Optiva Inc. to Host Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call on November 7, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. (TSX: OPT) ("the Company" or "Optiva"), a pioneer in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019. Danielle Royston, CEO, and Anin Basu, Interim CFO, will host the call followed by a question and answer session. All interested parties are invited to participate. The Company intends to release their financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter after market close on November 6, 2019.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, November 7, 2019



TIME: 8:30 a.m. (ET)



DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll-free (Canada/U.S.) 1-888-220-8474 International: 1-720-452-9217



REFERENCE NUMBER: 2936771



REGISTER FOR ONLINE ACCESS: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=136687



TAPED REPLAY: http://www.optiva.com/investors/



MEDIA INQUIRIES: media@optiva.com

CHANGE IN FISCAL YEAR END

As previously announced on December 12, 2018, Optiva is changing its fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 to better align the Company's year-end reporting cycle with its business operations. The Company's transition to a December 31 year end in fiscal 2019 will include five fiscal quarters.

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is leading the telco industry and its innovative customers around the world by offering next-generation software solutions to help them leverage today's digital technologies. Our portfolio of monetization products enables real-time billing, charging, policy management and user experience that are critical to our customers' growth and performance. When deployed in the cloud, Optiva™ solutions deliver the most impact for the best value. Our vision, market knowledge, analytical insights and unparalleled Customer Success Program ensure our customers are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals today and into the future. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc., can be found on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, please go to www.optiva.com.

