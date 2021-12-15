MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - illuxi is proud to announce that the Ordre des psychologues du Québec has entrusted it with designing a custom learning management system (LMS) that the Ordre will use to broadcast its online training offer throughout Quebec.

"The flexibility illuxi offers is allowing us to launch a first training course, Ethics and Deontology, a 45-hour university-level course for future psychologists. Pre-recorded and live training videos, live chat between participants and instructors, and the possibility for live exams are key features that will enhance the learning experience," said Guillaume LaBarre, General Director, Ordre des psychologues du Québec.

"Our mandate was to design a custom, secure and easy-to-operate portal for both users and the Ordre's administrators, with whom we had a very good working relationship," said Marc-André Lanciault, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, illuxi. "By creating an API to synchronize their training purchasing platform with illuxi's, we centralized the information in their customer relationship management (CRM) system. We also streamlined the process and made it user-friendly by automating the integration of educational content and setting up a one-time illuxi login for participants through the Ordre's secure portal," he added.

In addition to adapting to the reality of its clients, illuxi's LMS improves learner efficiency and performance, promoting collaborative learning and making it the solution of choice for companies that want to encourage continuous learning and make it easier.

About illuxi

Intelligence illuxi helps professionals and organizations of all sizes transform their virtual presence into real success through its proprietary platform developed in Montréal. Illuxi powers your project, engages your audiences and enhances your brand value through hosting, content marketing, learning management systems (LMS), e-learning, virtual events (EMS), film studios and digital transformation. As an expert in interactive e-learning recognized for its turnkey and centralized services, illuxi acts as an accelerator and catalyst for the digital transformation of organizations.

illuxi.com

About the Ordre des psychologues du Québec

The primary mission of the Ordre des psychologues is protecting the public. To do so, it guarantees the quality of the services offered by its members, promotes the development of the profession and safeguards access to psychological services. ordrepsy.qc.ca

