Optiva Appoints Michele Campriani as Chief Revenue Officer

Telecom industry veteran to join Optiva executive management team

TORONTO, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), a leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michele Campriani as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Campriani has a proven track record in leading successful businesses and sales teams in the telecom industry. Campriani brings 30 years of industry knowledge and experience in strategic planning, sales and operations. He has held C-level and executive roles at Mobileum, Comptel, Empirix, Accanto Systems, Hewlett Packard and others.

As CRO, Campriani will lead Optiva's global sales and marketing organization to develop and execute growth plans and business strategies. Further, as an executive leadership team member, he will help steer strategic planning initiatives that will guide market and roadmap direction as well as pursue new market opportunities to drive profitable growth.

"I am delighted to welcome Michele to Optiva. He has been of great assistance while serving as a strategic advisor over the last 11 months. I am looking forward to having the benefit of his industry experience and leadership to ensure that Optiva will continue to empower our customers to simplify, unify and monetize emerging technologies and new market opportunities globally," said John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT, and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use such words as "may," "will," "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "intend," "would," "could," "should," "anticipate" and other similar terminology. These statements are forward-looking as they are based on our current expectations, as at May 22, 2023, about our business and the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Our actual results could materially differ from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/ .

Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Optiva does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

SOURCE Optiva Inc.

For further information: Optiva Media Contact: Misann Ellmaker, [email protected]; Optiva Investor Relations Contact: Ali Mahdavi, [email protected]