Optiva Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

"In Q3 we continued to focus on our advancement to the cloud - continuing our investment in our products and working with customers to position them for adoption of the cloud," said Danielle Royston, CEO of Optiva. "We have started this period's review of Customer Success and anticipate this metric to continue on its upward trajectory. We continue to manage the business cash flow break even so we may invest in our exciting vision to bring telco to the cloud in 2019."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues were lower by $7.4 million relative to the third quarter of fiscal 2018, primarily due to the discontinuation of support to customers who had previously notified Optiva of their exit, and in some limited cases, a delay in renewal by existing customers, as well as fewer software implementations.





relative to the third quarter of fiscal 2018, primarily due to the discontinuation of support to customers who had previously notified Optiva of their exit, and in some limited cases, a delay in renewal by existing customers, as well as fewer software implementations. Optiva's cost of revenue and operating expenses declined by $18.7 million relative to the third quarter of 2018 as a result of Optiva's ongoing focus on operational efficiencies, cost management and lower research and development expenses.





relative to the third quarter of 2018 as a result of Optiva's ongoing focus on operational efficiencies, cost management and lower research and development expenses. Third quarter 2019 research and development expenses included $1.6 million of investments in cloud innovation, which brings the total spent to date in fiscal 2019, to $6.8 million . Since the beginning of 2018, Optiva has invested a total of $20.8 million in cloud innovation and will continue to spend up to another $80 million over the course of the next two to three years, as per its stated cloud-driven growth strategy.





of investments in cloud innovation, which brings the total spent to date in fiscal 2019, to . Since the beginning of 2018, Optiva has invested a total of in cloud innovation and will continue to spend up to another over the course of the next two to three years, as per its stated cloud-driven growth strategy. Optiva's research and development investments and efforts have resulted in higher efficiencies in project deployments and support and ultimately achieving better results in Customer Success metrics.





Net income for the quarter increased to $3.1 million compared to a net loss of $3.5 million during the corresponding period in 2018. The significant improvement in earnings was mainly due to lower operating expenses.





compared to a net loss of during the corresponding period in 2018. The significant improvement in earnings was mainly due to lower operating expenses. Optiva generated $0.3 million in cash from operating activities in the third quarter of 2019.





in cash from operating activities in the third quarter of 2019. Continued focus and investments in cloud innovation remain at the forefront of the Company's growth strategy.

Business Highlights

Optiva completed a major BSS upgrade for a Tier 1 APAC telecommunications provider, which utilizes Optiva Charging Engine™, and is one of the world's largest operators with a base of more than 400 million subscribers.





As part of building the cloud sales pipeline, Optiva has completed 15 TCO reviews with operators to show possible savings by moving to the cloud.





Vodacom Tanzania expanded its partnership with Optiva for utilization of Optiva Charging Engine™ and Policy Control (PCRF). The multiyear agreement enables Vodacom Tanzania to upgrade its current platform and support and take another step toward leveraging Optiva's innovative cloud-native BSS architecture.





Optiva hosted a summit on cloud migration at TM Forum Digital Transformation World and highlighted that telco public cloud usage is predicted to double in 2019, according to a recent research report by industry analyst firm Ovum, entitled "Understanding the Business Value Of Re-architecting Core Applications on the Public Cloud."

Conference Call

Optiva Inc. will hold an analyst call tomorrow, August 8, 2019, to discuss its Q3 2019 results. CEO Danielle Royston and Interim CFO Anin Basu will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. A question and answer session will follow management's discussion.



Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free (Canada/US): 1-888-204-4368

International: 1-720-543-0214

Reference number: 7726503

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be available via Optiva's website (www.optiva.com/investors/).



About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is leading the telco industry and its innovative customers around the world by offering next-generation software solutions to help them leverage today's digital technologies. Our portfolio of monetization products enables real-time billing, charging, policy management and user experience that are critical to our customers' growth and performance. When deployed in the cloud, Optiva™ solutions deliver the most impact for the best value. Our vision, market knowledge, analytical insights and unparalleled Customer Success Program ensure our customers are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals today and into the future. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. can be found on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, please go to www.optiva.com.



Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use such words as "may," "will," "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "intend," "would," "could," "should," "anticipate" and other similar terminology. These statements are forward-looking as they are based on our current expectations, as at May 8, 2019, about our business and the markets we operate in, and on various estimates and assumptions. Our actual results could materially differ from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, both of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Optiva does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



OPTIVA INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)









June 30, September 30,

2019 2018 Assets









Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,493,340 $ 36,174,863

Trade accounts and other receivables 12,939,583 14,954,291

Unbilled revenue 8,909,774 12,908,847

Prepaid expenses 2,398,930 1,833,105

Income taxes receivable 6,144,676 5,173,450

Other assets 222,053 253,517

Inventories 841,237 1,111,782

Total current assets 66,949,593 72,409,855





Restricted cash 1,382,617 3,507,759 Long-term unbilled revenue 5,889,708 1,531,062 Property and equipment 128,815 541,861 Deferred income taxes 2,035,358 2,093,716 Investment tax credits 356,628 361,810 Intangible assets 14,541,991 18,044,530 Goodwill 32,271,078 32,271,078 Total assets $ 123,555,788 $ 130,761,671





Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit









Current liabilities:





Trade payables $ 15,522,395 $ 21,568,158

Accrued liabilities 8,217,413 12,832,812

Provisions 4,068,159 7,655,199

Income taxes payable 587,755 500,489

Deferred revenue 12,384,251 13,445,746

Total current liabilities 40,779,973 56,002,404





Deferred revenue 808,690 1,512,863 Other liabilities 2,238,658 1,272,488 Pension and other long-term employment benefit plans 16,176,279 16,900,821 Provisions 5,283,969 5,662,009 Preferred shares 63,321,826 57,862,418 Series A Warrant 16,199,953 21,754,223 Deferred income taxes 120,000 120,000 Total liabilities 144,929,348 161,087,226 Shareholders' deficit:





Share capital 250,893,223 248,680,325

Standby Warrant 997,500 997,500

Contributed surplus 11,292,451 13,386,978

Deficit (276,485,366) (285,318,990)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,071,368) (8,071,368)

Total shareholders' deficit (21,373,560) (30,325,555) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 123,555,788 $ 130,761,671

OPTIVA INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)

(Unaudited)











Three months ended

Nine months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018 Revenue:











Support and subscription $ 17,905,010 $ 21,676,078

$ 56,279,696 $ 64,952,705

Software licenses, services and other 6,765,005 10,358,089

20,949,333 29,376,407

24,670,015 32,034,167



94,329,112







77,229,029

Cost of revenue 8,093,255 9,676,473

25,622,229 41,833,923











Gross profit 16,576,760 22,357,694

51,606,800 52,495,189











Operating expenses:











Sales and marketing 2,276,621 3,116,201

8,569,818 8,957,567

General and administrative 4,538,587 5,928,544

14,178,677 24,552,985

Research and development 3,810,322 17,344,922

18,831,400 47,410,763

Restructuring costs 209,366 1,552,824

1,890,957 50,783,369

10,834,896 27,942,491

43,470,852 131,704,684











Income (loss) from operations 5,741,864 (5,584,797)

8,135,948 (79,209,495)











Foreign exchange gain 97,210 2,518,468

506,918 1,656,895 Finance income 212,883 116,665

360,070 270,867 Finance (cost) recovery (2,184,689) 1,149,825

(2,242,349) 2,352,921











Income (loss) before income taxes 3,867,268 (1,799,839)

6,760,587 (74,928,812)











Income taxes (recovery):











Current 824,223 1,726,038

2,621,766 3,302,783

Deferred (25,642) 14,234

53,254 (9,061)

798,581 1,740,272

2,675,020 3,293,722











Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 3,068,687 $ (3,540,111)

$ 4,085,567 $ (78,222,534)











Income (loss) per subordinate voting share:











Basic $ 0.58 $ (0.68)

$ 0.78 $ (14.95)

Diluted 0.54 (0.68)

0.72 (14.95)























Weighted average number of

subordinate voting shares:











Basic 5,305,386 5,233,047

5,257,696 5,233,047

Diluted 5,635,914 5,233,047

5,637,786 5,233,047













OPTIVA INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)















Three months ended

Nine months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018











Cash provided by (used in):





















Operating activities:











Income (loss) for the period $ 3,068,687 $ (3,540,111)

$ 4,085,567 $ (78,222,534)

Adjustments for:











Depreciation of property and equipment 33,077 24,344

158,427 2,328,849

Amortization of intangible assets 1,163,192 1,526,153

3,464,975 6,156,475

Finance income (212,883) (116,665)

(360,070) (270,867)

Finance costs (recovery) 2,184,689 (1,149,825)

2,242,349 (2,352,921)

Pension 15,004 (940,537)

46,567 (601,338)

Income tax expense 798,581 1,740,272

2,675,020 3,293,722

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (393,196) 630,967

(755,902) 698,880

Share-based compensation 662,805 304,332

1,088,404 2,293,159

Change in provisions (1,171,058) (21,209,638)

(3,965,080) 5,281,832

Loss on disposal of property and equipment – 306,163

292,316 416,795

Change in non-cash operating working capital (5,187,179) 7,413,024

(6,280,716) 18,959,888

961,719 (15,011,521)

2,691,857 (42,018,060)

Interest paid (18,992) (31,940)

(47,508) (108,760)

Interest received 53,549 61,071

192,172 218,361

Income taxes paid (656,066) (2,169,941)

(3,361,086) (4,947,171)

340,210 (17,152,331)

(524,565) (46,855,630)











Financing activities:











Payment of dividends – – (2,000,000)

(2,000,000) (9,640,670)



(2,000,000)

(2,000,000) (9,640,670)











Investing activities:











Purchase of property and equipment – –

– (5,538)

Purchase of intangible assets – –

– (9,985)

Decrease in restricted cash 1,123,117 88,817

2,125,142 975,489

1,123,117 88,817

2,125,142 959,966











Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on











cash and cash equivalents 235,831 (876,230)

(282,100) (740,572)











Increase (decrease) in cash and cash











equivalents 1,699,158 (19,939,744) (681,523) (56,276,906)











Cash and cash equivalents,











beginning of period 33,794,182 74,554,582 36,174,863 110,891,744











Cash and cash equivalents, $

$



$

$



end of period 35,493,340 54,614,838 35,493,340 54,614,838





















