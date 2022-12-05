SHERBROOKE, QC, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In order to face the challenges of the food market, Coop Alentour is announcing organizational changes to ensure the sustainability of the food cooperative that has been rooted in Sherbrooke for over 40 years.

Retail activities will be centralized at the store located on Jean-Paul-Perrault Street. Customers will continue to find the products sold by La Grande Ruche, which will close its doors in the coming weeks. Coop Alentour is also putting an end to its distribution activities and its private brand Artisan Tradition. The facilities and assets of the Sherbrooke distribution center are for sale.

With more than 2000 natural and organic products, the Coop Alentour distribution center was an important link in the food security of Quebec. Its closure weakens food distribution since the market is currently controlled by a few large banners and national distributors.

Coop Alentour has given itself the means to make the best decisions to secure its future. To do so, it has called upon the services of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, a firm specializing in operational and financial restructuring plans, to ensure the survival and recovery of the Coop.

The unique objective is to ensure the continuity of the activities of the Coop Alentour, a grocery store greatly appreciated by the population of Sherbrooke. Naturally, these decisions have a significant impact on many employees, who are at the very heart of the cooperative's mission. All employees will be supported during this transitional period in their professional lives.

"We explored several scenarios to ensure that we could maintain all operations and continue to serve our customers successfully. The decisions were difficult. We would like to thank our employees, customers and suppliers for their trust and commitment."

- Jean Hogue, General Manager at the Coop Alentour.

"Our sole objective is to secure the future of the business and its social mission beyond any doubt. You know, choosing your grocery store may seem trivial, but it's not! Opting for the Coop Alentour is opting for a local food cooperative, a Sherbrooke-based business that serves a daily social mission."

- Guy Parenteau, President of the Board of Directors at the Coop Alentour.

About the Coop Alentour

For over 40 years, the Coop Alentour's mission is to offer and promote quality natural and organic food products for the benefit of its members. The food cooperative rooted in Sherbrooke is always looking for the best natural and organic products, for the greater benefit of its customers. A wide range of natural, certified organic, gluten-free, allergen-free, fair trade and GMO-free products are available in the grocery store. Visit the website.

