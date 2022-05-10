Optiva Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

All amounts are stated in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated

Revenue remained stable at $16.1 million

New Q1'22 Bookings (1) of $19.7 million , represented a ten-fold increase when compared to Q1'21

Total Contract Value ("TCV") (1) in Q1'22 bookings was $32.9 million

in Q1'22 bookings was Gross margin remained robust at 75%

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $3.8 million or 24% of revenue, versus $5.0 million in Q1'21 – the 7th consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA margin over 20%

Balance sheet solid with $26.0 million in cash

Adjusted EPS(1) of $0.11 versus $0.73 last year

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or "the Company") (TSX: OPT), a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry, today released its first quarter financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

"I am very pleased with our ability to deliver another quarter of revenue stability while we continue to grow bookings and make the necessary investment in our new cloud product roadmaps. To that end, we announced a new product release in Q1'22, the Optiva Charging Engine update, our first roadmap release in four years that will be part of a continuum of such product announcements throughout the year," said John Giere, President and Chief Executive Officer of Optiva. "The strength and innovation of our R&D team, coupled with our sales team's tenacity, is proving to work extremely well in identifying and addressing the needs of our existing and prospective customers. These sales and R&D investments have been critical to our successes in revitalizing our performance thus far and vital to securing new customer opportunities where we are actively engaging."

Business Highlights

New Bookings in Q1'22 increased by more than ten-fold to $19.7 million when compared to $1.9 million in Q1'21, and TCV totalled $32.9 million . Customer wins during the quarter included three incumbent upgrades.

when compared to in Q1'21, and TCV totalled . Customer wins during the quarter included three incumbent upgrades. The Company launched Optiva Charging Engine private and public cloud editions. The new roadmap release enables operators that are not ready to move to the public cloud to reap its benefits while on a private cloud and maintain security, control and adherence to regulatory requirements. Two telecom operators, a Tier 1 and Tier 2 in EMEA, are currently transitioning to the new Optiva Charging Engine version on their private clouds. The new release builds upon the previous version's capabilities with the added power and performance of Google Cloud Platform automation tools and site reliability engineering (SRE) methodologies. This product enables operators to access new features and functionalities through a centrally managed approach with the freedom to test new services quickly and efficiently with less risk and more focus on the customer experience.

Integrated Telecom Company Ltd ("Salam"), a leading Saudi-based telecom provider, selected Optiva BSS Platform to enable its new MVNO Integrated Telecom Mobile Company Ltd ("Salam Mobile") to rapidly bring to market innovative digital services to the fast-growing consumer market segment. Salam Mobile will deploy Optiva cloud-native BSS technology on its state-of-the-art, private cloud infrastructure. Optiva BSS Platform, a best-of-suite, end-to-end, pre-integrated customer and revenue management solution, will enable Salam to quickly and cost-effectively conceptualize and introduce new digital service offerings to customers. The platform provides real-time billing, charging and fulfillment that will help differentiate Salam Mobile offerings. The solution will accelerate the velocity of their new product introduction cycle and more quickly deliver profitable growth.

In response to the telecom market's demand for software companies to deliver innovation, Optiva announced the establishment of its R&D Centre of Excellence in Osijek, Croatia . Optiva has tripled the size of its R&D team over the last year, and has positioned its resources and focus to lead innovation in the business support systems (BSS) market, enabling telecom operators to elevate customer experience, increase profitability and connect people, payments and digital services in new and unique ways. The Osijek Centre of Excellence follows the opening of the previously announced Centres in Belfast, Northern Ireland (2021) and Bengaluru, India (2022).

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Highlights:





Q1 Fiscal 2022 Highlights Three Months Ended ($ US Thousands, except per share information) March 31, (Unaudited) 2022 2021 Revenue 16,136 16,091 Net Income 1,837 16,698 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.73 Adjusted EBITDA 3,821 4,992 Cash used in operating activities (53) (3,352) Total cash, including restricted cash 25,999 10,637









Revenue for Q1'22 remained consistent with the same period last year while demonstrating continued stability for a 5th consecutive quarter, at $16.1 million . On a year-over-year basis, the change by revenue type for Q1'22 included a $2.5 million decrease in support and subscription revenue, a $2.5 million increase in software and services revenue and no change in third-party software and hardware revenue.

. On a year-over-year basis, the change by revenue type for Q1'22 included a decrease in support and subscription revenue, a increase in software and services revenue and no change in third-party software and hardware revenue. Gross margin for Q1'22 remained robust at 75% compared to 77% during the same period in 2021. The slight decline in gross margin is attributable to required investments as the Company proves its cloud-native model and product capabilities to new and existing customers when onboarded to the public or private cloud in future periods.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $3.2 million compared to $4.5 million during the same period in 2021. The decrease is mainly due to lower compensation costs, lower legal and advisory costs related to activities of the special committee of the Board incurred last year and lower stock-based compensation.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $3.2 million compared to $4.5 million during the same period in 2021. The decrease is mainly due to lower compensation costs, lower legal and advisory costs related to activities of the special committee of the Board incurred last year and lower stock-based compensation.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (1) for Q1'22 was $3.8 million compared to $6.7 million during the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA (1) ("Adjusted EBITDA") for Q1'22 amounted to $3.8 million as compared to $5.0 million during the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1'22 decreased by $1.2 million compared to the same period in 2021, primarily driven by lower gross margin and investments in sales & marketing.

Net income for Q1'22 was $1.8 million when compared to net income of $16.7 million during the same period in 2021. The net income during the 2021 period was mainly higher due to a financial recovery from the reduction in value of Series A and Standby Warrant of $13.6 million .

(1) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, New Bookings, TCV and adjusted EPS are non-IFRS measures. These measures are defined in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this news release.





Conference Call

Optiva Inc. will hold an analyst call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022. John Giere, CEO, and Dinesh Sharma, V.P. Finance will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A question and answer session will follow management's discussion.

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Toll-free (Canada/US): 1-888-254-3590

International: 1-720-543-0214

Conference ID: 8880167

Online Access: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542838&tp_key=7831641cd1

Please dial into the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

Non-IFRS Measures

"EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are not financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute to net income (loss), operating income or any other financial measures of performance calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding amounts for depreciation and amortization, other income, finance costs, finance income, income tax expense (recovery), foreign exchange gain (loss) and share-based compensation. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA (as defined above), excluding restructuring costs, one-time provision amounts, and any one-time transaction costs associated with shareholder conflict. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a metric that investors may find useful in understanding the Company's financial position. The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.



Three months ended, March 31

2022 2021





Net income for the period $ 1,837,008 $ 16,698,371





Add back / (substract):



Depreciation of property and equipment 91,978 - Amortization of intangible assets 361,161 362,763 Finance income (86,247) (71,694) Finance costs (recovery) 1,174,944 (11,193,469) Income tax expense 243,388 528,228 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 49,100 (307,328) Share-based compensation 149,315 722,598





EBITDA 3,820,647 6,739,469





Change in other provisions - (1,313,725) One-time costs (recovery) related to shareholder conflict - (433,610)





Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,820,647 $ 4,992,134

New Bookings are total bookings minus SLA renewals. New Bookings indicates the contractually committed revenue, excluding renewal of maintenance/support contracts from existing customers, that we expect to recognize over the forthcoming quarters. New Bookings is thus a subset of our Total Bookings in a particular period. New Bookings indicate our success in contracting new business, whereas Total Bookings reflect our success in both contracting new business and renewing existing maintenance and support SLAs.

TCV is total contract value of all contracts closed in the period

Adjusted EPS is reported diluted EPS excluding the impact of change in the fair value of warrants.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use such words as "may," "will," "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "intend," "would," "could," "should," "anticipate" and other similar terminology. These statements are forward-looking as they are based on our current expectations, as at May 10, 2022, about our business and the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Our actual results could materially differ from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Optiva does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

OPTIVA Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)



March 31, December 31,

2022 2021





Assets









Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,198,880 $ 29,586,926 Trade accounts and other receivables 9,153,606 7,203,145 Unbilled revenue 9,476,260 8,209,036 Prepaid expenses 1,826,331 3,044,329 Income taxes receivable 4,175,768 4,361,968 Other assets 549,472 822,592 Total current assets 50,380,317 53,227,996





Restricted cash 800,535 791,971 Property and equipment 898,363 883,168 Deferred income taxes 375,247 431,472 Other assets 379,479 372,194 Long-term unbilled revenue 2,715,443 2,878,032 Intangible assets 1,443,269 1,804,430 Goodwill 32,271,078 32,271,078





Total assets $ 89,263,731 $ 92,660,341





Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit









Current liabilities:



Trade payables $ 1,519,301 $ 2,083,634 Accrued liabilities 8,784,213 12,904,992 Provisions 4,200,000 4,200,000 Income taxes payable 3,709,173 3,467,897 Deferred revenue 5,291,210 3,995,143 Total current liabilities 23,503,897 26,651,666





Deferred revenue 170,648 151,306 Other liabilities 1,967,760 2,095,612 Pension and other long-term employment benefit plans 8,045,062 9,422,877 Debentures 87,161,837 86,989,976 Series A Warrant 441,565 1,495,025 Standby Warrant 70,300 172,550 Deferred income taxes 732,971 745,745 Total liabilities 122,094,040 127,724,757





Shareholders' deficit:



Share capital 270,559,551 270,559,551 Contributed surplus 14,568,831 14,171,732 Deficit (315,502,206) (317,339,214) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,456,485) (2,456,485) Total shareholders' deficit (32,830,309) (35,064,416)





Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 89,263,731 $ 92,660,341

OPTIVA Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended, March 31

2022 2021





Revenue:



Support and subscription $ 10,298,918 $ 12,787,675 Software licenses, services and other 5,837,100 3,303,408

16,136,018 16,091,083





Cost of revenue 4,070,865 3,674,948





Gross profit 12,065,153 12,416,135





Operating expenses:



Sales and marketing 2,818,863 1,787,168 General and administrative 3,173,635 4,458,089 Research and development 2,854,462 516,770

8,846,960 6,762,027





Income from operations 3,218,193 5,654,108





Foreign exchange gain (loss) (49,100) 307,328 Finance income 86,247 71,694 Finance (cost) recovery (1,174,944) 11,193,469





Income before income taxes 2,080,396 17,226,599





Income tax expense (recovery):



Current 185,310 565,922 Deferred 58,078 (37,694)

243,388 528,228





Total net income and comprehensive income $ 1,837,008 $ 16,698,371





Income per common voting share:



Basic $ 0.30 $ 3.14 Diluted 0.30 3.01











Weighted average number of common voting shares:



Basic 6,177,581 5,316,057 Diluted 6,177,581 5,543,600

OPTIVA Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended, March 31

2022 2021





Cash used in:









Operating activities:



Income for the period $ 1,837,008 $ 16,698,371 Adjustments for:



Depreciation of property and equipment 91,978 - Amortization of intangible assets 361,161 362,763 Finance income (86,247) (71,694) Finance costs (recovery) 1,174,944 (11,193,469) Pension (1,112,899) (937,134) Income tax expense 243,388 528,228 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) / loss (510,737) (657,610) Share-based compensation 149,315 722,598 Change in provisions - (1,332,345) Change in non-cash operating working capital (540,492) (5,743,267)

1,607,419 (1,623,559) Interest paid (11,363) (38,319) Interest received 31,818 1,587 Promissory note paid (2,000,000) - Income taxes received (paid) 319,212 (1,691,380)

(52,914) (3,351,671)





Financing activities:



Payment of interest on loans and borrowings (4,423,562) (4,412,723)

(4,423,562) (4,412,723)





Investing activities:



Purchase of property and equipment (107,534) - Increase in restricted cash (8,564) (47,499)

(116,098) (47,499)





Effect of foreign exchange rate changes



on cash and cash equivalents 204,528 112,158





Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (4,388,046) (7,699,735)





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 29,586,926 17,663,998





Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 25,198,880 $ 9,964,263

SOURCE Optiva Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Misann Ellmaker, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Ali Mahdavi, [email protected]