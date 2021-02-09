Optiva Appoints Graham Gow to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), a leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud, is pleased to announce the appointment of Graham Gow to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), effective today. Mr. Gow replaces Paul Yancich.

Graham has been a senior partner at one of Canada's leading law firms for many years. He is a recognized expert in corporate law, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions for publicly traded companies. Graham currently serves on two other boards of directors. Graham has been nominated to the Board by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. pursuant to its contractual rights.

"We are delighted to have Graham join the Optiva board. He brings over 40 years of experience in Canadian capital markets, which will be of great value to the Company. We would like to thank Paul Yancich for his contributions to the Board," said Robert Stabile, Chair of the Board.



Optiva Inc. is a global leader in providing CSPs with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud. CSP operators and mobile virtual network operators can integrate our best-of-breed charging engine into a BSS stack or deploy our fully managed, end-to-end, SaaS-based suite. Optiva solutions offer unmatched speed, scale, security and savings. Our market knowledge, analytical insights and unique Customer Success Program ensure telecoms are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

