The NEW OREO DOUBLE STUF ® Iced Capp is a match made in heaven for Iced Capp and OREO ® fans – it features a classic Iced Capp blended with OREO ® cookie crumble and vanilla syrup, topped with vanilla-flavoured whipped topping, and finished off with even more OREO ® cookie crumble on top for a DOUBLE STUF OREO ® flavour and double the fun. OREO ® fans also need to try the NEW OREO ® Strawberry Creamy Chill!





OREO DOUBLE STUF Iced Capp is a match made in heaven for Iced Capp and OREO fans – it features a classic Iced Capp blended with OREO cookie crumble and vanilla syrup, topped with vanilla-flavoured whipped topping, and finished off with even more OREO cookie crumble on top for a DOUBLE STUF OREO flavour and double the fun. OREO fans also need to try the OREO Strawberry Creamy Chill! This summer, Tims cold beverage lineup also includes a delicious NEW Caramel Toffee Cold Brew, topped with espresso-infused foam.





Caramel Toffee Cold Brew, topped with espresso-infused foam. These join some of the returning classics, Tims Strawberry Frozen Lemonade, Strawberry Watermelon or Peach Real Fruit Quenchers, and our Vanilla Iced Latte.

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is launching its new cold beverage menu TODAY with a range of delicious and refreshing flavour options to satisfy every spring and summer mood.

"From cool and creamy options to frozen coffee classics, and fruity and tangy delights, we've crafted our new cold beverage menu to ensure that Tims will be your go-to destination all spring and summer long, no matter what kind of drink you're craving," says Victoria Stewart, Director of Beverage Innovation at Tim Hortons.

OREO DOUBLE STUF® Iced Capp, OREO® Strawberry Creamy Chill and Caramel Toffee Cold Brew are now on the NEW Tim Hortons cold beverage menu to keep you cool and refreshed all spring and summer long (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Here's a look at the new Tims cold beverage menu:

OREO DOUBLE STUF ® Iced Capp



Two classic treats combined to make the drink of the summer! Tims iconic Iced Capp is taken to another level by being blended with OREO ® cookie crumble and vanilla syrup, topped with vanilla-flavoured whipped topping, and finished off with even more OREO ® cookie crumble on top for a DOUBLE STUF OREO ® flavour.





Two classic treats combined to make the drink of the summer! Tims iconic Iced Capp is taken to another level by being blended with OREO cookie crumble and vanilla syrup, topped with vanilla-flavoured whipped topping, and finished off with even more OREO cookie crumble on top for a DOUBLE STUF OREO flavour. OREO ® Strawberry Creamy Chill



Our Strawberry Creamy Chill is blended with OREO ® cookie crumble for a delicious fruit-and-chocolate flavour combination.





Our Strawberry Creamy Chill is blended with OREO cookie crumble for a delicious fruit-and-chocolate flavour combination. Caramel Toffee Cold Brew



Steeped for 16 hours for a smooth and velvety taste, Tims Cold Brew is paired with Caramel Toffee syrup and topped with espresso-infused cold foam for the perfect mix of richness, sweetness and creaminess.





Steeped for 16 hours for a smooth and velvety taste, Tims Cold Brew is paired with Caramel Toffee syrup and topped with espresso-infused cold foam for the perfect mix of richness, sweetness and creaminess. Strawberry Watermelon or Peach Real Fruit Quenchers



Quench your thirst all spring and summer long with two refreshing Real Fruit Juice Quenchers served over ice – available in Strawberry Watermelon and Peach flavours.





Quench your thirst all spring and summer long with two refreshing Real Fruit Juice Quenchers served over ice – available in Strawberry Watermelon and Peach flavours. Vanilla Iced Latte



Change up your go-to espresso order by adding ice, a hint of vanilla and your choice of ice-chilled milk, cream, or an oat or almond beverage.





Change up your go-to espresso order by adding ice, a hint of vanilla and your choice of ice-chilled milk, cream, or an oat or almond beverage. Strawberry Frozen Lemonade



This fruity and tangy favourite is the perfect beverage to cool off with on a hot summer day.

The new Tims cold beverages are available starting today in Tim Hortons restaurants and through mobile order or delivery on the Tims app.

OREO and the OREO Wafer design are trademarks of Mondelez International group, used with permission.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]