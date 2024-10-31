Optical Vision Group Announces the Development of Telemedicine in Optometry through a Strategic Partnership with 20/20NOW and Visionix Technologies

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Optical Vision Group, owner of the Entrepôt de la Lunette and Optical Warehouse banners, is proud to announce the development of telemedicine in optometry in Canada, thanks to a strategic partnership with 20/20NOW, a leader in tele-optometry, and Visionix Technologies, a globally recognized company known for its cutting-edge solutions in diagnostics, screening, and refraction.

The purpose of this partnership is to implement telemedicine in optometry through Optique Avant Garde/Digital Optometrist, the optometry development banner within Optical Vision Group, opening new opportunities for eye care professionals in Quebec and other provinces.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in next-generation equipment is revolutionizing the field of optometry. With these advanced technologies, optometrists can now facilitate diagnostics while accessing reliable data. Whether eye exams are performed in-person eye via tele-optometry, the quality of care is assured.

AI reduces analysis time by more than 50%, optimizing the efficiency of the examination process. This results in an increase in the number of patients treated, and, consequently, greater profitability for optometrists and businesses.

"Our commitment to innovation and making the latest technologies available has led us to this significant milestone. Launching telemedicine in optometry marks a pivotal step in making optometrists more accessible, ultimately enhancing patient care," says Daniel Beaulieu, President of Optical Vision Group.

In collaboration with Dr. Alain Desjardins, President of the Association of Affiliated Opticians and Optometrists at EDLL Inc., and Roberto Iazzolino, an optometrist with a Master's in Optical Science from Italy, the group is advancing its development of telemedicine in optometry in Canada.

Optical Vision Group invites eye care professionals to be part of this transformative journey, leveraging AI to enhance optometry and deliver greater benefits to their patients.

ABOUT OPTICAL VISION GROUP (opticalvisiongroup.com)

Optical Vision Group was founded by businessman Daniel Beaulieu, who has long-standing expertise in the optical field. Headquartered in Trois-Rivières, the company includes the banners Entrepôt de la Lunette, Optical Warehouse, and Griffé Lunetier, which democratize the purchase of prescription eyeglasses with their concept of "The end of expensive glasses." Driven to establish itself as a technological leader in the optical industry and to continually enhance the customer experience, Optical Vision Group aims to enrich the customer journey across all its banners by offering exclusive and innovative optometry technologies through its Digital Optometrist banner which operates under Optique Avant-Garde in the province of Quebec.

