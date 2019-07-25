Optiva Upgrades a Tier 1 APAC Telecom to its Latest Cloud-Enabled Version Across Multiple Campuses

The new upgrade positions one of the world's largest operators to achieve increased competitive edge and significant savings with cloud functionality.

TORONTO, July 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. (TSX: OPT), an innovative software provider of mission-critical, cloud-native, monetization solutions to leading communication service providers (CSPs) globally, today announced it has completed a major BSS upgrade for a Tier 1 APAC telco. The telecom, which utilizes Optiva Charging Engine™, is one of the world's largest operators with a base of more than 400 million subscribers.

The upgrade to Optiva's latest version included cloud-enabling features and was carried out across multiple campuses with zero downtime or outages. The upgrade was completed to position the APAC operator to utilize Optiva's cloud-native functionality. This step on the journey to the cloud is vital to achieving their long-term strategic business goals in one of the most competitive markets, which has the highest mobile data usage per smartphone, in the world.

"We are delighted to earn our customer's trust and deliver the services that are especially vital, given their dramatic growth and increased data demand. Optiva was able to deliver a flawless upgrade — no defects, no outages and no downtime — to a huge subscriber base," said Danielle Royston, CEO of Optiva. "With this upgrade, they are now ready to start their journey to the public cloud, and with that, achieve huge cost savings. Congratulations are in order for both teams for this resounding success."

Optiva Inc. is leading the telco industry and its innovative customers around the world by offering next-generation software solutions to help them leverage today's digital technologies. Our portfolio of monetization products enables real-time billing, charging, policy management and user experience that are critical to our customers' growth and performance. When deployed in the cloud, Optiva™ solutions deliver the most impact for the best value. Our vision, market knowledge, analytical insights and unparalleled Customer Success Program ensure our customers are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals today and into the future. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. can be found on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, please go to www.optiva.com .

