Optical Vision Group to Launch Optical Warehouse Franchising Concept in Canada

Ontario and Western Canada Are Key Target Markets

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Optical Vision Group is taking its next big step by focusing on continuing the Canadian expansion of its Optical Warehouse/Entrepôt de la Lunette optical stores, with a franchising concept carefully developed to attract optometrists, opticians and other qualified investors.

"Our Everything You Need, Simply Less Expensive™ concept, which was developed in Quebec, resonates with glasses wearers in all provinces," says Daniel Beaulieu, President and CEO of Optical Vision Group. "In and outside of Quebec, we see the public's anticipation of our arrival in major cities across Canada, and we wish to build a national network to cater to the increasing demand for affordable eyeglasses that we see from coast to coast."

The franchising opportunity presented by Optical Vision Group is based on the retail strategy that has been developed and perfected by the group over the past 10 years. "Investors are very interested in the low-cost franchising proposition and the potential return on investment over a five year period," Beaulieu says. "We have seen an increase of interest in our unique concept by eye care professionals ready to become entrepreneurs or eager to expand their existing business. We are also seeing interest from general investors that see the value in optical retail."

"We look forward to meeting with all the interested entrepreneurs and discussing the possibility of bringing the Optical Warehouse concept to more communities," Beaulieu says. "Our high quality product assortment and offering, which includes a Best Price Policy on all lenses, frames starting at just $20, and a complete pair with anti-glare starting at $70, are exciting for independent practice owners who have an option that allows them to be very competitive."

Franchisees benefit from associating themselves with a growing brand that has a customized marketing program, established supply chain, ongoing training support, and a concept that has won the Radisson award presented by the Trois-Rivières Chamber of Commerce for New Business in 2016 and been recognized by the Quebec Chamber of Commerce as a Mercuriades finalist for Successful Business Strategy in 2018.

"We offer entrepreneurs a turnkey model that helps them succeed. From site surveys and store buildouts to optometry suites that are equipped with the latest equipment and a tele-optometry setup to maximize eye exam bookings, operators can have the tools like virtual try on and the support they need to stay ahead of the competition," says Daniel Beaulieu, President and CEO of Optical Vision Group.

To learn more about the Optical Warehouse franchise opportunity, please send an email to [email protected] .

ABOUT OPTICAL VISION GROUP:

Optical Vision Group manages several optical retail banners across Canada including 17 Entrepôt de la Lunette/Optical Warehouse locations, Griffé Lunetier/Designer Collections boutiques and shop-in-shops located within Entrepôt de la Lunette/Optical Warehouse stores, and 12 Hudson's Bay Optical/Glasses Gallery stores. The group has a network of approximately 200 employees – including 70 opticians – and 15 affiliated optometrists.

ABOUT OPTICAL WAREHOUSE/ENTREPÔT DE LA LUNETTE :

Since opening its first store in 2014, Entrepôt de la Lunette – known as Optical Warehouse outside of Quebec – has been able to set itself apart by promoting an affordable eyeglasses concept, backed by a Best Price Policy. Thanks to a product assortment that allows customers to find quality lenses and frames at unbeatable prices, Entrepôt de la Lunette/Optical Warehouse network has grown to a total 17 stores in the provinces of Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

This is not intended as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy a franchise. Certain provinces in Canada have laws governing the offer and sale of franchises. This information about our franchise opportunity is intended solely for residents of Canada.

