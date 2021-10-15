OPSYNVI ® should be used in patients who are currently treated concomitantly with stable doses of macitentan 10mg and tadalafil 40mg (20mg x 2) as separate tablets.

Canadians living with PAH, a rare disease for which there is no cure, now have a new treatment option.

PAH is a specific, rare form of pulmonary hypertension (PH) that affects the right side of the heart and causes the walls of the pulmonary arteries (blood vessels leading from the right side of the heart to the lungs) to become thick and stiff, narrowing the space for blood to flow, and causing increased blood pressure to develop within the lungs. If left untreated, PH can lead to right ventricle failure, a serious type of heart failure.[1]

"PAH is a progressive disease that can affect people of any age or ethnic background. While there is no cure, there have been considerable advancements in care and we now have a gold standard option to improve pulmonary vascular resistance, lessen disease morbidity and reduce right heart impact," said Dr. Lisa Mielniczuk, Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Program at the Ottawa Heart Institute and Co-Vice Chair of the Pulmonary Hypertension Association of Canada's Board of Directors.* "Canadians living with PAH often have co-morbidities and are taking multiple treatments which can understandably lead to a high pill burden and reduced medication adherence. As a combination therapy, OPSYNVI® conveniently offers two therapies in one daily pill simplifying treatment for patients."

Health Canada's approval is based on three comparative bioavailability studies, which demonstrated the bioequivalence of a single dose of macitentan 10 mg and tadalafil 40 mg as the OPSYNVI® fixed dose combination tablet to OPSUMIT® (macitentan 10 mg) and ADCIRCA® (tadalafil 40 mg) co-administered as individual tablets in healthy patients.

"As part of our commitment to investing in research and understanding the science to advance innovative treatment options, today marks an important day for Canadians living with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension," said Neil Davie, Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head and Research & Development External Innovation Leader, Pulmonary Hypertension, Janssen-Cilag Ltd.** "This new once daily treatment helps simplify patient care for the long-term treatment of PAH."

About OPSYNVI®

Macitentan

Macitentan (OPSUMIT®) is indicated for the long-term treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH, WHO Group I) to reduce morbidity in patients of WHO Functional Class II or III whose PAH is either idiopathic or heritable, or associated with connective tissue disease or congenital heart disease. OPSUMIT® is effective when used as monotherapy or in combination with phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors.

The recommended dose of OPSUMIT® is 10 mg once daily.

Tadalafil

Tadalafil (ADCIRCA®)*** is indicated for the treatment of idiopathic ("primary") pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), or PAH associated with connective tissue disease, congenital heart disease or anorexigen use in patients with WHO functional class II or III who have not responded to conventional therapy.

The recommended dose of ADCIRCA® is taken as two 20 mg tables, once daily.

About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

At Janssen, we're creating a future where disease is a thing of the past. We're the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Immunology, Infectious Diseases & Vaccines, Neuroscience, Oncology and Pulmonary Hypertension.

