Optiva Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or "the Company") (TSX:OPT), a leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, today released its first quarter financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

"Optiva's sales pipeline of new business has continued to grow and we remain confident we can compete to win, however the timing of contract awards has led to delays in offsetting the remaining legacy revenue attrition, which we continue to work towards further stabilizing," said John Giere, President and Chief Executive Officer of Optiva. "Based on our current view, deals that we anticipated to be awarded in 1H2023 have shifted to the right and now look more like 2H2023 opportunities that we believe Optiva is well positioned for."

"Management, the board of directors and our major shareholders are aligned on our strategy of continuing to invest in research & development and sales & marketing to further our product roadmap and to capitalize on our growing sales pipeline and anticipated growth in demand for our products down the road," added Robert Stabile, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Business Highlights

TCV of Q1'23 bookings totaled $17.1 million . On a trailing 12-month basis, TCV bookings totaled $75.9 million .

. On a trailing 12-month basis, TCV bookings totaled . The Company announced that CellularOne, a leading provider of mobile technology and wireless communications to tribal lands and communities in the American Southwest, selected Optiva to transform its network capability and mission-critical launch of VoLTE. The expansion of the 10-year partnership will modernize CellularOne's technology stack to also support 5G, accelerate time to market and increase network coverage.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Highlights:

Q1 Fiscal 2023 Highlights Three Months Ended ($ US Millions, except per share information) March 31, (Unaudited) 2023 2022 Revenue 12.7 16.1 Net Income (Loss) (2.8) 1.8 Earnings (Loss) Per Share ($0.45) $0.30 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(1) ($0.45) $0.11 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 1.0 3.8 Cash from (used in) operating activities (1.7) (0.1) Total cash, including restricted cash 14.1 26.0

Revenue for Q1'23 was $12.7 million . On a year-over-year basis, the change by revenue type included a $1.8 million decrease in support and subscription revenue, a $1.8 million decrease in software and services revenue and $0.1 third-party software and hardware revenue remained unchanged.

. On a year-over-year basis, the change by revenue type included a decrease in support and subscription revenue, a decrease in software and services revenue and third-party software and hardware revenue remained unchanged. Gross margin for Q1'23 was 69% compared to 75% during the same period in 2022. The decline in gross margin is primarily attributable to lower revenue from support and subscription revenue along with the impact of more customizations with lower margins ordered by customers that required fulfillment compared to the previous period. Gross margins may fluctuate as the Company proves out its cloud-native model and product capabilities to new and existing customers when they onboard the public or private cloud in future periods.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $2.5 million compared to $3.2 million during the same period in 2022. The decrease is mainly due to lower professional fees, legal costs and allowance for doubtful accounts.

compared to during the same period in 2022. The decrease is mainly due to lower professional fees, legal costs and allowance for doubtful accounts. Adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (1) for Q1'23 decreased to $1.0 million as compared to $3.8 million during the same period in 2022, primarily driven by lower gross margin.

for Q1'23 decreased to as compared to during the same period in 2022, primarily driven by lower gross margin. Net loss for Q1'23 was $2.8 million compared to net income of $1.8 million during the same period in 2022.

compared to net income of during the same period in 2022. The Company ended the first quarter with a cash balance of $14.1 million (including restricted cash). The Company consumed $1.7 million of cash in operating activities during the quarter.

(1) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, TCV and adjusted EPS are non-IFRS measures. These measures are defined in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this news release.



Earnings Conference Call Update

Optiva will not host an earnings conference call and the Company does not anticipate reinstating earnings conference calls until further notice. All investor inquiries should be directed to Ali Mahdavi at [email protected].

Non-IFRS Measures

"EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are not financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute to net income (loss), operating income or any other financial measures of performance calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding amounts for depreciation and amortization, other income, finance costs, finance income, income tax expense (recovery), foreign exchange gain (loss) and share-based compensation. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA (as defined above), excluding restructuring costs, one-time provision amounts, and any one-time transaction costs associated with shareholder conflict. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a metric that investors may find useful in understanding the Company's financial position. The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands of U.S. dollars).









Three months ended, March 31

2023 2022





Net income (loss) for the period $ (2,776) $ 1,837





Add back / (substract):



Depreciation of property and equipment 157 92 Amortization of intangible assets 361 361 Finance income (135) (86) Finance costs 2,365 1,175 Income tax expense 567 243 Foreign exchange loss 290 49 Share-based compensation 197 149 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,026 $ 3,821



Adjusted EPS is reported diluted EPS excluding the impact of change in the fair value of warrants, one-time costs (recovery) related to shareholder conflict and release of provisions.

TCV is the Total Contract Value of all bookings closed in the period.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use such words as "may," "will," "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "intend," "would," "could," "should," "anticipate" and other similar terminology. These statements are forward-looking as they are based on our current expectations, as at May 10, 2023, about our business and the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Our actual results could materially differ from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Optiva does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

OPTIVA Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)



(Unaudited)

















March 31, December 31,

2023 2022





Assets









Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,921 $ 18,386 Trade accounts and other receivables 8,818 7,535 Unbilled revenue 15,228 17,821 Prepaid expenses 2,061 1,938 Income taxes receivable 3,936 3,820 Other assets 589 610 Total current assets 43,553 50,110





Restricted cash 1,170 1,948 Property and equipment 1,243 1,221 Deferred income taxes 379 376 Long-term unbilled revenue 378 332 Intangible assets - 360 Goodwill 32,271 32,271





Total assets $ 78,994 $ 86,618





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)







Current liabilities:



Trade payables $ 2,904 $ 3,147 Accrued liabilities 7,546 11,624 Income taxes payable 4,324 4,365 Deferred revenue 1,604 1,995 Total current liabilities 16,378 21,131





Deferred revenue 239 403 Other liabilities 2,307 2,302 Pension and other long-term employment benefit plans 298 713 Debentures 87,908 87,716 Series A Warrant - - Standby Warrant - - Deferred income taxes 438 433 Total liabilities 107,568 112,698





Shareholders' equity (deficit):



Share capital 270,560 270,560 Contributed surplus 16,223 15,941 Deficit (319,406) (316,630) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,049 4,049 Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (28,574) (26,080)





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 78,994 $ 86,618

OPTIVA Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts) (Unaudited)

















Three months ended, March 31

2023 2022





Revenue:



Support and subscription $ 8,439 $ 10,299 Software licenses, services and other 4,212 5,837

12,651 16,136





Cost of revenue 3,984 4,071





Gross profit 8,667 12,065





Operating expenses:



Sales and marketing 2,519 2,819 General and administrative 2,478 3,174 Research and development 3,359 2,854

8,356 8,847





Income from operations 311 3,218





Foreign exchange loss (290) (49) Finance income 135 86 Finance cost (2,365) (1,175)





Income (loss) before income taxes (2,209) 2,080





Income tax expense (recovery):



Current 571 185 Deferred (4) 58

567 243





Total net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) (2,776) 1,837





Income (loss) per common share:



Basic $ (0.45) $ 0.30 Diluted (0.45) 0.30











Weighted average number of



common shares:



Basic 6,178 6,178 Diluted 6,178 6,178







OPTIVA Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)



(Unaudited)

















Three months ended, March 31

2023 2022





Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities:



Income (loss) for the period $ (2,776) $ 1,837 Adjustments for:



Depreciation of property and equipment 157 92 Amortization of intangible assets 361 361 Finance income (135) (86) Finance costs 2,365 1,175 Pension (426) (1,113) Income tax expense 567 243 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) / loss (57) (511) Share-based compensation 197 149 Change in non-cash operating working capital (1,328) (540)

(1,075) 1,607 Interest paid (6) (11) Interest received 111 32 Promissory note paid - (2,000) Income taxes (paid) received (742) 319

(1,712) (53)





Financing activities:



Interest paid on debentures (4,424) (4,424)

(4,424) (4,424)





Investing activities:



Purchase of property and equipment (178) (108) Decrease (Increase) in restricted cash 778 (8)

600 (116)





Effect of foreign exchange rate changes



on cash and cash equivalents 71 205





Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,465) (4,388)





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 18,386 29,587





Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 12,921 $ 25,199

