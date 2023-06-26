The limited-edition OREO x Super Mario cookies feature 16 unique embossments including Super Mario characters and Power-ups, such as iconic heroes Mario and Luigi, a Super Star, and enemies like a Goomba and Bowser Jr. Each pack offers a new adventure for fans to discover some of the 16 different Super Mario designs.

Powering up the playful partnership, Princess Peach is missing, and OREO is calling on superfans to participate in a social challenge to stop trouble-making Bowser from taking over her castle! Here's what to do: On the rim of a glass of milk, stack as many hero-embossed cookies as possible atop a Bowser cookie until he is defeated (a.k.a. the cookies fall into the milk.) Share a video of the delicious defeat on social!

"We hope to unite OREO cookie lovers and Super Mario enthusiasts alike with this playful challenge, inspired by a storyline fans know all too well," added Lubov.

The OREO x Super Mario cookies will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide in early July and are available for a limited time only.

Visit www.OREOxSuperMario.ca or follow @oreo_canada on Instagram for more information. Starting July 10, follow the hashtag #SuperMarioOREO to participate in the social challenge and save the Mushroom Kingdom!

