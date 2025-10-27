MONTRÉAL, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Optimum Financial Group is proud to announce the acquisition of its new global headquarters in Montréal. This transaction confirms its commitment to remain a local corporate citizen, at the heart of the business community.

Optimum Financial Group is proud to announce the acquisition of its new global headquarters in Montréal at 2200 McGill College Avenue. (CNW Group/Optimum Group Inc.)

The head office will move to 2200 McGill College Avenue. Nestled downtown across from McGill University and overlooking Mount Royal, the building has commercial spaces on the ground floor and five office floors with a passage to Montréal's Underground City. The building is LEED Gold certified, in line with Optimum's environmental and sustainable commitment.

"We are thrilled to have acquired the Maison Optimum which will propel us into the future with room for growth. We will enhance the premises to offer our employees, clients and partners an experience that reflects our values of proximity, expertise and solidity." comments Anabelle Blondeau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Optimum Group Inc.

"Our talents are key and we are delighted to provide them with this new work environment that will allow us to experience more spontaneous collaboration and empirical creativity," she concludes.

About Optimum Financial Group

Optimum Financial Group is dedicated to the financial security of its clients since 1969. Global and privately-owned, it is active in the sectors of actuarial consulting, global asset management, general insurance, information technology, life insurance, life reinsurance, and real estate. The Group has over 700 employees within diverse subsidiaries operating in 20 business places in Canada, the United States and in France. Its revenues nearly reach 1.4 billion dollars, its assets under management in Canada, the United States and in France totalise 8.4 billion dollars and its total assets exceed 6 billion dollars.

SOURCE Optimum Group Inc.

For further information, please contact: Stéphanie A. Berthiaume, Assistant Vice President, Communications, Optimum Group Inc., + 1 514 288-2010, [email protected]