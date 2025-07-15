Orchestry Launches Game-changing Tools for Microsoft 365 Security and Governance

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Orchestry, a leading Microsoft 365 management platform, has announced the release of two highly anticipated features: sharing links reporting and remediation, and broken inheritance reporting and remediation. These innovative tools are designed to provide organizations with unparalleled visibility and control over permissions, addressing critical security risks and compliance challenges.

Controlling permissions and ensuring secure access in Microsoft 365 environments has long been a headache for IT teams, particularly with thousands of shared files and folders creating unseen vulnerabilities. Orchestry's new sharing links reporting and remediation feature offers a cutting-edge solution, efficiently identifying outdated or risky sharing links, and dramatically reducing the need for time-intensive manual audits.

"The sharing links reporting and remediation feature is a game-changer, helping customers scan an average of 40,000 links per 1,400 workspaces. That's thousands of potentially risky or outdated links surfaced automatically—saving hours of manual audits and reducing compliance risks," said Orchestry CEO Michal Pisarek.

Key functionalities include comprehensive sharing link reporting across Teams and SharePoint, advanced filtering options for targeted audits, and bulk deletion capabilities to remove outdated links with ease. Additionally, detailed insights into link behaviors, such as creator and last accessed date, empower organizations to proactively secure their data and minimize risks.

Complementing the sharing links feature, Orchestry has also introduced broken inheritance reporting and remediation to tackle another persistent issue in Microsoft 365. Broken inheritance occurs when custom permissions override established group- or site-level settings, creating unmanaged access points. Orchestry's solution offers an intuitive dashboard to detect and classify broken inheritance instances, pinpoint their origins, and restore proper permissions with a single click.

With these tools, Orchestry delivers what IT teams have long sought but could not achieve with out-of-the-box Microsoft 365 tools. By automating permissions management and highlighting risks, Orchestry provides a scalable governance framework that enhances compliance, reduces manual workloads, and secures sensitive data.

Orchestry's latest release also introduces new features to further enhance Microsoft 365 governance and efficiency. These include expanded sensitivity label visibility in Workspace Review, periodic Workspace Privacy validation, and Search & Copilot Visibility for sensitive workspaces.

In addition, Orchestry launched the industry-first Copilot Readiness Dashboard, consolidating 13 governance signals to provide a unified assessment of an organization's preparation for integrating Microsoft Copilot technology. Beacon 2.0, a read-only, streamlined management tool, also debuted as part of this release, enabling partners and administrators to achieve comprehensive tenant-wide reporting at a fraction of the cost.

"These latest enhancements continue our mission of transforming Microsoft 365 management for our customers," added Pisarek. "With a laser focus on governance, security, and operational efficiency, Orchestry is setting the bar higher for M365 administrators facing increasing complexity in their environments."

These features mark a significant leap forward for Microsoft 365 security and governance, helping organizations move from reactive management to proactive risk mitigation. They're just the latest example of Orchestry's commitment to innovation in delivering robust, enterprise-grade solutions that simplify Microsoft 365 administration and governance.

About Orchestry

Orchestry is an all-in-one enterprise-grade Microsoft 365 management platform that provides unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance. By ensuring secure, cost-effective, and AI-ready workspaces, Orchestry empowers organizations to achieve operational agility, enhanced compliance, and strategic growth.

www.orchestry.com

