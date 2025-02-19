Optiv Accepting Applications for $10,000 Scholarship Supporting Black, African American STEM Students

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Optiv , the cyber advisory and solutions leader, is accepting applications for its annual $10,000 scholarship for Black, African American STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students. Applications will be accepted until 3 p.m. MT on May 2.

This one-time scholarship, awarded by Optiv's Black Employee Network (BEN), reflects the company's dedication to casting a wider net within the cybersecurity field. The scholarship aims to address the industry's talent shortage while simultaneously promoting inclusive representation.

Qualified candidates can apply here: https://www.optiv.com/company/black-employee-network-ben-application

Last year's recipient, Nigel Tatem , is using the BEN scholarship to propel his studies at Cornell University.

"I am deeply grateful for the support of Optiv's Black Employee Network," said Tatem. "This scholarship is an incredible milestone in advancing my journey through computer science, cybersecurity and tech as it fuels my passion for building a more inclusive and innovative tech industry."

Applicants must meet the following qualifications to apply:

Be a graduating high school senior

Verify acceptance into an eligible degree program in a STEM-related field (including but not limited to computer science, electrical engineering, math, etc.)

Minimum cumulative high school GPA is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale

Be planning a career in cybersecurity/information security

Complete the scholarship application, including a one-page essay and two letters of reference

Identify as Black and/or African American (African, African American, Caribbean , for example) and be a U.S. Citizen, U.S. national or permanent resident

"At Optiv, our unwavering commitment to inclusion is a cornerstone of our values," said Ben Wilson, BEN co-lead. "By investing in the next generation of cybersecurity leaders, we are not only helping to close the skills gap but also building a more resilient and innovative industry that is reflective of its broad appeal."

Optiv values the diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences of its employees. This embodies our commitment to community outreach and an inclusive workforce, which is demonstrated through employee resource groups such as BEN.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/company/optiv-newsroom .

