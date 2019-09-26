Optiva Signs New Customer to its Now Available SaaS BSS Platform on the Public Cloud

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. (TSX: OPT), a pioneer in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software, today announced a new customer who will utilize Optiva's BSS platform on the public cloud. The operator will leverage the platform to launch a new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service.

The Optiva BSS platform, re-architected and made available on the public cloud, is Optiva's new entry into the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market. The multi-tenant BSS platform allows customers to focus on their business, not on deploying and managing enterprise software. Customers design marketing plans, load subscribers and deploy their services — without having to install any software on premise. The deployment schedule for this customer will be completed in months, not years, providing a vastly different enterprise software experience not seen in the telco industry or the BSS product space to date.

The Optiva BSS platform offers full BSS functionality, including customer management, prepaid and postpaid revenue management, commercial and technical product catalogs and real-time convergent rating and charging for mobile customers. By utilizing the public cloud, it offers rapid, unlimited scale with capability for worldwide reach. The costs and complexities of bare metal or even virtualized enterprise software deployments are a thing of the past. The most innovative BSS stack solution available in the industry today, it offers an end-to-end, fully managed service that provides the lowest cost of ownership and unlimited capacity.

"We are excited to add a new customer to Optiva and even more thrilled they selected our company because of our public cloud approach to BSS. Such a solution didn't exist in the telecom industry a year ago," said Danielle Royston, CEO of Optiva. "We look forward to partnering with customers who share our vision of the benefits of public cloud."

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is leading the telco industry and its innovative customers around the world by offering next-generation software solutions to help them leverage today's digital technologies. Our portfolio of monetization products enables real-time billing, charging, policy management and user experience that are critical to our customers' growth and performance. When deployed in the cloud, Optiva™ solutions deliver the most impact for the best value. Our vision, market knowledge, analytical insights and unparalleled Customer Success Program ensure our customers are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals today and into the future. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. can be found on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, please go to www.optiva.com .

