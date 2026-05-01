MONTRÉAL, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Optimum Financial Group announced once again solid financial results for 2025 at the Optimum Group Inc.'s annual shareholders' meeting on April 28, 2026.

The Group continues its profitable growth, with revenues reaching nearly 1.5 billion Canadian dollars and a return on equity of 13%. These results capture an excellent performance in the life reinsurance sector in the United States, as well as good results in the property and casualty insurance and reinsurance sectors in Canada.

"Among our notable achievements in 2025, we are proud to have acquired our new global headquarters at the heart of the business community in Montréal. The Maison Optimum will be located at 2200 McGill College Avenue. We will design the premises to offer our employees, clients and partners an experience reflecting our identity and values," comments Anabelle Blondeau, President and Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chair of the Board, Optimum Group Inc.

"We are also building our vision and strategy on innovative and effective approaches to better serve our clients and partners, while reinforcing our financial and operational strength. Our employees are at the heart of our success, and we continue to invest to improve their experience hence fostering sustainable engagement." she concludes.

Optimum Financial Group has bestowed the 2025 Optimum Gilles-Blondeau Award to Optimum Re Insurance Company in the United States for its premium growth and exceptional performance. This annual award recognizes the exceptional contribution of a subsidiary to the Group's overall performance, as a tribute to Optimum's founder.

About Optimum Financial Group

Optimum Financial Group is dedicated to the financial security of its clients since 1969. Global and privately-owned, it is active in the sectors of actuarial consulting, global asset management, general insurance, information technology, life insurance, life reinsurance, and real estate. The Group has over 700 employees within diverse subsidiaries operating in 20 business places in Canada, the United States and in France. Its revenues rise up to nearly 1.5 billion Canadian dollars, and its total assets reach nearly 6.8 billion Canadian dollars.

SOURCE Optimum Group Inc.

For further information, please contact: Stéphanie A. Berthiaume, Assistant Vice President, Communications, Optimum Group Inc., + 1 514 288-2010, [email protected]