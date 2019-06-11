Opsens Solutions Further Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with USPTO Grant

QUEBEC CITY, June 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Opsens Inc. ("Opsens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Opsens Solutions Inc. ("Opsens Solutions"), has been granted a patent for an innovative optical-based pressure sensor from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO").

Patent no. 10,082,437 entitled "Optical Pressure Sensor with Reduced Mechanical Stresses" describes an innovative fiber optic pressure sensor design aimed at solving sensor drift, one of the most challenging problems encountered with sensors used in high pressure environments. Tested by a world-renowned, independent laboratory, this new fiber optic pressure sensor has shown unparalleled low-drift performances when measuring minute changes in differential pressure. This sensor is entirely optical based, without any electronic or electrical components or wires, a feature that makes it particularly attractive for applications in aeronautics and aerospace.

"This sensor is receiving a lot of attention from various industries, especially from aeronautics and aerospace, and more specifically for aircraft fuel monitoring applications, as it is 100% optical, totally immune to electromagnetic interferences and outstandingly precise. Another generation of this sensor is already under development to measure other aircraft fuel parameters, such as temperature and fuel contaminants like water", said Gaétan Duplain, President of Opsens Solutions.

Opsens Solutions is also proud to announce that it will be exhibiting its fiber-optic sensing solutions at the SIAE Le Bourget 2019, the International Paris Airshow, in France.

About Opsens Inc. (www.opsens.com)

Opsens focuses mainly on the measure of FFR and dPR in interventional cardiology. Opsens offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 60,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

Opsens, through its subsidiary Opsens Solutions (www.opsens-solutions.com), is also involved in industrial activities, developing, manufacturing and installing innovative fibre optic sensing solutions for critical applications such as those found in the aeronautic and aerospace industries.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance and achievements of Opsens to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE OPSENS Inc.

For further information: Louis Laflamme, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer, 418.781.0333; Robin Villeneuve, CPA, CA, Chief Financial Officer, 418.781.0333

Related Links

opsens.com

