Optiva Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2020

Optiva achieved second quarter revenue of $19.9 million and adjusted EBITDA 1 before spending on Cloud Innovation of $5.3 million and $15.0 million year to date

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), the leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud, released its second quarter financial results today for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.



QTD YTD Q2 Fiscal 2020 Highlights Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ US Thousands, except per share information) June 30, June 30, (Unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 19,933 24,670 38,969 49,612 Net income (14,777) 3,069 (13,969) 3,548 Earnings Per Share $(2.78) $ 0.58 $(2.63) $ 0.67 Cash generated from (used in) operating activities (3,641) 340 (3,881) 1,393 Total cash, including restricted cash 27,175 36,876 27,175 36,876

"Following the redemption of the Series A Preferred Shares of the Company on July 20, 2020, and the appointment of new independent directors to the Board, Optiva is positioned to operate with a focus on creating long-term value for its shareholders and its customers," said Robert Stabile, Chairman of the Board of Optiva. "The Company's strategic focus on cloud native BSS/OSS platforms has not changed. Continuing to work as a partner to its customers, Optiva is committed to delivering cost savings and platform enhancements that enable carriers to capture new revenue streams as networks evolve. Despite some recent turnover, Optiva is fortunate to have some exceptional individuals on its team and the entire staff deserve credit for ensuring the day to day operations and customers were unaffected during the transition period."

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2020

Revenues decreased by $4.7 million relative to the corresponding quarter of 2019, primarily due to the discontinuation of software, support and subscription sales to customers who had previously notified Optiva of their exit.

relative to the same period in 2019 which resulted in gross margin increasing to 74% when compared to the 67% achieved during the same period in 2019. General and Administrative expenses increased to $10.1 million , when compared to $4.5 million during the same period in 2019. The increase was mainly attributable to one-time costs associated with legal and advisory costs related to the activities of the special committee of the board of directors, an increase in the provision estimate to reflect changes in status of certain claims and costs to settle, increased amortization costs resulting from a revision to the estimated useful life of intangible assets associated with certain non-core business and higher stock-based compensation due to the increase in share price and additional director stock units granted

Business Highlights:

During the three months ended June 30, 2020:

Optiva and Truphone Limited set a precedent in the telecom industry that transforms and modernizes charging by deploying a cloud-native telecom charging solution on the public cloud. As a result, Optiva and Truphone are nominees in TM Forum's Excellence Awards 2020, which recognize organizations making a significant contribution to the acceleration of digital transformation throughout the industry.

OXIO, a global connectivity-as-a-service provider, launched a virtualized multi-carrier solution for enterprises leveraging the Optiva BSS Platform™ on the public cloud.

Operational Update:

Related Party Agreements

As announced on June 26, 2020, Optiva received notice from ESW Capital, LLC ("ESW"), requesting that the Company immediately engage in a renegotiation of all related party agreements between the Company and ESW's affiliates (namely DevFactory, FZ-LLC ("DevFactory"), Crossover Markets Inc. ("Crossover") and ZephyrTel). Optiva does not believe that ESW had proper grounds to demand renegotiation.

Following the receipt of notice from ESW, the Company commenced an evaluation of its suite of agreements with ESW's affiliates and preparation of a transition plan to move in-house or to other third-party providers certain research and development functions previously outsourced to DevFactory. The Company has now transitioned most of the research and development functions previously performed by DevFactory, and expects to continue to ramp up its in-house research and development staff.

The Company continues to use the services of Crossover, but will evaluate whether those services should be provided in-house.

During the course of this transition, the Company has come to believe that the cost to replicate the same level of resources in-house is expected to be substantially lower than the amounts previously paid to ESW's affiliates. Accordingly, bringing these functions in-house could result in a substantial reduction in the cost of providing the same or superior level of service on a go-forward basis. Informed by anticipated cost reductions, the Company also is reviewing the payments previously made to ESW's affiliates.

Commitment to Cloud

The Company is committed to continuing its push to be the leader in cloud native BSS/OSS platforms. In light of the expected cost savings resulting from the transition to in-house provision of the research and development functions previously performed by DevFactory, the Company expects that a portion of such cost savings will be used to invest in further cloud innovation and other roadmap areas.

CEO Search Update

The Company's search for a CEO continues and the search committee is encouraged by the level of high quality candidates that are expressing interest in the role. This feedback reflects the Company's strong position in the market and the growth opportunities that lie ahead.

Impact of COVID-19

The governmental protocols resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have not materially impacted Optiva's day-to-day operations. Optiva transitioned to a fully remote workforce in 2017 and has continued to operate in the ordinary course.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

Optiva will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of holders of Subordinate Voting Shares of Optiva Inc. on August 18, 2020 at 3400 One First Canadian Place, Toronto, Ontario, Canada commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time). Shareholders who are unable to attend in person will be able to listen-in by using the following dial-in details or webcast link:

Toll Free: 1-800-437-2398

Toll/International: 1-720-452-9102

Conference ID: 3185025

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141229

Non-IFRS Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA before Cloud Innovation Spending", are not financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute to net income (loss), operating income or any other financial measures of performance calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding amounts for depreciation and amortization, other income, finance costs, finance income, income tax expense (recovery), foreign exchange gain (loss), share-based compensation, restructuring costs, one-time provision amounts and any one-time transaction costs associated with shareholder conflict and the new debenture financing. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA before Cloud Innovation Spending" as Adjusted EBITDA (as defined above), excluding spending on Cloud innovation. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a metric that investors may find useful in understanding the Company's financial position. Additionally, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA before Cloud Innovation Spending isolates the Company's results of operations from spending on cloud development and serves as a useful yardstick to gauge the profitability of the Company's operations prior to spending on the development of the cloud platform which currently generates negligible revenue to the Company. The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA before Cloud Innovation.

Optiva Inc.



















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA















(Expressed in U.S. dollars)



















(Unaudited)













































Three months ended

Six months ended Last twelve months ending



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

2020





















Net income (loss) for the period $ (14,776,545) $ 3,068,687 $ (13,968,896) $ 3,547,194 $ (31,805,568)





















Add back / (substract):





















Depreciation of property and equipment

–

33,077

–

48,966

8,271

Amortization of intangible assets

2,464,192

1,163,192

4,952,521

2,326,362

7,316,478

Finance (income) / loss

8,913

(212,883)

(76,823)

(271,941)

(321,638)

Finance costs (recovery)

8,384,828

2,184,689

(1,378,110)

3,402,768

10,569,676

Income tax expense

376,101

798,581

688,306

1,375,163

9,654,935

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

298,367

(97,210)

2,181,707

(1,250,648)

4,165,392

Share-based compensation

358,916

662,805

(885,132)

853,979

201,876

Restructuring costs

26,438

209,366

142,722

1,294,994

(3,463,476)

Change in other provisions

3,072,717

–

3,072,717

–

3,072,717

One-time costs related to shareholder

conflict and Debenture financing

730,54

–

921,865

–

921,865





















Adjusted EBITDA $ 944,467 $ 7,810,304 $ (4,349,123) $ 11,326,438 $ 320,528























Spend on Cloud innovation

4,392,063

1,586,000

12,624,903

3,634,438

19,981,326





















Adjusted EBITDA before Cloud innovation $ 5,336,530 $ 9,396,304 $ 8,275,780 $ 14,961,275 $ 20,301,854

Auditor Remuneration

As disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated July 22, 2020, the following table sets out the approximate fees the Company incurred in using the services of its auditor, KPMG LLP, for the year ended September 30, 2018 and the fifteen-month period ended December 31, 2019, respectively. The Company wishes to clarify the total amount of fees for tax compliance and preparation services relative to total tax fees as noted below.



FY2019 Audit Fees $993,353 Audit-related Fees - Tax Fees(1) $1,082,589 All Other Fees $72,222 Total $2,148,164

(1) Of the total tax fees disclosed above, $700,477 represents tax compliance and preparation services.

Conference Call

Optiva Inc. will not be holding an analyst call to discuss its second quarter financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is the leader in providing communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud. MNOs and MVNOs can integrate our best-of-breed charging engine into a BSS stack or deploy our fully managed, end-to-end, SaaS platform. Optiva products offer unmatched speed, scale, security and savings. Our market knowledge, analytical insights and unique Customer Success Program ensure telecoms are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use such words as "may," "will," "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "intend," "would," "could," "should," "anticipate" and other similar terminology. These statements are forward-looking as they are based on our current expectations, as at August 11, 2020, about our business and the markets we operate in, and on various estimates and assumptions. Our actual results could materially differ from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Optiva does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

OPTIVA Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)







June 30, December 31,

2020 2019





Assets









Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,426,859 $ 31,747,993

Trade accounts and other receivables 7,360,120 7,808,293

Unbilled revenue 4,331,698 4,468,014

Prepaid expenses 1,762,627 1,983,391

Income taxes receivable 4,667,127 4,105,144

Other assets 147,091 243,199

Inventories 6,917 473,201

Total current assets 44,702,439 50,829,235





Restricted cash 747,773 951,291 Long-term unbilled revenue 3,925,977 4,676,597 Deferred income taxes 215,583 217,423 Other assets 1,597,955 – Investment tax credits 341,596 358,309 Intangible assets 7,264,098 12,215,598 Goodwill 32,271,078 32,271,078 Total assets $ 91,066,499 $ 101,519,531





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)









Current liabilities:





Trade payables $ 8,468,381 $ 7,350,942

Accrued liabilities 11,170,051 10,518,015

Provisions 6,024,301 3,630,550

Income taxes payable 3,267,146 3,644,752

Deferred revenue 11,273,753 6,363,724

Total current liabilities 40,203,632 31,507,983





Deferred revenue 663,761 702,143 Other liabilities 1,728,113 2,628,408 Pension and other long-term employment benefit plans 12,065,511 12,486,732 Provisions - 36,611 Preferred shares 69,504,033 66,345,563 Series A Warrant 15,737,096 22,679,934 Deferred income taxes 754,128 753,036 Total liabilities 140,656,274 137,140,410





Shareholders' deficit:





Share capital 250,904,013 250,893,223

Standby Warrant 997,500 997,500

Contributed surplus 11,280,842 11,291,632

Deficit (308,290,934) (294,322,038)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,481,196) (4,481,196)

Total shareholders' deficit (49,589,775) (35,620,879)





Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 91,066,499 $ 101,519,531

OPTIVA Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts) (Unaudited)











Three months ended,

June 30 Six months ended,

June 30

2020 2019 2020 2019









Revenue:









Support and subscription $ 14,837,554 $ 17,905,010 $ 29,953,365 $ 35,007,913

Software licenses, services and other 5,095,169 6,765,005 9,016,104 14,604,354

19,932,723 24,670,015 38,969,469 49,612,267









Cost of revenue 5,121,466 8,093,255 10,475,642 16,998,318









Gross profit 14,811,257 16,576,760 28,493,827 32,613,949









Operating expenses:









Sales and marketing 1,668,226 2,276,621 4,691,688 5,862,310

General and administrative 10,141,137 4,538,587 15,605,317 8,538,910

Research and development 8,683,791 3,810,322 20,607,915 10,115,199

Restructuring costs 26,438 209,366 142,722 1,294,994

20,519,592 10,834,896 41,047,642 25,811,413









Income (loss) from operations (5,708,335) 5,741,864 (12,553,815) 6,802,536









Foreign exchange gain / (loss) (298,367) 97,210 (2,181,707) 1,250,648 Finance income / (loss) (8,913) 212,883 76,823 271,941 Finance (cost) recovery (8,384,828) (2,184,689) 1,378,110 (3,402,768)









Income (loss) before income taxes (14,400,443) 3,867,268 (13,280,589) 4,922,357









Income taxes (recovery):









Current 386,571 824,223 695,758 1,393,882

Deferred (10,469) (25,642) (7,451) (18,719)

376,102 798,581 688,307 1,375,163









Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (14,776,545) $ 3,068,687 $ (13,968,896) $ 3,547,194









Income (loss) per subordinate voting share:









Basic $ (2.78) $ 0.58 $ (2.63) $ 0.67

Diluted (2.78) 0.54 (2.63) 0.63









Weighted average number of subordinate voting shares:









Basic 5,315,890 5,305,386 5,315,825 5,269,631

Diluted 5,315,890 5,635,914 5,315,825 5,649,721

OPTIVA Inc.







Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows







(Expressed in U.S. dollars)







(Unaudited)



















Three months ended,

June 30 Six months ended,

June 30

2020 2019 2020 2019









Cash provided by (used in):

















Operating activities:









Income (loss) for the period $ (14,776,545) $ 3,068,687 $ (13,968,896) $ 3,547,194

Adjustments for:











Depreciation of property and equipment – 33,077 – 48,966



Amortization of intangible assets 2,464,192 1,163,192 4,952,521 2,326,362



Finance (income) / loss 8,913 (212,883) (76,823) (271,941)



Finance costs (recovery) 8,384,828 2,184,689 (1,378,110) 3,402,768



Pension 4,169 15,004 8,391 30,008



Income tax expense 376,101 798,581 688,306 1,375,163



Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) (249,508) (393,196) (1,044,041) (872,744)



Share-based compensation 358,916 662,805 (885,132) 853,979



Change in provisions 2,807,641 (1,171,058) 2,357,140 (1,656,925)



Loss on disposal of property and equipment - - - 251,308



Change in non-cash operating working capital (2,352,191) (5,187,179) 7,067,452 (5,317,772)

(2,973,484) 961,719 (2,279,192) 3,716,366



Interest paid (3,997) (18,992) (26,414) (38,845)



Interest received 15,135 53,549 69,914 105,045



Income taxes paid (678,759) (656,066) (1,645,167) (2,389,946)

(3,641,105) 340,210 (3,880,859) 1,392,620









Financing activities:











Payment of dividends - - (2,209,426) -

- - (2,209,426) -









Investing activities:











Decrease in restricted cash 172,824 1,123,117 203,518 1,643,501

172,824 1,123,117 203,518 1,643,501









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 529,847 235,831 565,633 97,953









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,938,434) 1,699,158 (5,321,134) 3,134,074









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 29,365,293 33,794,182 31,747,993 32,359,266









Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 26,426,859 $ 35,493,340 $ 26,426,859 $ 35,493,340

