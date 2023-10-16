To add to the egg-citement, Canadians can now pair the newest savoury sandwich with Wendy's signature French Toast Sticks, now available all day, and $1 small Hot Coffee*

BURLINGTON, ON, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -

WHAT:

Wake up and smell the English Muffins! On October 16, Wendy's® Canada is coming in hot with two NEW English Muffin Sandwiches, stacked with your favourite breakfast ingredients. Light, fluffy, and perfectly pillowy, the new morning additions are topped with a fresh-cracked Canadian grade A egg, your choice of oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon cooked daily, or a savoury square sausage patty and finished off with melted cheese. Is your mouth watering yet?

Wendy’s Canada adds two new English Muffin Sandwiches to its craveable morning menu (CNW Group/Wendy's Restaurants of Canada)

To celebrate Wendy's fresh take on a classic breakfast sandwich, fans can enjoy a buy one English Muffin Sandwich, get one for a $1 in the Wendy's app through November 12.** The perfect excuse to get your hands on the new breakfast addition! And that's not the only delicious deal. Mornings are incomplete without a cup of hot, fresh coffee. Pair the new English Muffin Sandwich with a $1 small Hot Coffee through December 25*.

Craving something a little sweeter? For the first time ever...Wendy's beloved Homestyle French Toast Sticks are available ALL. DAY. LONG. That's right – morning, noon, and night, you can dip, dunk and drizzle these sweet treats! Delicious doesn't stop at breakfast.

WHERE & WHEN:

The new English Muffin Sandwiches are available at Wendy's restaurants across Canada beginning October 16 during breakfast hours from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.***. To enjoy buy one get one for $1 English Muffin Sandwiches, make sure to stop in during breakfast hours by November 12 – only available with the offer in the Wendy's app.** One more reason to skip hitting "snooze" in the morning!

Homestyle French Toast Sticks available to order all day long begins October 16. Place an order through the Wendy's mobile app, order in-restaurant, or have your favourite sweet treat delivered!

We can't make you a morning person, but we can serve up the best sweet breakfast treat any time of day – only available at Wendy's.

WHY:

Wendy's saves fans from boring and bland breakfast options by bringing fresh twists on familiar flavours to the morning, with items like the Breakfast Baconator®, Homestyle French Toast Sticks, and now the soon-to-be fan-favorite, English Muffin Sandwiches. It's the English Muffin Sandwich fans know and love, made the Wendy's way with the best breakfast ingredients in the game.

"We're always looking to serve up fresh takes on breakfast favourites made the Wendy's way to add to our breakfast lineup," said Hayley Kianoff, Manager, International Culinary Innovation.

"We tested 60 variations before we landed on these light and fluffy English Muffins made with a touch of honey and topped with fresh-cracked Canadian eggs and delicious bacon or sausage for the perfectly stacked breakfast sandwich!"

HOW:

Snag a better breakfast at your nearest Wendy's restaurant, online, or via the Wendy's mobile app during breakfast hours, or for Homestyle French Toast Sticks, anytime you get a craving!

If you order through the Wendy's app, you can earn Wendy's Rewards™ points to score free food!****

See you in the a.m.!

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. The first Wendy's restaurant in Canada opened in 1975 and the brand is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen Canadian beef*****, freshly prepared salads and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Canada™ and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids™ in Canada program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.ca and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendyscanada, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WendysCanada.

*At participating Wendy's. Not valid in a combo.

**Offer only available at participating Canada Wendy's for a limited time. Offer must be redeemed via the Wendy's app. App download and account registration required. See offer in the Wendy's app for further details.

***Hours and participation may vary by location.

**** At participating Canada Wendy's. Wendy's app download, account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See https://wendys.com/en-ca/rewards for details.

*****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

Media Contacts:

Marcy McMillan, [email protected]

Alex Wilcox, [email protected]

SOURCE Wendy's Restaurants of Canada