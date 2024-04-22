Optiv's Annual ESG Report Highlights Sustainability, Security, DEI and Community Outreach

DENVER, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Optiv , the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has published its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which highlights Optiv's passion for securing greatness for the world while focusing on its impact across three pillars:

Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has published its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which highlights Optiv’s passion for securing greatness for the world while focusing on its impact across three pillars: Securing and protecting; Expanding talent and opportunity; and Building community.

"In this time of economic uncertainty, some companies have elected to scale back on ESG efforts, but Optiv chooses to lean in because it's the right thing to do. From security and sustainability to DEI and charitable actions, we integrate ESG principles into all aspects of our business in a way that is authentic to us," said Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch. "As the world's largest pure-play cybersecurity company, we have a responsibility to lead by example and rally other organizations to join us in our quest to secure greatness — for companies, people and the world. Amidst today's dynamic threat landscape, we are needed now more than ever, and Optiv is not only up for the challenge but was built for this moment."

Optiv exceeds industry benchmarks in several areas. Key highlights from the 2024 ESG Report include:

$329 million spent across 149 diverse suppliers in the U.S., Canada and India , representing 10% of Optiv's total spend

29% of Optiv's global workforce are women — 4% above the U.S. industry average

$500,000 in charitable contributions and in-kind donations linked to the Optiv Chips In program

in charitable contributions and in-kind donations linked to the Optiv Chips In program 59% of senior leaders and their direct reports are gender, ethnic or veteran diverse.

700+ employees attended Optiv's inaugural virtual DEI fair, leading to a 5% increase in Employee Resource Group participation

13 OptivCon events held across North America , all of which included community engagement activations

"Our sustainability journey is one for which we are committed to making continual progress, and managing cyber risk that supports effective governance and compliance is core to what we do for our nearly 6,000 clients and ourselves," said Bill Croutch, executive vice president, general counsel and one of the executive sponsors of this year's report. "Through the efforts of our teams, Optiv has become a more responsible community partner and employer every year. There's a lot for us to be proud of, and at the same time, more work to do."

Optiv's ESG efforts align with the organization's core values of dedicated, curious, inclusive, connected and courageous.

Download the report and learn more about Optiv ESG at https://www.optiv.com/company/esg.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/company/optiv-newsroom.

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

