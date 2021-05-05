MIRABEL, QC, May 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ORAM Plomberie du Bâtiment is pleased to announce it has been recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2021. It is a first for the Mirabel-based firm, which won the prestigious designation following a rigorous selection process.

The Canada's Best Managed Companies awards program is the most prestigious honour for Canadian businesses. It recognizes companies in every sector that have distinguished themselves through their management practices, innovation, team spirit, and leadership.

"We are so proud to have joined the ranks of the most respected companies in Canada," said Marie-Claude Allaire, Co-President, ORAM. "This award recognizes the efforts we've made to pursue excellence in our business goals as well as in sustainable development and our impact on society. Today's announcement reflects our goal to continue to grow and strengthen our positioning in an increasingly competitive landscape."

ORAM Plomberie du Bâtiment has been a family-owned business for three generations. It has built its reputation on its innovative expertise, in-depth knowledge, and impeccable customer service. From design to execution, the ORAM experience means comprehensive, customized support for every project, no matter how big or complex. Today, ORAM's core strategy is to leverage the integration of new technology and to continue empowering its employees through education programs, while maintaining a strong focus on community engagement. "This award recognizes more than just the quality of our service or our operational efficiency," added Olivier Mongrain, Co-President, ORAM. "It's a recognition of our vision, our values, and our goals. We've always found success by putting our people first, and we're eternally grateful to all our employees for helping us realize this amazing accomplishment."

About ORAM Plomberie du Bâtiment

Founded more than 50 years ago, ORAM Plomberie du Bâtiment is a contractor specialized in plumbing and structural mechanics. It offers a wide array of high-quality equipment, products, and installation services for general contractors working in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. With its team of 245 employees, ORAM provides turnkey support and peerless customer service.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The program is sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and TMX Group.

