Optiva Wins Contract for Payment Application to Deploy on Private Cloud of Tier 1 Telecom in the Middle East

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. (TSX: OPT), an innovative software provider of mission-critical, cloud-native, monetization solutions to leading communication service providers (CSPs) globally, today announced it has been selected and has won a contract with a Tier 1 telecom operator in the Middle East to be its payment application provider.

The application, which will be architected and deployed on the telecom's private cloud, will equip the operator with the scalability necessary to meet its market demands today and achieve continued growth long-term. Further, the operator's subscribers will benefit from the new solution by enabling online e-vouchers that will give additional flexibility to dealers and customers to top up their accounts. With the new cloud-native technology and consolidated payment solution platform, the telecom will achieve a higher level of performance to meet its business needs and achieve its operating expense (OPEX) savings targets.

"We are excited to partner with one of the most advanced operators in the region. Deployment of our payment solution will allow the operator to dramatically increase flexibility and scalability with cloud-native architecture — which is critical for reaching its growth markets. We appreciate the confidence shown to Optiva and look forward to supporting their subscriber growth," said Danielle Royston, CEO of Optiva.

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is leading the telco industry and its innovative customers around the world by offering next-generation software solutions to help them leverage today's digital technologies. Our portfolio of monetization products enables real-time billing, charging, policy management and user experience that are critical to our customers' growth and performance. When deployed in the cloud, Optiva™ solutions deliver the most impact for the best value. Our vision, market knowledge, analytical insights and unparalleled Customer Success Program ensure our customers are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals today and into the future. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. can be found on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, please go to www.optiva.com .

