OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) and Excellence Canada are joining forces to support employers wishing to implement the National Standard of Canada for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace (the Standard).

Each week, 500,000 employees miss work due to mental health concerns, and mental illness accounts for two-thirds of long-term disability costs. Implementing the Standard has been shown to decrease days absent, increase worker engagement, and pay dividends to organizations willing to invest in employee wellness by protecting and supporting their mental health at work.

Now, with a groundbreaking partnership between the Standard's dedicated champion, the MHCC, and Excellence Canada, the nation's pre-eminent accreditation body for workplace mental health, employers can obtain support in implementing the world's first psychological workplace safety standard — and receive independent certification for their efforts.

"A goal is a wish yet to be fulfilled, whereas a standard is an expectation," said Michel Rodrigue, MHCC president and CEO. "Setting a standard for mental health at work demonstrates a commitment to employee wellness that does more than solidify brand reputation — it signals genuine caring and a willingness to grow. This is the currency today's employees are rightfully looking for."

Employers can now seek tailored guidance on implementing the Standard through trusted pioneers whose deep knowledge, proven methodologies, and vetted resources provide reassurance at a time when there are many competing voices in the sphere of mental health and business.

"Improving mental health at work is about saving lives, alleviating suffering, and empowering people to be the best they can be," says Allan Ebedes, President and CEO of Excellence Canada. "Our experience shows that adhering to the National Standard and celebrating milestones through certification and awards sustains the energy and commitment needed to build trust in leadership and a culture of excellence."

By combining forces, both parties believe they can provide high-quality, evidence-based support for organizations seeking to implement the Standard and be formally recognized for it. The partnership gives employers an unmatched opportunity to bolster the health and performance of their workforce.

According to Jennifer Elia, VP Future of Work at Excellence Canada, employee well-being is central to business performance. "A well-supported, iterative approach to psychological health and safety helps eliminate fear and uncertainty from the process. With MHCC, we partner with employers at every step, from original commitment to adopt the Standard all the way through to celebration as a role-model employer of choice."

Today's employees expect employers to support their mental health and well-being while protecting them from workplace factors that can cause or contribute to mental injury, just as they are expected to do for their physical health and safety. Through this partnership, both organizations aim to support employers not just in satisfying that expectation, but exceeding it.

About the Mental Health Commission of Canada

The MHCC is committed to helping employers create and maintain mentally healthy workplaces by providing the tools, information, and support needed to ensure that every person in Canada can go to work knowing their organization recognizes the importance of psychological health and safety in the workplace. The MHCC commissioned the development of the National Standard of Canada for Psychological Health and Safety in the Workplace. Launched in 2013, it is the world's first standard designed to protect the psychological health and safety of employees. It has since become the international benchmark for similar standards.

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada has over 35 years of experience developing Standards for organizational excellence and continual improvement, including the Mental Health at Work® framework established in 2011. They provide highly-respected third-party validation to organizations from every sector and industry that the Standards have been properly implemented, levels and trends are positive, and the desired outcomes are sustainable. Excellence Canada is also the custodian and adjudicator for the Canada Awards for Excellence Program, the nation's most prestigious and rigorous organizational prize.

Quick Facts



86 per cent of employees expect their employer to safeguard their mental health.

70 per cent of employees in Canada are concerned about the psychological health and safety of their workplace.

are concerned about the psychological health and safety of their workplace. One in five people in Canada experience a mental health problem or illness each year.

experience a mental health problem or illness each year. The total cost of mental health problems to the Canadian economy exceeds $50 billion annually, or nearly $1,400 for every person.

