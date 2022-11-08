Optiva Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

All amounts are stated in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated

Revenue within expected range at $15.2 million

Total Contract Value ("TCV") (1) bookings of $24.7 million

bookings of Gross margin at 72%

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $3.3 million or 22% of revenue – representing the ninth consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA margin over 20%

Adjusted EPS (1) loss of $(0.16)

loss of Settled long-standing contractual dispute with a legacy customer

Balance sheet remains solid with $18.3 million in cash

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or "the Company") (TSX: OPT), a leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, today released its third quarter financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.

"I am pleased with our team's focus on and successful execution of our 2022 plan of record. We remain on track to further stabilize revenue and increase market and customer traction with next-generation products and services," said John Giere, President and Chief Executive Officer of Optiva. "Our sales and R&D efforts continue to deliver high-value products and services to satisfy the complex needs of our global customers for their public and private cloud strategies. As we push ahead in Q4, we are quite satisfied and excited with the net impact of our investments which is evidenced in the increasing visibility of our customer successes as we wrap up this year. We are realizing our vision of a bright future and look to accelerate this momentum going into the new year."

Business Highlights

TCV in Q3 '22 bookings totaled $24.7 million . For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , TCV bookings totaled $70.0 million to date, a growth of 28% compared to prior year, putting us ahead of our annual target.





Optiva announced the launch of the first 5G telecom charging solution to be transacted through Google Cloud Marketplace. Optiva Charging Engine is pre-integrated with Google Cloud, enabling CSPs to rapidly procure the software and subsequently connect to other parts of their architecture within ninety days. Optiva's full SaaS converged charging solution enables CSPs to rapidly procure software, connect to existing architecture and monetize 5G and IoT use cases.





The Company announced that Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT), the largest communications solutions provider in its country, selected Optiva for cloud modernization to Optiva BSS Platform next-generation full BSS stack. The partnership includes a five-year subscription services agreement with Optiva. The TSTT and Optiva partnership brings to light cloud technology business benefits to serve customers better, improve flexibility and address the dynamic market in Trinidad and Tobago .





The Company and Digitel announced the successful go-live of a new Optiva next-generation BSS platform and migration of 7.2 million subscribers. The solution enables Digitel to offer its customers a converged digital experience, unlocking innovation and new revenue growth opportunities with ease and agility to create new service offerings around VoLTE, 5G and IoT.





The Company entered into a settlement agreement with a legacy customer, resolving all outstanding claims arising from the period prior to the current management team being appointed. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the former customer has received CDN $4.25 million during Q3'22 and will receive an additional CDN $1 million in Q1'23. Net of a recovery under the Company's insurance policy, the Company recognized a gain upon the release of the provision previously established on its books relating to this claim.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Highlights:



Q3 Fiscal 2022 Highlights Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

($ US Millions, except per share information) September 30,

September 30,

(Unaudited) 2022 2021

2022 2021

Revenue 15.2 16.7

46.7 49.1

Net Income (Loss) 0.9 3.8

2.2 21.8

Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.14 $ 0.62

$ 0.36 $ 3.73

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(1) $(0.16) $ 0.35

$(0.16) $ 0.72

Adjusted EBITDA(1) 3.3 5.9

10.9 15.0

Cash from (used in) operating activities (2.6) 5.2

(2.2) 5.9

Total cash, including restricted cash 18.3 32.8

18.3 32.8















Revenue for Q3'22 was within management's expectations at $15.2 million . On a year-over-year basis, the change by revenue type for Q3 '22 included a $1.5 million decrease in support and subscription revenue, a $0.1 million increase in software and services revenue and $0.1 million decrease in third-party software and hardware revenue.





Gross margin for Q3'22 amounted to 72% compared to 79% during the same period in 2021. The decline in gross margin is attributable primarily due to the impact of higher customizations with lower margins ordered by customers that required fulfillment compared to the previous period and lower percentage of revenue from support and subscription revenue that has a higher margin. Gross margins may fluctuate as the Company proves out its cloud-native model and product capabilities to new and existing customers when they onboard the public or private cloud in future periods.





General and administrative expenses decreased to $1.4 million compared to $3.0 million during the same period in 2021. The decrease is mainly due to a $1.6 million gain recognized upon the release of excess provision and lower legal and professional costs.





Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (1) for Q3'22 decreased to $3.3 million as compared to $5.9 million during the same period in 2021, primarily driven by lower gross margin.





Net income for Q3'22 was $0.9 million compared to net income of $3.8 million during the same period in 2021. Excluding the impact from change in value of warrants and the gain on a contractual claim settlement, the Company had a net loss of $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 , versus a net income of $2.1 million during the corresponding period in 2021.





The Company ended the third quarter with a cash balance of $18.3 million . The cash balance was impacted by the payment on the contractual claim settlement and a delay in some customer payments that were collected shortly after quarter end.

(1) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, TCV and adjusted EPS are non-IFRS measures. These measures are defined in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this news release.

Non-IFRS Measures

"EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are not financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute to net income (loss), operating income or any other financial measures of performance calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding amounts for depreciation and amortization, other income, finance costs, finance income, income tax expense (recovery), foreign exchange gain (loss) and share-based compensation. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA (as defined above), excluding restructuring costs, one-time provision amounts, and any one-time transaction costs associated with shareholder conflict. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a metric that investors may find useful in understanding the Company's financial position. The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands of U.S. dollars).



Three months ended, September 30 Nine months ended, September 30

2022 2021 2022 2021









Net income for the period $ 870 $ 3,783 $ 2,215 $ 21,813









Add back / (substract):







Depreciation of property and equipment 119 65 355 83 Amortization of intangible assets 361 363 1,083 1,088 Finance income (97) (329) (256) (471) Finance costs (recovery) 2,105 804 5,518 (9,500) Income tax expense 893 833 1,630 2,438 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 254 (109) 792 (635) Share-based compensation 375 490 1,084 1,905 EBITDA 4,880 5,900 12,421 16,721









Release of provisions (1,571) - (1,571) (1,314) One-time cost (recovery) related to shareholder conflict - - - (434)









Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,309 $ 5,900 $ 10,850 $ 14,973

Adjusted EPS is reported diluted EPS excluding the impact of change in the fair value of warrants, one-time costs (recovery) related to shareholder conflict and release of provisions.

TCV is the Total Contract Value of all bookings closed in the period.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use such words as "may," "will," "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "intend," "would," "could," "should," "anticipate" and other similar terminology. These statements are forward-looking as they are based on our current expectations, as at August 9, 2022, about our business and the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Our actual results could materially differ from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Optiva does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

OPTIVA Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)



(Unaudited)

















September 30, December 31,

2022 2021





Assets









Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,660 $ 29,587 Trade accounts and other receivables 10,435 7,203 Unbilled revenue 13,199 8,209 Prepaid expenses 1,298 3,044 Income taxes receivable 3,872 4,362 Other assets 739 823 Total current assets 46,203 53,228





Restricted cash 1,592 792 Property and equipment 1,372 883 Deferred income taxes 439 432 Other assets - 372 Long-term unbilled revenue 2,119 2,878 Intangible assets 721 1,804 Goodwill 32,271 32,271





Total assets $ 84,717 $ 92,660





Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit









Current liabilities:



Trade payables $ 2,821 $ 2,083 Accrued liabilities 8,969 12,905 Provisions - 4,200 Income taxes payable 3,902 3,468 Deferred revenue 2,588 3,995 Total current liabilities 18,280 26,651





Deferred revenue 792 151 Other liabilities 1,804 2,096 Pension and other long-term employment benefit plans 999 9,423 Debentures 87,526 86,990 Series A Warrant 19 1,495 Standby Warrant 10 172 Deferred income taxes 619 746 Total liabilities 110,049 127,724





Shareholders' deficit:



Share capital 270,560 270,560 Contributed surplus 15,449 14,172 Deficit (315,124) (317,339) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 3,783 (2,457) Total shareholders' deficit (25,332) (35,064)





Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 84,717 $ 92,660

OPTIVA Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)



(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts)





(Unaudited)





























Three months ended, September 30 Nine months ended, September 30

2022 2021 2022 2021









Revenue:







Support and subscription $ 9,900 $ 11,412 $ 29,859 $ 35,681 Software licenses, services and other 5,260 5,254 16,836 13,386

15,160 16,666 46,695 49,067









Cost of revenue 4,215 3,492 12,742 10,765









Gross profit 10,945 13,174 33,953 38,302









Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing 2,534 1,789 7,369 5,502 General and administrative 1,431 2,990 7,666 11,984 Research and development 2,955 3,412 9,019 7,171

6,920 8,191 24,054 24,657









Income from operations 4,025 4,983 9,899 13,645









Foreign exchange gain / (loss) (254) 109 (792) 635 Finance income 97 328 256 471 Finance (cost) recovery (2,105) (804) (5,518) 9,500









Income before income taxes 1,763 4,616 3,845 24,251









Income taxes (recovery):







Current 1,032 922 1,727 2,691 Deferred (139) (89) (97) (253)

893 833 1,630 2,438









Net income 870 3,783 2,215 21,813









Other comprehensive income:







Items that will not be reclassified







to net income:







Actuarial gain on pension and non-pension







post-employment benefit plans, net of income







tax expense of nil: 6,239 3,237 6,239 3,237



















Total comprehensive income $ 7,109 $ 7,020 $ 8,454 $ 25,050









Income per common share:







Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.62 $ 0.36 $ 3.73 Diluted 0.14 0.62 0.36 3.73



















Weighted average number of







common shares (thousands):







Basic 6,178 6,151 6,178 5,851 Diluted 6,178 6,151 6,178 5,851





















OPTIVA INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows







(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)







(Unaudited)





























Three months ended, September 30 Nine months ended, September 30

2022 2021 2022 2021









Cash provided by (used in):

















Operating activities:







Income for the period $ 870 $ 3,783 $ 2,215 $ 21,813 Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property and equipment 119 65 355 83 Amortization of intangible assets 361 363 1,083 1,088 Finance income (97) (329) (256) (471) Finance costs (recovery) 2,105 804 5,518 (9,500) Pension 746 9 (959) (709) Income tax expense 893 833 1,630 2,438 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) / loss 278 41 (1,066) (409) Share-based compensation 375 490 1,084 1,905 Change in provisions (4,200) - (4,200) (1,355) Change in non-cash operating working capital (3,393) (1,018) (5,064) (7,004)

(1,943) 5,041 340 7,879 Interest paid (4) (40) (26) (93) Interest received 59 9 118 19 Promissory note paid - - (2,000) - Income taxes (paid) received (709) 206 (672) (1,858)

(2,597) 5,216 (2,240) 5,947









Financing activities:







Issue of share capital - - - 19,089 Payment of interest on loans and borrowings (4,351) (4,351) (8,775) (8,764)

(4,351) (4,351) (8,775) 10,325









Investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment (320) (666) (844) (931) Purchase of software - (372) - (372) Increase in restricted cash (815) (254) (800) (166)

(1,135) (1,292) (1,644) (1,469)









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes







on cash and cash equivalents (853) (476) (268) (435)









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (8,936) (903) (12,927) 14,368









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 25,596 32,935 29,587 17,664









Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 16,660 $ 32,032 $ 16,660 $ 32,032











SOURCE Optiva Inc.

