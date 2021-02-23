Optiva Appoints New CTO to Accelerate Innovation of Cloud-Native BSS Technology and Telecom Monetization Products

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), a leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Halligan as Chief Technology Officer.

Halligan has a proven track record in leading successful engineering teams, and he has served as an industry thought leader on newly emerging technologies and their impact on the future of 5G mobility. Previously as CTO of Openwave Mobility, he led a world-class engineering team that developed and launched multiple award-winning, innovative products for many Tier 1 mobile operators worldwide, which helped transform Openwave Mobility into an industry category leader. Halligan brings to Optiva 28 years of knowledge and experience in developing and delivering highly scalable and reliable quality software products across bare metal, private cloud and public cloud environments.

In addition, Halligan previously served as CTO of Reviver, a Silicon Valley IoT start-up, which successfully developed the world's first digital license plate. He was responsible for its hardware and software roadmaps, product delivery, patent portfolio and technology partnerships. Halligan established a global R&D team delivering solutions that spanned mobile applications, e-commerce, payments, IoT devices and private and public cloud platforms and services.

"I am delighted to welcome Matthew to Optiva. His leadership and breadth and depth of engineering experience will ensure that Optiva sets the pace to deliver on the technology and business promise of deploying a world-class cloud-native BSS platform," said John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva.

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements are forward-looking and are based on the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations include the risks regarding the Company's business discussed in the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law, even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason.

SOURCE Optiva Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Misann Ellmaker, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Ali Mahdavi, [email protected]

