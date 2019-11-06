Optiva Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

Optiva Inc.

Nov 06, 2019, 17:31 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - TORONTO, November 6, 2019 - Optiva Inc. (TSX:OPT), the leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud, released its financial results today for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Q4 Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

($ US Thousands, except per share information)

September 30,

September 30,

(Unaudited)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue

23,124

27,298

100,353

121,627

Net income (loss)

(963)

(14,369)

3,123

(92,592)

Earnings (loss) Per Share

$(0.18)

$(2.75)

$ 0.59

$(17.69)

Cash generated from (used in) operating activities

1,232

(14,156)

707

(61,011)

Total cash, including restricted cash

37,677

39,683

37,677

39,683

"During the quarter, Customer Success showed continued improvement, reporting close to 50% and we remain committed to our plan to invest $100m to pivot our company toward the public cloud," said Danielle Royston, CEO of Optiva. "Our sales funnel continues to strengthen and we recently signed a new customer onto our SaaS platform. We continue to manage the business cash flow break even so we may invest in our exciting vision to bring telco to the cloud."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

  • Revenues decreased by $4.2 million relative to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, primarily due to the discontinuation of support and subscription sales to customers who had previously notified Optiva of their exit as well as fewer software implementations and hardware sales.

  • Optiva's cost of revenue and operating expenses declined by $13.5 million relative to the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of Optiva's ongoing focus on operational efficiencies, cost management and lower research and development expenses.

  • Fourth quarter 2019 research and development expenses included $3.0 million of investments in cloud innovation, which brings the total spent in fiscal 2019, to $9.8 million. Since the beginning of 2018, Optiva has invested a total of $23.8 million in cloud innovation and will continue to spend up to another $76 million over the course of the next two to three years, as per its stated cloud-driven growth strategy.

  • Net loss for the quarter decreased to $1.0 million compared to a net loss of $14.4 million during the corresponding period in 2018. The improvement in earnings was mainly due to lower operating expenses.

  • Optiva generated $1.2 million in cash from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2019, versus consuming $14.2 million of cash in the corresponding period in 2018.

  • Continued focus and investments in cloud innovation remain at the forefront of the Company's growth strategy.

Business Highlights

  • Subsequent to quarter-end, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), India's leading telecom service provider initiated a pilot to deploy Optiva's Charging Engine BSS solution on VIL's universal cloud. The pilot to deploy Optiva Charging Engine BSS solution on the VIL's universal cloud is aligned with the focus of Vodafone Idea. The pilot design includes a two-step process — first on a Kubernetes enabled private cloud and then an option for a future, second step on a public cloud platform.

  • New customer announced to utilize Optiva's BSS platform on the public cloud. The operator will leverage the platform to launch a new mobile virtual network operator service. The Optiva BSS platform, re-architected and made available on the public cloud, is Optiva's new entry into the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market. The multi-tenant BSS platform allows customers to focus on their business, not on deploying and managing enterprise software.

  • Optiva announced it has been selected and has won a contract with a Tier 1 telecom operator in the Middle East to be its payment application provider. The application, which will be architected and deployed on the telecom's private cloud, will equip the operator with the scalability necessary to meet its market demands today and achieve continued growth long-term.

  • Customer Success results for the period January - June have been completed with 49% of revenue reporting success with Optiva products and services.

Change in Fiscal Year End

As previously announced on December 12, 2018, Optiva is changing its fiscal year end from September 30 to December 31 to better align the Company's year-end reporting cycle with its business operations. The Company's transition to a December 31 year-end in fiscal 2019 will include five fiscal quarters.

Conference Call

Optiva Inc. will hold an analyst call on November 7, 2019, to discuss its Q4 2019 results. CEO Danielle Royston and Interim CFO Anin Basu will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. A question and answer session will follow management's discussion.

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2019
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time 
Toll-free (Canada/US): 1-888-220-8474 
International:  1-720-452-9217
Reference number: 2936771

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be available via Optiva's website (www.optiva.com/investors/)  Media Inquiries: media@optiva.com

About Optiva Inc.
Optiva Inc. is the leader in providing communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud. Operators and MVNOs can integrate our best-of-breed charging engine into a BSS stack or deploy our fully managed, end-to-end, SaaS-based platform. Optiva solutions offer unmatched speed, scale, security and savings. Our market knowledge, analytical insights and unique Customer Success Program ensure telecoms are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statement
Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use such words as "may," "will," "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "intend," "would," "could," "should," "anticipate" and other similar terminology. These statements are forward-looking as they are based on our current expectations, as at November 7, 2019, about our business and the markets we operate in, and on various estimates and assumptions. Our actual results could materially differ from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, both of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Optiva does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

OPTIVA INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)





September 30,

September 30,


2019

2018





Assets








Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

36,592,926

$

36,174,863

Trade accounts and other receivables

10,684,310

14,954,291

Unbilled revenue

7,688,534

12,908,847

Prepaid expenses

1,865,394

1,833,105

Income taxes receivable

4,697,622

5,173,450

Other assets

201,996

253,517

Inventories

748,314

1,111,782

Total current assets

62,479,096

72,409,855





Restricted cash

1,084,205

3,507,759

Long-term unbilled revenue

4,635,765

1,531,062

Property and equipment


541,861

Deferred income taxes

1,910,935

2,093,716

Investment tax credits

352,427

361,810

Intangible assets

13,378,794

18,044,530

Goodwill

32,271,078

32,271,078

Total assets

$

116,112,300

$

130,761,671





Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit








Current liabilities:




Trade payables

$

10,146,718

$

21,568,158

Accrued liabilities

11,420,207

12,832,812

Provisions

4,531,044

7,655,199

Income taxes payable

1,551,973

500,489

Deferred revenue

10,383,490

13,445,746

Total current liabilities

38,033,432

56,002,404





Deferred revenue

852,373

1,512,863

Other liabilities

2,317,200

1,272,488

Pension and other long-term employment benefit plans

14,671,564

16,900,821

Provisions

206,956

5,662,009

Preferred shares

65,931,132

57,862,418

Series A Warrant

15,274,241

21,754,223

Deferred income taxes

120,000

120,000

Total liabilities

137,406,898

161,087,226

Shareholders' deficit:




Share capital

250,893,223

248,680,325

Standby Warrant

997,500

997,500

Contributed surplus

11,300,925

13,386,978

Deficit

(277,448,183)

(285,318,990)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,038,063)

(8,071,368)

Total shareholders' deficit

(21,294,598)

(30,325,555)





Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit

$

116,112,300

$

130,761,671

OPTIVA INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)
(Unaudited)                                        








Three months ended  


Twelve months ended


September 30,

 September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018









Revenue:










Support and subscription

$

16,595,067

$

19,794,586

$

72,874,763

$

84,747,291

Software licenses, services and other

6,528,991

7,503,006

27,478,324

36,879,413


23,124,058

27,297,592

100,353,087

121,626,704









Cost of revenue

8,065,009

8,877,689

33,687,238

50,711,612









Gross profit

15,059,049

18,419,903

66,665,849

70,915,092









Operating expenses:








Sales and marketing

2,256,818

2,374,202

10,826,636

11,331,769

General and administrative

4,646,796

6,523,349

18,825,473

31,076,334

Research and development 

8,155,351

14,104,345

26,986,751

61,515,108

Restructuring costs (recovery)

(3,709,732)

991,769

(1,818,775)

51,775,138


11,349,233

23,993,665

54,820,085

155,698,349









Income (loss) from operations        

3,709,816

(5,573,762)

11,845,764

(84,783,257)









Foreign exchange gain (loss)                   

(384,747)

(1,974,718)

122,171

(317,823)

Finance income                                       

119,245

252,851

479,315

523,718

Finance costs                                             

(1,795,206)

(4,924,931)

(4,037,555)

(2,572,010)









Income (loss) before income taxes       

1,649,108

(12,220,560)

8,409,695

(87,149,372)









Income taxes (recovery):








Current

2,565,101

2,089,097

5,186,867

5,391,880

Deferred

46,824

59,465

100,078

50,404



2,611,925

2,148,562

5,286,945

5,442,284









Net income (loss)                             

$

(962,817)

$

(14,369,122)

$

3,122,750

$

(92,591,656)









Other comprehensive income:







Items that will not be reclassified









to net income:








Actuarial gain on pension and










non-pension post-employment








benefit plans, net of income 








tax expense of nil 

1,033,305

390,055

1,033,305

390,055









Total comprehensive income (loss)   

$

70,488

$

(13,979,067)

$

4,156,055

$

(92,201,601)









Income (loss) per subordinate voting share:








Basic 

$

(0.18)

$

(2.75)

$

0.59

$

(17.69)

Diluted

(0.18)

(2.75)

0.55

(17.69)


















Weighted average number of









subordinate voting shares:








Basic

5,315,757

5,233,047

5,271,889

5,233,047

Diluted

5,315,757

5,233,047

5,642,069

5,233,047










OPTIVA INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)





Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended


September 30,

September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018









Cash provided by (used in):
















Operating activities:








Income (loss) for the period

$

(962,817)

$

(14,369,122)

$

3,122,750

$

(92,591,656)

Adjustments for:








Depreciation of property and equipment

8,271

176,169

166,698

2,505,018

Amortization of intangible assets

1,200,761

1,330,559

4,665,736

7,487,034

Finance income

(119,245)

(252,851)

(479,315)

(523,718)

Finance costs (recovery)

1,795,206

4,924,931

4,037,555

2,572,010

Pension

(211,122)

5,584

(164,555)

(595,754)

Income tax expense

2,611,925

2,148,562

5,286,945

5,442,284

Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

227,392

2,374,860

(528,510)

3,073,740

Share-based compensation

450,154

482,849

1,538,558

2,776,008

Change in provisions

(4,614,128)

(11,443,067)

(8,579,208)

(6,161,235)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

15,391

4,815

307,707

421,610

Change in non-cash operating working capital

624,852

1,749,060

(5,655,864)

20,708,948


1,026,640

(12,867,651)

3,718,497

(54,885,711)

Interest paid

(17,281)

(76,573)

(64,789)

(185,333)

Interest received

55,813

294,018

247,985

512,379

Income taxes recovery (paid)

166,375

(1,505,677)

(3,194,711)

(6,452,848)


1,231,547

(14,155,883)

706,982

(61,011,513)









Financing activities:








Payment of dividends


(2,000,000)

(2,000,000)

(11,640,670)




(2,000,000)

(2,000,000)

(11,640,670)









Investing activities:








Purchase of property and equipment

67,456


67,456

(5,538)

Purchase of intangible assets




(9,985)

Decrease in restricted cash

298,412

70,375

2,423,554

1,045,864


365,868

70,375

2,491,010

1,030,341









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on








cash and cash equivalents

(497,829)

(2,354,467)

(779,929)

(3,095,039)









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash








equivalents

1,099,586

(18,439,975)

418,063

(74,716,881)









Cash and cash equivalents,








beginning of period

35,493,340

54,614,838

36,174,863

110,891,744









Cash and cash equivalents,








end of period

$

36,592,926

$

36,174,863

$

36,592,926

$

36,174,863










SOURCE Optiva Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Kristin Donelson, T: 905-625-2190, media@optiva.com; Investor Relations: Ali Mahdavi, investors-relations@optiva.com

Related Links

http://optiva.com/

Organization Profile

Optiva Inc.

You just read:

Optiva Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

News provided by

Optiva Inc.

Nov 06, 2019, 17:31 ET