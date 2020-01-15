Optiva is Named Telecom Market Disruptor by GlobalData

Highlights vision and focus on public cloud innovation

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - GlobalData, a world-leading analytics company and one of the largest data and insights solution providers, has named Optiva a market disruptor. The GlobalData report cited Optiva's leadership in the telecom industry in its journey to the public cloud. Optiva's vision was recognized to include the re-architecture of its revenue management products to offer operators cloud-native BSS software solutions that are optimized to reap full benefits from the public cloud.

With more than 20 years of experience and over 100 customers worldwide, Optiva is amid a $100 million R&D cloud investment. A trusted provider of charging and end-to-end BSS solutions, Optiva customers include tier 1 operators, such as Vodafone Idea, which has a pilot in progress with a base of over 320 million subscribers on Optiva Charging EngineTM on the cloud.

The public cloud-first strategy equips telecom operators to achieve dramatic savings of up to 80% on their total cost of ownership. These savings, along with the advances and capabilities only possible through public cloud technology, allow operators to invest their time and money instead into next-level customer experiences and digital offerings.

In GlobalData's November 2019 report, "Cloud Revenue Management: Optiva Software" John Byrne, GlobalData's service director for global telecom technology and software stated:

"Benefits of public cloud deployment include removing the requirement of a significant upfront investment in hardware and data center operational costs; the use of public cloud based products (such as database management, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and security products); the ability to scale computing and database resources up and down to match capacity requirements; and the ability to provide constant software upgrades as new features and services get added. Cloud-native OOTB BSS and charging turns out to be an ideal product with focus on specific industry future challenges … "

"Private cloud is fake cloud because you still have a data center, and hybrid and multi-cloud have downsides that other industries have learned from — companies like BP, J.P. Morgan, Vanguard Group tried these options first but now are 'all in' on moving to the public cloud," said Danielle Royston, CEO of Optiva. "If you truly want to save a ton of money — don't waste your time and make the same mistake. Pass on the fake cloud and go straight to the public cloud."

At Mobile World Congress Barcelona (MWC), complimentary Optiva Insiders events will be held to bust public cloud myths and unveil a BSS public cloud migration playbook. Operator executives interested in attending can reserve a seat now .

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is the leader in providing communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud. Operators and MVNOs can integrate our best-of-breed charging engine into a BSS stack or deploy our fully managed, end-to-end, SaaS-based suite. Optiva solutions offer unmatched speed, scale, security and savings. Our market knowledge, analytical insights and unique Customer Success Program ensure telecoms are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

