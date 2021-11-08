Optiva Launches New BSS Cloud-Native MVNx Fast Track to Accelerate Rollouts and Time to Benefits for MVNO/Es

MVNO/Es achieve faster time to launch in 90 days or less and roll out new service plans within three hours or less on private and public clouds

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), a leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, is pleased to announce the launch of its new MVNx Fast Track program.

The program accelerates business velocity for MVNO/Es with faster time to launch and the capability to be live in production in 90 days or less. The MVNx Fast Track program, built with cloud technology, applies a disruptive delivery methodology on private and public clouds, providing flexibility, scalability and automation for end-to-end operations. MVNO/Es, for example, can make changes to their service plans and roll them out in three hours or less, enjoying more than 120 out-of-the-box (OOTB) offers.

"The success of 5G will be predicated on expansion to new market segments and creating a better customer experience. Thus, MVNO/Es have a business necessity to expand into new markets cost effectively. The Optiva MVNx Fast Track program can accelerate time to market and help CSPs personalise their engagements with enterprises and consumers in real-time, which lowers costs and significantly improves revenue opportunities," said John Abraham, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason.

"We took what we learned over the last several years and packaged it to service the needs of the fast-paced challengers in their markets, where speed, customer service, agility and flexibility are critical survival factors," said Sebastiano Tevarotto, Optiva Customer Success Champion. "Currently, more than 60 MNOs, 5 MVNEs and over a dozen MVNOs and digital brands globally leverage the benefits of Optiva's proven software to harness the transformational possibilities of innovation and accelerate their growth."

For more information about the Optiva MVNx Fast Track program, please visit: www.optiva.com/mvnx/ .

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

