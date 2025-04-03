Orchestry Introduces Automated Remediation of SharePoint Sites and Teams with New Workspace Review Feature

Orchestry introduces new capabilities to automate recalibration of collaboration workspaces and ensure security and compliance.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - PRLog — Orchestry announces their new Workspace Review feature to help IT admins automate Microsoft 365 collaboration workspace maintenance.

Orchestry (https://www.orchestry.com), makers of an all-in-one, enterprise-grade M365 management platform, today announced Workspace Review, a new feature designed to automate the process of realigning Microsoft Teams and SharePoint sites to their intended states. The new feature addresses the challenges of keeping collaboration workspaces like SharePoint sites and Teams secure, compliant, and efficient.

Workspace Review tackles the issue of workspace misalignment by providing an automated engine for remediation. This feature allows admins to set up review policies that regularly and automatically check and correct deviations from standards. This helps admins ensure that collaboration spaces remain aligned with organizational policies throughout their lifecycle.

Key benefits of Workspace Review include:

Automated Compliance and Governance : Workspace Review automates the process of checking and correcting deviations from established policies, giving IT administrators time back and ensuring that workspaces remain compliant without manual intervention.

: Workspace Review automates the process of checking and correcting deviations from established policies, giving IT administrators time back and ensuring that workspaces remain compliant without manual intervention. Empowered Workspace Owners : Workspace Review enables the delegation of remediation tasks to workspace owners, who can easily review and correct issues—and maintain healthy workspaces.

: Workspace Review enables the delegation of remediation tasks to workspace owners, who can easily review and correct issues—and maintain healthy workspaces. Flexible Configuration : Admins can set Workspace Review to run on a schedule that suits their organization's needs, whether it's monthly, quarterly, or annually. Policies can be focused on specific criteria like membership, sensitivity labels, privacy settings, and storage limits.

: Admins can set Workspace Review to run on a schedule that suits their organization's needs, whether it's monthly, quarterly, or annually. Policies can be focused on specific criteria like membership, sensitivity labels, privacy settings, and storage limits. Comprehensive Remediation: Workspace Review includes several key components such as version cleanup; membership review; sensitivity and privacy review; and search and Copilot visibility, ensuring thorough remediation.

Workspace Review is a revolutionary tool for organizations looking to maintain governance and compliance for ever-expanding Microsoft 365 environments. By automating the review process and enabling delegation to workspace owners, it ensures that workspaces remain secure, compliant, and efficient throughout their lifecycle.

For more information about Workspace Review, please visit https://www.orchestry.com/microsoft-365-workspace-review.

About Orchestry

Orchestry is an all-in-one enterprise-grade M365 management platform that provides unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance, ensuring a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Orchestry helps you experience operational agility, reduced costs, and enhanced compliance, paving the way for strategic growth and digital innovation.

Orchestry, Valerie Sergienko, Director, Demand Generation, [email protected]