QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Corporation") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, announces the voting results following its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held virtually at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 (the "Meeting").

1. Election of Directors

Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting. Accordingly, the voting results are set out below:

Name Votes For Percentage of

Votes For (%) Percentage of

Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes

Withheld (%) Lori Chmura 40,748,192 90.82 4,116,887 9.18 Gaétan Duplain 44,722,648 99.68 142,431 0.32 Denis M. Sirois 27,567,754 61.45 17,297,325 38.55 Denis Harrington 40,588,181 90.47 4,276,898 9.53 Jean Lavigueur 44,719,670 99.68 145,409 0.32 Louis Laflamme 44,358,789 98.87 506,290 1.13 James Patrick Mackin 40,443,440 90.14 4,421,639 9.86 Alan Milinazzo 44,709,092 99.65 155,987 0.35

2. Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Independent Auditor of the Corporation and Authorization Given to Directors to Set Its Compensation

Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, Deloitte LLP was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix its compensation, with the following voting results:

Independent

Auditor Votes For Percentage of

Votes For (%) Percentage of

Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes

Withheld (%) Deloitte LLP 54,367,086 96.22 2,136,023 3.78

The report of the voting results is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of more than 200,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens has recently received FDA clearance and Health Canada approval to commercialize the SavvyWire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures (TAVR).

The TAVR procedure is growing rapidly globally, driven by the aging population and recent studies that demonstrate its benefits for a broader array of patients. The global TAVR market is currently estimated at over 200,000 procedures and is expected to reach 400,000 in 2027.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

SOURCE OpSens Inc.

For further information: Louis Laflamme, CPA, President, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, 418.781.0333