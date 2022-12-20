Ontario becomes the 8 th jurisdiction in Canada to adopt a biosimilar transition policy.

Savings resulting from the adoption of the Ontario Drug Benefit Biosimilars Initiative will be reinvested in new drug therapies and contribute to bringing innovation to the healthcare system.

KIRKLAND, QC, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Earlier today, the Government of Ontario announced its plan to roll out its Biosimilars Initiative to become effective in March 2023. Organon Canada welcomes this important decision that will expand patient access to biosimilars and is expected to generate significant cost savings for the Ontario healthcare system.

"Organon Canada welcomes the Government of Ontario's decision to adopt a biosimilars transition policy," says Michael Casia, President and Managing Director, Organon Canada. "As a company dedicated to contributing to improving the sustainability of the Canadian healthcare system, we are proud to have supported patient transitions to biosimilars in seven jurisdictions so far, representing over 20,000 patients enrolled in our patient support program."

Ontario joins British Columbia, Quebec, Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, the Northwest Territories and Saskatchewan in implementing a biosimilars transition policy.

Along with the other provinces and jurisdictions, Ontario's adoption confirms biosimilars are an important part of a sustainable healthcare system. This will expand the adoption of available biosimilars at a lower cost, while helping to broaden access for patients to these medicines and encourage further innovation.

With the Ontario Biosimilars Initiative, from March 31, 2023 to December 29, 2023, patients using certain reference biologic drugs will transition to a biosimilar version of the medicine, providing patients and their healthcare providers with advanced notice of the implementation. The full implementation and transition will take nine months.

Biosimilars are versions of drugs that are made when an original biologic drug no longer has patent protection. A biosimilar works the same way as the original drug but is less expensive.

Biosimilars are made to the same standards as original biologic drugs and have met Health Canada's regulatory requirements for efficacy and safety.

With its expertise and leadership in biosimilars, Organon Canada is committed to working with patients and their healthcare providers to facilitate this transition.

"Central to Organon's mission is to focus on addressing women's everyday health needs. A number of indications included in the Ontario Biosimilars Initiative are conditions that affect women disproportionally," added Michael Casia.

