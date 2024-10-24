Optiv AI Security Services Enables Organizations to Securely Leverage Power of AI, Expedite Business Outcomes

Positions Clients to Minimize Risk, Secure Business Value and Accelerate Innovation

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- With the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), organizations are placing a priority on implementing AI while establishing guardrails to reduce potential risks. Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, has launched its AI Security Services that enables clients to securely harness the innovation and efficiency of generative AI — leading to expedited business outcomes.

Through its unmatched cross-practice capabilities and breadth of expertise, Optiv provides end-to-end support to clients seeking to identify the value and opportunities presented by AI. In addition to offering guidance on AI security at strategic, programmatic and technical levels, Optiv's wide range of tailored AI Security Services can support all different use cases wherever organizations are in their AI journey.

Explore Optiv AI Security Services and FREE AI training courses: https://www.Optiv.com/AI

Optiv's services focus on reducing cybersecurity risks surrounding AI building and usage through four key facets:

Strategy: Establish enterprise readiness to deploy and manage AI against a baseline of industry frameworks while addressing current capabilities, future needs and areas of opportunity.

Establish enterprise readiness to deploy and manage AI against a baseline of industry frameworks while addressing current capabilities, future needs and areas of opportunity. Governance: Work with Optiv experts to establish AI policies, standards and guidelines to ensure compliance and implement governance to encourage responsible innovation and align with overall vision and strategy.

Work with Optiv experts to establish AI policies, standards and guidelines to ensure compliance and implement governance to encourage responsible innovation and align with overall vision and strategy. Application Security: Future-proof your AI models and enable secure development throughout your AI product lifecycle.

Future-proof your AI models and enable secure development throughout your AI product lifecycle. Literacy and Education: Increase AI security awareness through comprehensive training courses designed to address the unique risks associated with AI and equip workforces with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate AI advancements securely.

"Organizations are under immense pressure to rapidly adopt AI to remain competitive. Too often, speed comes at the expense of security, leaving businesses vulnerable to a myriad of risks," says Randy Lariar, demand and delivery director at Optiv. "Optiv AI Security Services are designed to bridge this gap, enabling organizations to confidently embrace the power of AI while ensuring the integrity, security and efficiency of critical data and systems."

With Optiv AI security services, clients are well-positioned to:

Minimize AI risk : Improve AI program success by incorporating security early and throughout the AI lifecycle. Organizations can become AI enabled with comprehensive answers and plans to address governance, privacy and risk exposure.

: Improve AI program success by incorporating security early and throughout the AI lifecycle. Organizations can become AI enabled with comprehensive answers and plans to address governance, privacy and risk exposure. Secure business value : Boost workforce confidence and efficiency in enterprise AI use while ensuring appropriate guardrails with solid data governance, transparency and respect for data privacy.

: Boost workforce confidence and efficiency in enterprise AI use while ensuring appropriate guardrails with solid data governance, transparency and respect for data privacy. Accelerate innovation: With security embedded in their AI initiatives, organizations can confidently innovate and scale their AI programs without compromising security.

"We recognize the speed required to innovate and view security as a business enabler, rather than a time-consuming drain on resources," says Jennifer Mahoney, practice manager at Optiv. "Optiv AI Security Services brings together our deep expertise to empower our clients to identify and navigate both the opportunities and challenges that secure AI integration offers."

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

