsive, and industry-aware service.

"At a time when employee retention and well-being are critical to hospitality operators, we are excited to launch this new Employee Benefits Program with a trusted partner," said Tony Elenis, President & CEO of ORHMA. "Western Financial Group understands the unique needs of our industry. This tailored solution ensures our members have access to competitive, value-driven benefits that help them attract and support their teams."

The program includes annual benefits reviews, easy-to-navigate plan options, claims and administration support, and an online portal for managing benefits in real time. Additionally, ORHMA and Western will collaborate on personalized hospitality outreach along with educational content, including webinars and in-person opportunities to connect directly with members.

"We're proud to partner with ORHMA to deliver a benefits solution that meets the real needs of hospitality operators," said Matt Friesen, Senior Vice-President, Central Sales at Western Financial Group. "Our team is committed to providing not just insurance, but a full-service experience, backed by knowledgeable advisors, hospitality-specific expertise, and a deep understanding of what it takes to support this dynamic industry. For ORHMA members, we're not just a provider, we're a partner."

The ORHMA Employee Benefits Program is now available to all eligible ORHMA members across Ontario. Operators are encouraged to learn more and request a personalized consultation by visiting www.westernfinancialgroup.ca/orhma.

ABOUT ORHMA

The Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Motel Association (ORHMA) is the largest provincial hospitality association in Canada, representing the interests of foodservice and accommodation businesses across Ontario. ORHMA provides advocacy, business support, and member-exclusive programs to help operators succeed in an ever-changing industry.

ABOUT WESTERN FINANCIAL GROUP

Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western, a proudly Canadian company, is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing an extensive range of insurance products and solutions through an engaged team of over 2,500 people in over 220 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels. Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. For more information, visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca/

