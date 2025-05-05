MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Optimum Financial Group announced exceptional financial results for 2024 at the Optimum Group Inc.'s annual shareholders' meeting on April 29, 2025.

The Group continues its profitable growth, with revenues reaching nearly 1.4 billion dollars and a total shareholder return exceeding 17%. These results were once again marked by the excellent loss ratio in property and casualty insurance in Canada as well as the improved mortality in life reinsurance in the United States.

Assets under management in Canada, the United States and in France totalize 8.4 billion Canadian dollars to December 31, 2024. This result reflects our sound asset management for the benefit of our clients and the enhancement of our sustainable investment offering by integrating carbon footprint reduction criteria into our portfolios.

"Optimum is proud to be a Canadian company, focused on serving our clients and partners, with the ambition to contribute to the sustainable growth of the activity sectors in which we operate in Canada, the United States and in France. Our reputation is built on deeply anchored values such as integrity and creativity, as well as the partnership and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize Canada's economic landscape", comments Anabelle Blondeau, President and Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chair of the Board, Optimum Group Inc.

"Our financial strength allows us to ensure our perennity and offer stability to our talents as a private and global employer headquartered in Montréal. I thank our exceptional employees who drive our added value every day and reflect our corporate culture founded on trust and humanity. The very long-term commitment of our employees is a source of pride that helps train the next generation that will perpetuate the spirit of our founders", she concludes.

Optimum Financial Group has bestowed the 2024 Optimum Gilles-Blondeau Award to Optimum Re Insurance Company in the United States for its premium growth and exception performance, notably attributable to improved mortality. This annual award recognizes the exceptional contribution of a subsidiary to the Group's overall performance, as a tribute to Optimum's founder.

About Optimum Financial Group

Optimum Financial Group is dedicated to the financial security of its clients since 1969. Global and privately-owned, it is active in the sectors of actuarial consulting, global asset management, general insurance, information technology, life insurance, life reinsurance, and real estate. The Group has over 700 employees within diverse subsidiaries operating in 20 business places in Canada, the United States and in France. Its revenues nearly reach 1.4 billion dollars, its assets under management in Canada, the United States and in France totalise 8.4 billion dollars and its total assets exceed 6 billion dollars.

For further information, please contact: Stéphanie A. Berthiaume, Assistant Vice President, Communications, Optimum Group Inc., + 1 514 288-2010, [email protected]