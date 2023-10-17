OpSens Anticipates the Results of the SAFE-TAVI Clinical Study on October 25

OpSens to Host a Satellite Program on October 25, 6:30-7:30 am PT

QUEBEC, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today announced that it will participate in the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Conference (TCT), October 23-26, 2023. The event will be held at the Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA. The TCT is an annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) and the premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine, attracting more than 10,000 attendees from over 90 countries around the world.

Visit OpSens at booth 1931 at the Moscone Center to experience and learn firsthand more about its latest innovations, including the SavvyWire®, OptoWire™ III, OptoMonitor 3, and TAVI software.

OpSens - Satellite Program

OpSens will also be sponsoring a scientific breakfast Satellite Program "Minimalistic TAVI with SavvyWire: Optimizing without Compromising" on Wednesday, October 25, 6:30-7:30 am PT, at the Presentation Theater 2. This symposium will feature moderator Dr. Philippe Genereux (Morristown Medical Center) along with speakers including Dr. Ander Regueiro (Hospital Clinic de Barcelona), Dr. James Harvey (WellSpan York) and Dr. Samuel Horr (Centennial Heart).

Results of the SAFE-TAVI Clinical Study: SavvyWire Efficacy and Safety in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation Procedures to be Released on October 25

The results of the SAFE-TAVI Clinical Study: SavvyWire Efficacy and Safety in TAVI Procedures will be presented on October 25, at 10:09 am PT by Dr. Ander Regueiro. The SAFE-TAVI study enrolled 119 patients and was conducted in nine renowned hospitals including eight centers across Spain and one in Canada. The SavvyWire is the first and only sensor-guided TAVI solution, designed to optimize TAVI workflow and support lifetime patient management. The SavvyWire enables significant TAVI procedural benefits by supporting multiple steps over the same device without exchange, while delivering continuous, accurate hemodynamic measurements and display.

"OpSens has designed the SavvyWire to help drive continued optimization of TAVI procedures without compromise, focusing on incorporating critical functions on the guidewire powered by our patented premier Fidela™ second generation fiber optic sensor technology," said Louis Laflamme, President and Chief Executive Officer of OpSens.

The Evolution of TAVI

Aortic valve stenosis occurs when the heart's aortic valve narrows, preventing it from opening completely and restricting blood flow from the heart to the main artery (aorta) and then to the rest of the body.

The TAVI procedure was initially only indicated for inoperable patients with severe symptomatic aortic stenosis, and later for patients at high surgical risk. Clinical studies such as PARTNER and COREVALVE have since shown better or equivalent clinical outcomes in intermediate and low surgical risk patients. The TAVI procedure is rapidly evolving toward a minimalist approach that advances the procedure and supports lifetime patient management.

The TAVI procedure is growing rapidly globally, driven by the aging population and recent studies that demonstrate its benefits for a broader array of patients. The global TAVI market to exceed 400,000 procedures by 2025 and surpass 600,000 by 2030.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. The OptoWire is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of more than 250,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the U.S., the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada.

OpSens has received FDA clearance and Health Canada approval to commercialize the SavvyWire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures (TAVR). This unique guidewire is a 3-in-1 solution for stable aortic valve delivery and positioning, continuous accurate hemodynamic measurement during the procedure, and reliable left ventricular pacing without the need for adjunct devices or venous access.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

SOURCE OpSens Inc.

For further information: Louis Laflamme, CPA, President and Chief Executive Officer, 418.781.0333; John Hannigan, FCA, Chief Financial Officer, 418.781.0333