Optiva Announces Supplemental Listing of Secured Debentures on the Neo Exchange Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), a leader in providing communications service providers ("CSPs") worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud, is pleased to announce that Neo Exchange Inc. (the "NEO") has accepted the Company's application for the supplemental listing of US$90,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 9.75% secured PIK toggle debentures due 2025 (the "Debentures"). The NEO has advised that the Debentures will be listed for trading on the NEO under the symbol OPT.DB.U effective at market open on December 16, 2020.

The Debentures were issued pursuant to the Company's non-brokered private placement and marketed brokered private placement (the "Debenture Financing"), which closed on July 20, 2020. The net proceeds from the Debenture Financing were used to finance the redemption of all of the Series A Preferred Shares of the Company (see the Company's news release dated July 20, 2020 for additional details). The Debentures are governed by a trust indenture dated as of July 20, 2020 by and among, the Company, certain subsidiaries of Optiva, and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as trustee and collateral agent. A copy of the trust indenture is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered on private and public cloud and in various as-a-service models. The company's revenue management, monetization and engagement solutions help telcos worldwide in different lines of business to achieve their goals. Optiva brings years of telecom expertise to its portfolio, worldwide delivery experience and unique cloud journey, offering telcos unmatched speed, scale, flexibility and savings. Optiva helps operators unlock their potential to maximize digital, 5G and IoT market opportunities. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

