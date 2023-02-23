Optiva Unifies BSS and Data Rich Applications for the Telecommunications Industry With New MuleSoft Integration

Optiva's BSS solutions empower communications service providers (CSPs) using MuleSoft to simplify and unify their BSS and customer data to accelerate 5G ecosystem monetization

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. (TSX: OPT), a leading provider of cloud-native monetization and revenue management software, today announced that the company is now offering CSPs using MuleSoft a new integration to more easily unlock their data, streamline processes across all systems and ultimately allow teams to deliver truly connected customer experiences faster.

Optiva's BSS technology and telecom industry knowledge offers CSPs using MuleSoft the support and tools needed to unlock and unify data from the multitude of growing applications and systems. As a Salesforce partner, CSPs using MuleSoft and Optiva's integration will be able to better unify their data and help customers build a single centralized view of their customers, automate business processes and build connected digital experiences.

MuleSoft brings together integration, APIs and automation all on one unified platform. It enables companies to become composable businesses, where they can turn every asset in their organization — data, bots and applications — into reusable building blocks to scale and increase the speed of work. This aligns with Optiva's mission to deliver BSS solutions that are easy to deploy, configure and operate, supporting CSPs who seek to "Simplify. Unify. Monetize." services and launch innovative digital services at a rapid pace.

"We are proud to be a Salesforce partner and enable ease of integration of Optiva's solutions and customer data with MuleSoft," said Matthew Halligan, CTO at Optiva. "Optiva's objective is to create a 100% digital environment, empowering CSPs to deploy our monetization platform within three months and launch new market offers in less than three hours. Our software and industry expertise for MuleSoft customers accelerates our strategy and further supports our customers' journey to becoming digital service providers."

"In an all-digital world, it has never been more important to meet customer's needs by delivering seamless digital experiences," said Dan McAllister, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels, Salesforce. "As a Salesforce partner, Optiva is helping our joint customers maximize the value of MuleSoft and deliver connected customer experiences faster."

CSPs interested in learning more about the benefits Optiva for MuleSoft can meet with Optiva at MWC Barcelona, February 27 to March 2, 2023, in Hall 2 2D20, and schedule a meeting here .

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

