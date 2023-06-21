Optiva Announces New Leadership to Accelerate the Company's Growth Strategy

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), a leader in powering the telecom industry with cloud-native billing, charging and revenue management software on private and public clouds, announced a new Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer to lead the company forward in its growth strategy.

After two and a half years as Optiva's President and CEO, John Giere, has decided to resign from his role, following a transition period. Robert Stabile, the current Chairman of the Board of Optiva, will serve as Interim CEO. Stabile has been an Optiva board member since 2017 and was previously CFO of a high-growth fiber operator. His industry knowledge and relationships with customers and employees will ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

"On behalf of the Board, I thank John for his leadership and significant contributions. John has been instrumental in accelerating Optiva's cloud transition, building a corporate foundation that increased customer confidence and setting the stage for further success. Today, our new business outlook is more promising than at any other time since I joined the Company. We are experiencing great interest from innovative MVNOs, digital brands and new market entrants. I look forward to leading the Company into a growth phase," said Stabile.

"It has been my honor to work with exceptionally talented people at Optiva. The Company's culture is built on a true team spirit, and I am very proud of all that we have accomplished together. Today, Optiva is well positioned for the exciting cloud transformation opportunity taking place in the market. I will work closely with the executive team, Robert and the Board Members to ensure a successful transition," said Giere.

Optiva is also excited to announce that Mary-Lynn Oke has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2023. With a proven track record in financial and strategic management, Oke will manage Optiva's financial operations and play a strategic role in facilitating the Company's further growth.

"I am very motivated to join such a high-energy team in a competitive space to deliver success in an evolving sector. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to drive value for our shareholders and support the Company's exciting growth plans," said Oke.

Further, as announced in May 2023, Michele Campriani joined Optiva as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing more than 30 years of global telecom and software experience to the Company and our customers. Campriani's deep knowledge of industry trends and customer priorities ensures continued customer success and satisfaction, empowering customers to monetize emerging technologies and new market opportunities globally.

"Successful telecom companies are fast-tracking new monetization opportunities. They need software partners like Optiva to dramatically simplify their systems and enable agile, innovative actions to achieve their goals. I'm thrilled to have joined Optiva's leadership team because I've seen firsthand the impact investment and innovation like Optiva's will have on the new generation of telecom operators, MVNOs and new market entrants," says Campriani.

With these new appointments and continued investment in products and people, Optiva remains well positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities. Stabile added, "Optiva continues to possess a valuable asset base and a clear path to success as the telecom industry accelerates its move to the cloud. The Board and management are committed and focused on executing the significant opportunity for value creation ahead."

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

