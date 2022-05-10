Optiva Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
May 10, 2022
All amounts are stated in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated
- Revenue remained stable at $16.1 million
- New Q1'22 Bookings(1) of $19.7 million, represented a ten-fold increase when compared to Q1'21
- Total Contract Value ("TCV")(1) in Q1'22 bookings was $32.9 million
- Gross margin remained robust at 75%
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $3.8 million or 24% of revenue, versus $5.0 million in Q1'21 – the 7th consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA margin over 20%
- Balance sheet solid with $26.0 million in cash
- Adjusted EPS(1) of $0.11 versus $0.73 last year
TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or "the Company") (TSX: OPT), a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry, today released its first quarter financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.
"I am very pleased with our ability to deliver another quarter of revenue stability while we continue to grow bookings and make the necessary investment in our new cloud product roadmaps. To that end, we announced a new product release in Q1'22, the Optiva Charging Engine update, our first roadmap release in four years that will be part of a continuum of such product announcements throughout the year," said John Giere, President and Chief Executive Officer of Optiva. "The strength and innovation of our R&D team, coupled with our sales team's tenacity, is proving to work extremely well in identifying and addressing the needs of our existing and prospective customers. These sales and R&D investments have been critical to our successes in revitalizing our performance thus far and vital to securing new customer opportunities where we are actively engaging."
- New Bookings in Q1'22 increased by more than ten-fold to $19.7 million when compared to $1.9 million in Q1'21, and TCV totalled $32.9 million. Customer wins during the quarter included three incumbent upgrades.
- The Company launched Optiva Charging Engine private and public cloud editions. The new roadmap release enables operators that are not ready to move to the public cloud to reap its benefits while on a private cloud and maintain security, control and adherence to regulatory requirements. Two telecom operators, a Tier 1 and Tier 2 in EMEA, are currently transitioning to the new Optiva Charging Engine version on their private clouds. The new release builds upon the previous version's capabilities with the added power and performance of Google Cloud Platform automation tools and site reliability engineering (SRE) methodologies. This product enables operators to access new features and functionalities through a centrally managed approach with the freedom to test new services quickly and efficiently with less risk and more focus on the customer experience.
- Integrated Telecom Company Ltd ("Salam"), a leading Saudi-based telecom provider, selected Optiva BSS Platform to enable its new MVNO Integrated Telecom Mobile Company Ltd ("Salam Mobile") to rapidly bring to market innovative digital services to the fast-growing consumer market segment. Salam Mobile will deploy Optiva cloud-native BSS technology on its state-of-the-art, private cloud infrastructure. Optiva BSS Platform, a best-of-suite, end-to-end, pre-integrated customer and revenue management solution, will enable Salam to quickly and cost-effectively conceptualize and introduce new digital service offerings to customers. The platform provides real-time billing, charging and fulfillment that will help differentiate Salam Mobile offerings. The solution will accelerate the velocity of their new product introduction cycle and more quickly deliver profitable growth.
- In response to the telecom market's demand for software companies to deliver innovation, Optiva announced the establishment of its R&D Centre of Excellence in Osijek, Croatia. Optiva has tripled the size of its R&D team over the last year, and has positioned its resources and focus to lead innovation in the business support systems (BSS) market, enabling telecom operators to elevate customer experience, increase profitability and connect people, payments and digital services in new and unique ways. The Osijek Centre of Excellence follows the opening of the previously announced Centres in Belfast, Northern Ireland (2021) and Bengaluru, India (2022).
|
Q1 Fiscal 2022 Highlights
|
Three Months Ended
|
($ US Thousands, except per share information)
|
March 31,
|
(Unaudited)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenue
|
16,136
|
16,091
|
Net Income
|
1,837
|
16,698
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.73
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
3,821
|
4,992
|
Cash used in operating activities
|
(53)
|
(3,352)
|
Total cash, including restricted cash
|
25,999
|
10,637
- Revenue for Q1'22 remained consistent with the same period last year while demonstrating continued stability for a 5th consecutive quarter, at $16.1 million. On a year-over-year basis, the change by revenue type for Q1'22 included a $2.5 million decrease in support and subscription revenue, a $2.5 million increase in software and services revenue and no change in third-party software and hardware revenue.
- Gross margin for Q1'22 remained robust at 75% compared to 77% during the same period in 2021. The slight decline in gross margin is attributable to required investments as the Company proves its cloud-native model and product capabilities to new and existing customers when onboarded to the public or private cloud in future periods.
- General and administrative expenses decreased to $3.2 million compared to $4.5 million during the same period in 2021. The decrease is mainly due to lower compensation costs, lower legal and advisory costs related to activities of the special committee of the Board incurred last year and lower stock-based compensation.
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")(1) for Q1'22 was $3.8 million compared to $6.7 million during the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA(1) ("Adjusted EBITDA") for Q1'22 amounted to $3.8 million as compared to $5.0 million during the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1'22 decreased by $1.2 million compared to the same period in 2021, primarily driven by lower gross margin and investments in sales & marketing.
- Net income for Q1'22 was $1.8 million when compared to net income of $16.7 million during the same period in 2021. The net income during the 2021 period was mainly higher due to a financial recovery from the reduction in value of Series A and Standby Warrant of $13.6 million.
|
(1)
|
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, New Bookings, TCV and adjusted EPS are non-IFRS measures. These measures are defined in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this news release.
Optiva Inc. will hold an analyst call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. John Giere, CEO, and Dinesh Sharma, V.P. Finance will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A question and answer session will follow management's discussion.
Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time
Toll-free (Canada/US): 1-888-254-3590
International: 1-720-543-0214
Conference ID: 8880167
Online Access: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542838&tp_key=7831641cd1
Please dial into the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.
"EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are not financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute to net income (loss), operating income or any other financial measures of performance calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding amounts for depreciation and amortization, other income, finance costs, finance income, income tax expense (recovery), foreign exchange gain (loss) and share-based compensation. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA (as defined above), excluding restructuring costs, one-time provision amounts, and any one-time transaction costs associated with shareholder conflict. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a metric that investors may find useful in understanding the Company's financial position. The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.
|
Three months ended, March 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net income for the period
|
$ 1,837,008
|
$ 16,698,371
|
Add back / (substract):
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
91,978
|
-
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
361,161
|
362,763
|
Finance income
|
(86,247)
|
(71,694)
|
Finance costs (recovery)
|
1,174,944
|
(11,193,469)
|
Income tax expense
|
243,388
|
528,228
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
49,100
|
(307,328)
|
Share-based compensation
|
149,315
|
722,598
|
EBITDA
|
3,820,647
|
6,739,469
|
Change in other provisions
|
-
|
(1,313,725)
|
One-time costs (recovery) related to shareholder conflict
|
-
|
(433,610)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 3,820,647
|
$ 4,992,134
New Bookings are total bookings minus SLA renewals. New Bookings indicates the contractually committed revenue, excluding renewal of maintenance/support contracts from existing customers, that we expect to recognize over the forthcoming quarters. New Bookings is thus a subset of our Total Bookings in a particular period. New Bookings indicate our success in contracting new business, whereas Total Bookings reflect our success in both contracting new business and renewing existing maintenance and support SLAs.
TCV is total contract value of all contracts closed in the period
Adjusted EPS is reported diluted EPS excluding the impact of change in the fair value of warrants.
Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.
Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use such words as "may," "will," "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "intend," "would," "could," "should," "anticipate" and other similar terminology. These statements are forward-looking as they are based on our current expectations, as at May 10, 2022, about our business and the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Our actual results could materially differ from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Optiva does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
|
OPTIVA Inc.
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 25,198,880
|
$ 29,586,926
|
Trade accounts and other receivables
|
9,153,606
|
7,203,145
|
Unbilled revenue
|
9,476,260
|
8,209,036
|
Prepaid expenses
|
1,826,331
|
3,044,329
|
Income taxes receivable
|
4,175,768
|
4,361,968
|
Other assets
|
549,472
|
822,592
|
Total current assets
|
50,380,317
|
53,227,996
|
Restricted cash
|
800,535
|
791,971
|
Property and equipment
|
898,363
|
883,168
|
Deferred income taxes
|
375,247
|
431,472
|
Other assets
|
379,479
|
372,194
|
Long-term unbilled revenue
|
2,715,443
|
2,878,032
|
Intangible assets
|
1,443,269
|
1,804,430
|
Goodwill
|
32,271,078
|
32,271,078
|
Total assets
|
$ 89,263,731
|
$ 92,660,341
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit
|
Current liabilities:
|
Trade payables
|
$ 1,519,301
|
$ 2,083,634
|
Accrued liabilities
|
8,784,213
|
12,904,992
|
Provisions
|
4,200,000
|
4,200,000
|
Income taxes payable
|
3,709,173
|
3,467,897
|
Deferred revenue
|
5,291,210
|
3,995,143
|
Total current liabilities
|
23,503,897
|
26,651,666
|
Deferred revenue
|
170,648
|
151,306
|
Other liabilities
|
1,967,760
|
2,095,612
|
Pension and other long-term employment benefit plans
|
8,045,062
|
9,422,877
|
Debentures
|
87,161,837
|
86,989,976
|
Series A Warrant
|
441,565
|
1,495,025
|
Standby Warrant
|
70,300
|
172,550
|
Deferred income taxes
|
732,971
|
745,745
|
Total liabilities
|
122,094,040
|
127,724,757
|
Shareholders' deficit:
|
Share capital
|
270,559,551
|
270,559,551
|
Contributed surplus
|
14,568,831
|
14,171,732
|
Deficit
|
(315,502,206)
|
(317,339,214)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(2,456,485)
|
(2,456,485)
|
Total shareholders' deficit
|
(32,830,309)
|
(35,064,416)
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit
|
$ 89,263,731
|
$ 92,660,341
|
OPTIVA Inc.
|
Three months ended, March 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
Revenue:
|
Support and subscription
|
$ 10,298,918
|
$ 12,787,675
|
Software licenses, services and other
|
5,837,100
|
3,303,408
|
16,136,018
|
16,091,083
|
Cost of revenue
|
4,070,865
|
3,674,948
|
Gross profit
|
12,065,153
|
12,416,135
|
Operating expenses:
|
Sales and marketing
|
2,818,863
|
1,787,168
|
General and administrative
|
3,173,635
|
4,458,089
|
Research and development
|
2,854,462
|
516,770
|
8,846,960
|
6,762,027
|
Income from operations
|
3,218,193
|
5,654,108
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
(49,100)
|
307,328
|
Finance income
|
86,247
|
71,694
|
Finance (cost) recovery
|
(1,174,944)
|
11,193,469
|
Income before income taxes
|
2,080,396
|
17,226,599
|
Income tax expense (recovery):
|
Current
|
185,310
|
565,922
|
Deferred
|
58,078
|
(37,694)
|
243,388
|
528,228
|
Total net income and comprehensive income
|
$ 1,837,008
|
$ 16,698,371
|
Income per common voting share:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.30
|
$ 3.14
|
Diluted
|
0.30
|
3.01
|
Weighted average number of common voting shares:
|
Basic
|
6,177,581
|
5,316,057
|
Diluted
|
6,177,581
|
5,543,600
|
OPTIVA Inc.
|
Three months ended, March 31
|
2022
|
2021
|
Cash used in:
|
Operating activities:
|
Income for the period
|
$ 1,837,008
|
$ 16,698,371
|
Adjustments for:
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
91,978
|
-
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
361,161
|
362,763
|
Finance income
|
(86,247)
|
(71,694)
|
Finance costs (recovery)
|
1,174,944
|
(11,193,469)
|
Pension
|
(1,112,899)
|
(937,134)
|
Income tax expense
|
243,388
|
528,228
|
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) / loss
|
(510,737)
|
(657,610)
|
Share-based compensation
|
149,315
|
722,598
|
Change in provisions
|
-
|
(1,332,345)
|
Change in non-cash operating working capital
|
(540,492)
|
(5,743,267)
|
1,607,419
|
(1,623,559)
|
Interest paid
|
(11,363)
|
(38,319)
|
Interest received
|
31,818
|
1,587
|
Promissory note paid
|
(2,000,000)
|
-
|
Income taxes received (paid)
|
319,212
|
(1,691,380)
|
(52,914)
|
(3,351,671)
|
Financing activities:
|
Payment of interest on loans and borrowings
|
(4,423,562)
|
(4,412,723)
|
(4,423,562)
|
(4,412,723)
|
Investing activities:
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(107,534)
|
-
|
Increase in restricted cash
|
(8,564)
|
(47,499)
|
(116,098)
|
(47,499)
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
|
on cash and cash equivalents
|
204,528
|
112,158
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(4,388,046)
|
(7,699,735)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
29,586,926
|
17,663,998
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$ 25,198,880
|
$ 9,964,263
SOURCE Optiva Inc.
For further information: Media Contact: Misann Ellmaker, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Ali Mahdavi, [email protected]
