Optiv Wins 'Best Overall Health Care Cybersecurity Solution' in MedTech Breakthrough Awards

DENVER, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has won "Best Overall Health Care Cybersecurity Solution" in the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards. The annual awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health-related technology companies, products, services and people.

Optiv was recognized out of more than 4,200 award submissions for its work serving 64% of the Fortune 500 health care firms, including more than 200 hospital organizations as clinical clients, and employing more than 150 consultants with health care experience.

"Today, the health care industry faces a confluence of challenges — from rising attacks and expanding threat surfaces, to staffing shortages and budget cuts — that, if left unmanaged, can introduce significant security risks, including to patient life," said Jason Lewkowicz, Optiv's chief services officer. "Optiv understands the unique challenges of the health care industry, partnering with organizations on their journey to cyber resiliency."

Optiv's team works in the trenches with health care clients to implement and manage end-to-end security programs founded on staples such as identity maturity and credential management, HIPAA compliance, endpoint detection and response, threat monitoring, device security management, data governance, data protection, third-party risk management and segmentation and network design. Optiv also offers security strategy assessments, HIPAA security assessments and internet of medical things (IoMT) security services.

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

