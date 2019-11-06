Optiva Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - TORONTO, November 6, 2019 - Optiva Inc. (TSX:OPT), the leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud, released its financial results today for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Q4 Fiscal 2019 Highlights Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended ($ US Thousands, except per share information) September 30,

September 30, (Unaudited) 2019 2018

2019 2018 Revenue 23,124 27,298

100,353 121,627 Net income (loss) (963) (14,369)

3,123 (92,592) Earnings (loss) Per Share $(0.18) $(2.75)

$ 0.59 $(17.69) Cash generated from (used in) operating activities 1,232 (14,156)

707 (61,011) Total cash, including restricted cash 37,677 39,683

37,677 39,683

"During the quarter, Customer Success showed continued improvement, reporting close to 50% and we remain committed to our plan to invest $100m to pivot our company toward the public cloud," said Danielle Royston, CEO of Optiva. "Our sales funnel continues to strengthen and we recently signed a new customer onto our SaaS platform. We continue to manage the business cash flow break even so we may invest in our exciting vision to bring telco to the cloud."



Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results



Revenues decreased by $4.2 million relative to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, primarily due to the discontinuation of support and subscription sales to customers who had previously notified Optiva of their exit as well as fewer software implementations and hardware sales.





relative to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, primarily due to the discontinuation of support and subscription sales to customers who had previously notified Optiva of their exit as well as fewer software implementations and hardware sales. Optiva's cost of revenue and operating expenses declined by $13.5 million relative to the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of Optiva's ongoing focus on operational efficiencies, cost management and lower research and development expenses.





relative to the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of Optiva's ongoing focus on operational efficiencies, cost management and lower research and development expenses. Fourth quarter 2019 research and development expenses included $3.0 million of investments in cloud innovation, which brings the total spent in fiscal 2019, to $9.8 million . Since the beginning of 2018, Optiva has invested a total of $23.8 million in cloud innovation and will continue to spend up to another $76 million over the course of the next two to three years, as per its stated cloud-driven growth strategy.





of investments in cloud innovation, which brings the total spent in fiscal 2019, to . Since the beginning of 2018, Optiva has invested a total of in cloud innovation and will continue to spend up to another over the course of the next two to three years, as per its stated cloud-driven growth strategy. Net loss for the quarter decreased to $1.0 million compared to a net loss of $14.4 million during the corresponding period in 2018. The improvement in earnings was mainly due to lower operating expenses.





compared to a net loss of during the corresponding period in 2018. The improvement in earnings was mainly due to lower operating expenses. Optiva generated $1.2 million in cash from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2019, versus consuming $14.2 million of cash in the corresponding period in 2018.





in cash from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2019, versus consuming of cash in the corresponding period in 2018. Continued focus and investments in cloud innovation remain at the forefront of the Company's growth strategy.

Business Highlights



Subsequent to quarter-end, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), India's leading telecom service provider initiated a pilot to deploy Optiva's Charging Engine BSS solution on VIL's universal cloud. The pilot to deploy Optiva Charging Engine BSS solution on the VIL's universal cloud is aligned with the focus of Vodafone Idea. The pilot design includes a two-step process — first on a Kubernetes enabled private cloud and then an option for a future, second step on a public cloud platform.





leading telecom service provider initiated a pilot to deploy Optiva's Charging Engine BSS solution on VIL's universal cloud. The pilot to deploy Optiva Charging Engine BSS solution on the VIL's universal cloud is aligned with the focus of Vodafone Idea. The pilot design includes a two-step process — first on a Kubernetes enabled private cloud and then an option for a future, second step on a public cloud platform. New customer announced to utilize Optiva's BSS platform on the public cloud. The operator will leverage the platform to launch a new mobile virtual network operator service. The Optiva BSS platform, re-architected and made available on the public cloud, is Optiva's new entry into the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market. The multi-tenant BSS platform allows customers to focus on their business, not on deploying and managing enterprise software.





Optiva announced it has been selected and has won a contract with a Tier 1 telecom operator in the Middle East to be its payment application provider. The application, which will be architected and deployed on the telecom's private cloud, will equip the operator with the scalability necessary to meet its market demands today and achieve continued growth long-term.





to be its payment application provider. The application, which will be architected and deployed on the telecom's private cloud, will equip the operator with the scalability necessary to meet its market demands today and achieve continued growth long-term. Customer Success results for the period January - June have been completed with 49% of revenue reporting success with Optiva products and services.

Change in Fiscal Year End

As previously announced on December 12, 2018, Optiva is changing its fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 to better align the Company's year-end reporting cycle with its business operations. The Company's transition to a December 31 year-end in fiscal 2019 will include five fiscal quarters.



Conference Call



Optiva Inc. will hold an analyst call on November 7, 2019, to discuss its Q4 2019 results. CEO Danielle Royston and Interim CFO Anin Basu will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. A question and answer session will follow management's discussion.



Date: Thursday, November 7, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free (Canada/US): 1-888-220-8474

International: 1-720-452-9217

Reference number: 2936771



Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be available via Optiva's website (www.optiva.com/investors/) Media Inquiries: media@optiva.com



About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is the leader in providing communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud. Operators and MVNOs can integrate our best-of-breed charging engine into a BSS stack or deploy our fully managed, end-to-end, SaaS-based platform. Optiva solutions offer unmatched speed, scale, security and savings. Our market knowledge, analytical insights and unique Customer Success Program ensure telecoms are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.



Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use such words as "may," "will," "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "intend," "would," "could," "should," "anticipate" and other similar terminology. These statements are forward-looking as they are based on our current expectations, as at November 7, 2019, about our business and the markets we operate in, and on various estimates and assumptions. Our actual results could materially differ from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, both of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Optiva does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



OPTIVA INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)















September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018









Assets

















Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,592,926 $ 36,174,863

Trade accounts and other receivables

10,684,310

14,954,291

Unbilled revenue

7,688,534

12,908,847

Prepaid expenses

1,865,394

1,833,105

Income taxes receivable

4,697,622

5,173,450

Other assets

201,996

253,517

Inventories

748,314

1,111,782

Total current assets

62,479,096

72,409,855









Restricted cash

1,084,205

3,507,759 Long-term unbilled revenue

4,635,765

1,531,062 Property and equipment

–

541,861 Deferred income taxes

1,910,935

2,093,716 Investment tax credits

352,427

361,810 Intangible assets

13,378,794

18,044,530 Goodwill

32,271,078

32,271,078 Total assets $ 116,112,300 $ 130,761,671









Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit

















Current liabilities:









Trade payables $ 10,146,718 $ 21,568,158

Accrued liabilities

11,420,207

12,832,812

Provisions

4,531,044

7,655,199

Income taxes payable

1,551,973

500,489

Deferred revenue

10,383,490

13,445,746

Total current liabilities

38,033,432

56,002,404









Deferred revenue

852,373

1,512,863 Other liabilities

2,317,200

1,272,488 Pension and other long-term employment benefit plans

14,671,564

16,900,821 Provisions

206,956

5,662,009 Preferred shares

65,931,132

57,862,418 Series A Warrant

15,274,241

21,754,223 Deferred income taxes

120,000

120,000 Total liabilities

137,406,898

161,087,226 Shareholders' deficit:









Share capital

250,893,223

248,680,325

Standby Warrant

997,500

997,500

Contributed surplus

11,300,925

13,386,978

Deficit

(277,448,183)

(285,318,990)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,038,063)

(8,071,368)

Total shareholders' deficit

(21,294,598)

(30,325,555)









Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 116,112,300 $ 130,761,671

OPTIVA INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)

(Unaudited)















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Revenue:

















Support and subscription $ 16,595,067 $ 19,794,586 $ 72,874,763 $ 84,747,291

Software licenses, services and other

6,528,991

7,503,006

27,478,324

36,879,413



23,124,058

27,297,592

100,353,087

121,626,704

















Cost of revenue

8,065,009

8,877,689

33,687,238

50,711,612

















Gross profit

15,059,049

18,419,903

66,665,849

70,915,092

















Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing

2,256,818

2,374,202

10,826,636

11,331,769

General and administrative

4,646,796

6,523,349

18,825,473

31,076,334

Research and development

8,155,351

14,104,345

26,986,751

61,515,108

Restructuring costs (recovery)

(3,709,732)

991,769

(1,818,775)

51,775,138



11,349,233

23,993,665

54,820,085

155,698,349

















Income (loss) from operations

3,709,816

(5,573,762)

11,845,764

(84,783,257)

















Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(384,747)

(1,974,718)

122,171

(317,823) Finance income

119,245

252,851

479,315

523,718 Finance costs

(1,795,206)

(4,924,931)

(4,037,555)

(2,572,010)

















Income (loss) before income taxes

1,649,108

(12,220,560)

8,409,695

(87,149,372)

















Income taxes (recovery):

















Current

2,565,101

2,089,097

5,186,867

5,391,880

Deferred

46,824

59,465

100,078

50,404





2,611,925

2,148,562

5,286,945

5,442,284

















Net income (loss) $ (962,817) $ (14,369,122) $ 3,122,750 $ (92,591,656)

















Other comprehensive income:















Items that will not be reclassified















to net income:

















Actuarial gain on pension and

















non-pension post-employment

















benefit plans, net of income

















tax expense of nil

1,033,305

390,055

1,033,305

390,055

















Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 70,488 $ (13,979,067) $ 4,156,055 $ (92,201,601)

















Income (loss) per subordinate voting share:

















Basic $ (0.18) $ (2.75) $ 0.59 $ (17.69)

Diluted

(0.18)

(2.75)

0.55

(17.69)



































Weighted average number of















subordinate voting shares:

















Basic

5,315,757

5,233,047

5,271,889

5,233,047

Diluted

5,315,757

5,233,047

5,642,069

5,233,047





















OPTIVA INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)















Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Cash provided by (used in):

































Operating activities:

















Income (loss) for the period $ (962,817) $ (14,369,122) $ 3,122,750 $ (92,591,656)

Adjustments for:

















Depreciation of property and equipment

8,271

176,169

166,698

2,505,018

Amortization of intangible assets

1,200,761

1,330,559

4,665,736

7,487,034

Finance income

(119,245)

(252,851)

(479,315)

(523,718)

Finance costs (recovery)

1,795,206

4,924,931

4,037,555

2,572,010

Pension

(211,122)

5,584

(164,555)

(595,754)

Income tax expense

2,611,925

2,148,562

5,286,945

5,442,284

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

227,392

2,374,860

(528,510)

3,073,740

Share-based compensation

450,154

482,849

1,538,558

2,776,008

Change in provisions

(4,614,128)

(11,443,067)

(8,579,208)

(6,161,235)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

15,391

4,815

307,707

421,610

Change in non-cash operating working capital

624,852

1,749,060

(5,655,864)

20,708,948



1,026,640

(12,867,651)

3,718,497

(54,885,711)

Interest paid

(17,281)

(76,573)

(64,789)

(185,333)

Interest received

55,813

294,018

247,985

512,379

Income taxes recovery (paid)

166,375

(1,505,677)

(3,194,711)

(6,452,848)



1,231,547

(14,155,883)

706,982

(61,011,513)

















Financing activities:

















Payment of dividends

–

(2,000,000)

(2,000,000)

(11,640,670)







(2,000,000)

(2,000,000)

(11,640,670)

















Investing activities:

















Purchase of property and equipment

67,456

–

67,456

(5,538)

Purchase of intangible assets

–

–

–

(9,985)

Decrease in restricted cash

298,412

70,375

2,423,554

1,045,864



365,868

70,375

2,491,010

1,030,341

















Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on

















cash and cash equivalents

(497,829)

(2,354,467)

(779,929)

(3,095,039)

















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash

















equivalents

1,099,586

(18,439,975)

418,063

(74,716,881)

















Cash and cash equivalents,

















beginning of period

35,493,340

54,614,838

36,174,863

110,891,744

















Cash and cash equivalents,

















end of period $ 36,592,926 $ 36,174,863 $ 36,592,926 $ 36,174,863





















