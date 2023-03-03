The WiG evaluation, which comprises over 75 quantitative and qualitative criteria, showcases Organon Canada's consideration for the multiple impacts of diversity and intersectionality on career advancement opportunities for women

KIRKLAND, QC, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Organon Canada, a subsidiary of Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women's health company, is excited to share that in line with National Employee Appreciation Day on March 3, it has received the Women in Governance Parity Certification SME 1. The WiG Parity Certification SME is a national benchmark recognizing notable organizations for their ongoing efforts and commitments to gender parity in the workplace. Through integrating numerous programs and policies across the organization, Organon Canada has successfully achieved an industry-renowned standard of excellence for continued progress and work to date in moving the needle around enhancing and sustaining gender parity in the workplace.

"This recognition is a strong testament to our ongoing commitment to gender equity in the workplace and beyond," says Michael Casia, President and Managing Director at Organon Canada. "At Organon Canada, our mission is to deliver impactful solutions which help to envision a better and healthier every day for everyone, with a focus on women. This includes supporting and amplifying the voices of women while maintaining a continued focus and emphasis on opportunities for their leadership and advancement at all levels of the organization. For me, attaining the WiG Parity Certification SME signifies that Organon Canada is on the right track – which is certainly something to celebrate this National Employee Appreciation Day. As we continue to strive for balanced gender representation across our entire organization by 2030, we will seek to further strengthen our longer-term roadmap, ensuring future efforts on this front fall closely in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goal around gender equality."

WiG's Parity Certification SME provides a holistic assessment of an organization's endeavors by reviewing several primary drivers which directly assess its current position on gender parity, including its strategies around culture and commitments to enable more progressive and equitable representation. From there, WiG also reviews an organization's actions to date around communications, policy and programs in place which work to facilitate progress and drive meaningful results related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Women are at the centre of and represent the heart and soul of our organization," mentions Litsa Spiridonakos, Director of Human Resources at Organon Canada. "The journey to improve women's health is fundamental to achieve gender equity in our communities and within our own walls. We're proud that 66% of Organon Canada's employees are women, 54% of our people managers are women, and our global Board of directors is composed of 69% women. We aim to maintain a gender balance coinciding with diverse and intersectional representation amongst our employee base, while actively working to increase the number of women in mid- and senior leadership roles throughout our organization by creating an environment where they can thrive."

For Organon Canada, establishing itself as a partner of choice for women's health and gender equity is a foundational goal that is critical to the success and endeavours of the organization. With International Women's Day quickly approaching, and this year's global campaign theme being Embrace Equity, Organon Canada is proud to be demonstrating its value of embracing gender equity as a top priority, not only on this celebratory day, but every day.

To learn more about Organon Canada's vision and values as it relates to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, visit organon.com/Canada-en/mission-vision-values/ .

