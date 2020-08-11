Optiva Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2020

News provided by

Optiva Inc.

Aug 11, 2020, 08:34 ET

  • Optiva and Truphone are nominees in TM Forum's Excellence Awards 2020
  • Optiva achieved second quarter revenue of $19.9 million and adjusted EBITDA1 before spending on Cloud Innovation of $5.3 million and $15.0 million year to date
  • Subsequent to quarter end, redeemed Series A Preferred Shares and improved corporate governance

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), the leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud, released its second quarter financial results today for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.

QTD

YTD

Q2 Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

($ US Thousands, except per share information)

June 30,

June 30,

(Unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue

19,933

24,670

38,969

49,612

Net income

(14,777)

3,069

(13,969)

3,548

Earnings Per Share 

$(2.78)

$ 0.58

$(2.63)

$ 0.67

Cash generated from (used in) operating activities

(3,641)

340

(3,881)

1,393

Total cash, including restricted cash

27,175

36,876

27,175

36,876

"Following the redemption of the Series A Preferred Shares of the Company on July 20, 2020, and the appointment of new independent directors to the Board, Optiva is positioned to operate with a focus on creating long-term value for its shareholders and its customers," said Robert Stabile, Chairman of the Board of Optiva. "The Company's strategic focus on cloud native BSS/OSS platforms has not changed. Continuing to work as a partner to its customers, Optiva is committed to delivering cost savings and platform enhancements that enable carriers to capture new revenue streams as networks evolve. Despite some recent turnover, Optiva is fortunate to have some exceptional individuals on its team and the entire staff deserve credit for ensuring the day to day operations and customers were unaffected during the transition period."

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2020

  • Revenues decreased by $4.7 million relative to the corresponding quarter of 2019, primarily due to the discontinuation of software, support and subscription sales to customers who had previously notified Optiva of their exit.
  • Optiva's cost of revenue and operating expenses decreased by $3.0 million relative to the same period in 2019 which resulted in gross margin increasing to 74% when compared to the 67% achieved during the same period in 2019.
  • General and Administrative expenses increased to $10.1 million, when compared to $4.5 million during the same period in 2019. The increase was mainly attributable to one-time costs associated with legal and advisory costs related to the activities of the special committee of the board of directors, an increase in the provision estimate to reflect changes in status of certain claims and costs to settle, increased amortization costs resulting from a revision to the estimated useful life of intangible assets associated with certain non-core business and higher stock-based compensation due to the increase in share price and additional director stock units granted
  • Second quarter 2020 research and development expenses included $4.4 million of investments in cloud innovation. Since the beginning of 2018, Optiva has invested a total of $40.8 million in cloud innovation and will continue to invest in this strategy over the course of the next two to three years. Total research and development expenses in the second quarter increased to $8.6 million, or 45% of total revenue, from $3.8 million, or 16% of total revenue, as compared to the same comparative period in 2019.
  • Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA") for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to a loss of $2.9 million, as compared to positive EBITDA of $7.6 million during the same period in 2019. Excluding the impact of one-time costs during the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA1 for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $0.9 million, compared to $7.8 million during the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA before Spending on Cloud Innovation2 for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $5.3 million, as compared to $9.4 million during the same period in 2019.
  • Net loss for the quarter totalled $14.8 million compared to net income of $3.1 million during the corresponding period in 2019. The pivot to net loss was mainly attributable to an increase in legal and advisory costs, as well as finance costs associated with the Series A Warrants.
  • Optiva generated negative cash from operating activities of $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, versus generating $0.3 million of cash in the corresponding period in 2019.
  • The Company ended the second quarter with a cash balance of $27.2 million.

______________________

1

Adjusted EBITDA before Cloud Innovation Spending is a non-IFRS measure. This measure is defined in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this news release.


2

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. This measure is defined in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this news release.



3

Adjusted EBITDA before Cloud Innovation Spending is a non-IFRS measure. This measure is defined in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this news release.

Business Highlights:

During the three months ended June 30, 2020:

  • Optiva and Truphone Limited set a precedent in the telecom industry that transforms and modernizes charging by deploying a cloud-native telecom charging solution on the public cloud. As a result, Optiva and Truphone are nominees in TM Forum's Excellence Awards 2020, which recognize organizations making a significant contribution to the acceleration of digital transformation throughout the industry.
  • OXIO, a global connectivity-as-a-service provider, launched a virtualized multi-carrier solution for enterprises leveraging the Optiva BSS Platform™ on the public cloud.

Operational Update:

Related Party Agreements

As announced on June 26, 2020, Optiva received notice from ESW Capital, LLC ("ESW"), requesting that the Company immediately engage in a renegotiation of all related party agreements between the Company and ESW's affiliates (namely DevFactory, FZ-LLC ("DevFactory"), Crossover Markets Inc. ("Crossover") and ZephyrTel). Optiva does not believe that ESW had proper grounds to demand renegotiation.

Following the receipt of notice from ESW, the Company commenced an evaluation of its suite of agreements with ESW's affiliates and preparation of a transition plan to move in-house or to other third-party providers certain research and development functions previously outsourced to DevFactory. The Company has now transitioned most of the research and development functions previously performed by DevFactory, and expects to continue to ramp up its in-house research and development staff.

The Company continues to use the services of Crossover, but will evaluate whether those services should be provided in-house.

During the course of this transition, the Company has come to believe that the cost to replicate the same level of resources in-house is expected to be substantially lower than the amounts previously paid to ESW's affiliates. Accordingly, bringing these functions in-house could result in a substantial reduction in the cost of providing the same or superior level of service on a go-forward basis. Informed by anticipated cost reductions, the Company also is reviewing the payments previously made to ESW's affiliates.

Commitment to Cloud

The Company is committed to continuing its push to be the leader in cloud native BSS/OSS platforms. In light of the expected cost savings resulting from the transition to in-house provision of the research and development functions previously performed by DevFactory, the Company expects that a portion of such cost savings will be used to invest in further cloud innovation and other roadmap areas.

CEO Search Update

The Company's search for a CEO continues and the search committee is encouraged by the level of high quality candidates that are expressing interest in the role. This feedback reflects the Company's strong position in the market and the growth opportunities that lie ahead.

Impact of COVID-19

The governmental protocols resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have not materially impacted Optiva's day-to-day operations. Optiva transitioned to a fully remote workforce in 2017 and has continued to operate in the ordinary course.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

Optiva will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of holders of Subordinate Voting Shares of Optiva Inc. on August 18, 2020 at 3400 One First Canadian Place, Toronto, Ontario, Canada commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time). Shareholders who are unable to attend in person will be able to listen-in by using the following dial-in details or webcast link:

Toll Free: 1-800-437-2398
Toll/International: 1-720-452-9102
Conference ID: 3185025 
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141229

Non-IFRS Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA before Cloud Innovation Spending", are not financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute to net income (loss), operating income or any other financial measures of performance calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding amounts for depreciation and amortization, other income, finance costs, finance income, income tax expense (recovery), foreign exchange gain (loss), share-based compensation, restructuring costs, one-time provision amounts and any one-time transaction costs associated with shareholder conflict and the new debenture financing. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA before Cloud Innovation Spending" as Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above), excluding spending on Cloud innovation. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a metric that investors may find useful in understanding the Company's financial position. Additionally, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA before Cloud Innovation Spending isolates the Company's results of operations from spending on cloud development and serves as a useful yardstick to gauge the profitability of the Company's operations prior to spending on the development of the cloud platform which currently generates negligible revenue to the Company. The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA before Cloud Innovation.

Optiva Inc.









Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA







(Expressed in U.S. dollars)









(Unaudited)






















Three months ended

Six months ended

Last twelve months ending


June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2020

2019

2020

2019

2020











Net income (loss) for the period

$

(14,776,545)

$

3,068,687

$

(13,968,896)

$

3,547,194

$

(31,805,568)











Add back / (substract): 










Depreciation of property and equipment


33,077


48,966

8,271

Amortization of intangible assets

2,464,192

1,163,192

4,952,521

2,326,362

7,316,478

Finance (income) / loss

8,913

(212,883)

(76,823)

(271,941)

(321,638)

Finance costs (recovery)

8,384,828

2,184,689

(1,378,110)

3,402,768

10,569,676

Income tax expense

376,101

798,581

688,306

1,375,163

9,654,935

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

298,367

(97,210)

2,181,707

(1,250,648)

4,165,392

Share-based compensation

358,916

662,805

(885,132)

853,979

201,876

Restructuring costs

26,438

209,366

142,722

1,294,994

(3,463,476)

Change in other provisions

3,072,717


3,072,717


3,072,717

One-time costs related to shareholder
conflict and Debenture financing

730,54


921,865


921,865











Adjusted EBITDA

$

944,467

$

7,810,304

$

(4,349,123)

$

11,326,438

$

320,528












Spend on Cloud innovation

4,392,063

1,586,000

12,624,903

3,634,438

19,981,326











Adjusted EBITDA before Cloud innovation

$

5,336,530

$

9,396,304

$

8,275,780

$

14,961,275

$

20,301,854

Auditor Remuneration            

As disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated July 22, 2020, the following table sets out the approximate fees the Company incurred in using the services of its auditor, KPMG LLP, for the year ended September 30, 2018 and the fifteen-month period ended December 31, 2019, respectively. The Company wishes to clarify the total amount of fees for tax compliance and preparation services relative to total tax fees as noted below.

FY2019

Audit Fees

$993,353

Audit-related Fees

-

Tax Fees(1)

$1,082,589

All Other Fees

$72,222

Total

$2,148,164

(1) Of the total tax fees disclosed above, $700,477 represents tax compliance and preparation services.

Conference Call

Optiva Inc. will not be holding an analyst call to discuss its second quarter financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is the leader in providing communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud. MNOs and MVNOs can integrate our best-of-breed charging engine into a BSS stack or deploy our fully managed, end-to-end, SaaS platform. Optiva products offer unmatched speed, scale, security and savings. Our market knowledge, analytical insights and unique Customer Success Program ensure telecoms are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use such words as "may," "will," "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "intend," "would," "could," "should," "anticipate" and other similar terminology. These statements are forward-looking as they are based on our current expectations, as at August 11, 2020, about our business and the markets we operate in, and on various estimates and assumptions. Our actual results could materially differ from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Optiva does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

OPTIVA Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)




June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019



Assets




Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

26,426,859

$

31,747,993

Trade accounts and other receivables

7,360,120

7,808,293

Unbilled revenue 

4,331,698

4,468,014

Prepaid expenses

1,762,627

1,983,391

Income taxes receivable

4,667,127

4,105,144

Other assets 

147,091

243,199

Inventories

6,917

473,201

Total current assets 

44,702,439

50,829,235



Restricted cash

747,773

951,291

Long-term unbilled revenue                         

3,925,977

4,676,597

Deferred income taxes

215,583

217,423

Other assets

1,597,955

Investment tax credits 

341,596

358,309

Intangible assets 

7,264,098

12,215,598

Goodwill 

32,271,078

32,271,078

Total assets 

$

91,066,499

$

101,519,531



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)




Current liabilities:


Trade payables

$

8,468,381

$

7,350,942

Accrued liabilities 

11,170,051

10,518,015

Provisions 

6,024,301

3,630,550

Income taxes payable

3,267,146

3,644,752

Deferred revenue

11,273,753

6,363,724

Total current liabilities

40,203,632

31,507,983



Deferred revenue

663,761

702,143

Other liabilities

1,728,113

2,628,408

Pension and other long-term employment benefit plans 

12,065,511

12,486,732

Provisions 

-

36,611

Preferred shares

69,504,033

66,345,563

Series A Warrant 

15,737,096

22,679,934

Deferred income taxes 

754,128

753,036

Total liabilities

140,656,274

137,140,410



Shareholders' deficit:


Share capital

250,904,013

250,893,223

Standby Warrant

997,500

997,500

Contributed surplus

11,280,842

11,291,632

Deficit

(308,290,934)

(294,322,038)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,481,196)

(4,481,196)

Total shareholders' deficit

(49,589,775)

(35,620,879)



Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit

$

91,066,499

$

101,519,531

OPTIVA Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)

(Unaudited)






Three months ended,
June 30

Six months ended,
June 30

2020

2019

2020

2019





Revenue:




Support and subscription

$

14,837,554

$

17,905,010

$

29,953,365

$

35,007,913

Software licenses, services and other

5,095,169

6,765,005

9,016,104

14,604,354

19,932,723

24,670,015

38,969,469

49,612,267





Cost of revenue 

5,121,466

8,093,255

10,475,642

16,998,318





Gross profit

14,811,257

16,576,760

28,493,827

32,613,949





Operating expenses:




Sales and marketing

1,668,226

2,276,621

4,691,688

5,862,310

General and administrative

10,141,137

4,538,587

15,605,317

8,538,910

Research and development

8,683,791

3,810,322

20,607,915

10,115,199

Restructuring costs

26,438

209,366

142,722

1,294,994

20,519,592

10,834,896

41,047,642

25,811,413





Income (loss) from operations

(5,708,335)

5,741,864

(12,553,815)

6,802,536





Foreign exchange gain / (loss)

(298,367)

97,210

(2,181,707)

1,250,648

Finance income / (loss)

(8,913)

212,883

76,823

271,941

Finance (cost) recovery

(8,384,828)

(2,184,689)

1,378,110

(3,402,768)





Income (loss) before income taxes

(14,400,443)

3,867,268

(13,280,589)

4,922,357





Income taxes (recovery):




Current

386,571

824,223

695,758

1,393,882

Deferred

(10,469)

(25,642)

(7,451)

(18,719)

376,102

798,581

688,307

1,375,163





Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

(14,776,545)

$

3,068,687

$

(13,968,896)

$

3,547,194





Income (loss) per subordinate voting share:




Basic

$

(2.78)

$

0.58

$

(2.63)

$

0.67

Diluted

(2.78)

0.54

(2.63)

0.63





Weighted average number of subordinate voting shares:




Basic

5,315,890

5,305,386

5,315,825

5,269,631

Diluted

5,315,890

5,635,914

5,315,825

5,649,721

OPTIVA Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows



(Expressed in U.S. dollars)



(Unaudited)









Three months ended,
June 30

Six months ended,
June 30

2020

2019

2020

2019





Cash provided by (used in):








Operating activities:




Income (loss) for the period

$

(14,776,545)

$

3,068,687

$

(13,968,896)

$

3,547,194

Adjustments for:





Depreciation of property and equipment 

33,077

48,966


Amortization of intangible assets 

2,464,192

1,163,192

4,952,521

2,326,362


Finance (income) / loss

8,913

(212,883)

(76,823)

(271,941)


Finance costs (recovery)

8,384,828

2,184,689

(1,378,110)

3,402,768


Pension

4,169

15,004

8,391

30,008


Income tax expense 

376,101

798,581

688,306

1,375,163


Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)

(249,508)

(393,196)

(1,044,041)

(872,744)


Share-based compensation 

358,916

662,805

(885,132)

853,979


Change in provisions

2,807,641

(1,171,058)

2,357,140

(1,656,925)


Loss on disposal of property and equipment 

-

-

-

251,308


Change in non-cash operating working capital 

(2,352,191)

(5,187,179)

7,067,452

(5,317,772)

(2,973,484)

961,719

(2,279,192)

3,716,366


Interest paid

(3,997)

(18,992)

(26,414)

(38,845)


Interest received

15,135

53,549

69,914

105,045


Income taxes paid

(678,759)

(656,066)

(1,645,167)

(2,389,946)

(3,641,105)

340,210

(3,880,859)

1,392,620





Financing activities:





Payment of dividends

-

-

(2,209,426)

-

-

-

(2,209,426)

-





Investing activities:





Decrease in restricted cash

172,824

1,123,117

203,518

1,643,501

172,824

1,123,117

203,518

1,643,501





Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

529,847

235,831

565,633

97,953





Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,938,434)

1,699,158

(5,321,134)

3,134,074





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

29,365,293

33,794,182

31,747,993

32,359,266





Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

26,426,859

$

35,493,340

$

26,426,859

$

35,493,340

SOURCE Optiva Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Misann Ellmaker, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Ali Mahdavi, [email protected]

Related Links

http://optiva.com/

Organization Profile

Optiva Inc.