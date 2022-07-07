Optiva Appoints Craig Clapper as VP of Global Managed Services and Support

Telecom industry veteran to lead Optiva growth of mission-critical managed services and enhancement of support expertise

TORONTO, July 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. (TSX: OPT), a leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Clapper as VP of Global Managed Services and Support.

Clapper has a proven track record of leading successful support and services teams in the telecom and IoT sectors with Ericsson, Tait Communications and Aeris Communications. He brings over 20 years of experience in growing and scaling businesses, operations and global management.

Prior to joining Optiva, Clapper was Vice President of Customer Success at Aeris Communications. Prior to Aeris, he was President of Global Solutions and Business Development at Tait Communications. During his tenure at Tait, the services business revenue and profitability improved every year. Prior to this, Clapper led multiple organizations at Ericsson, including the overall services business (support and professional services) for Ericsson Television, now Mediakind, where he doubled the business over three years and led the global organization.

"We wish our outgoing VP of Global Managed Services and Support, Dean Liming, well in his retirement, and we are grateful for his leadership. He has established the people, processes and automation that have made us a valued business partner to our customers, providing us with a robust foundation for our future company success.

Craig's leadership, industry knowledge and breadth of services and support experience will ensure that Optiva will continue to grow and successfully achieve our mission-critical work to deliver the highest quality support to our customers around the globe," said John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

SOURCE Optiva Inc.

For further information: Media: Misann Ellmaker, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Ali Mahdavi, [email protected]