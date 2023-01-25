Jan 25, 2023, 12:56 ET
QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Corporation") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, announces the voting results following its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held virtually at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 (the "Meeting").
1. Election of Directors
Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders' meeting. Accordingly, the voting results are set out below:
|
Name
|
Votes For
|
Percentage of
|
Percentage of
|
Percentage of Votes
|
Lori Chmura
|
40,748,192
|
90.82
|
4,116,887
|
9.18
|
Gaétan Duplain
|
44,722,648
|
99.68
|
142,431
|
0.32
|
Denis M. Sirois
|
27,567,754
|
61.45
|
17,297,325
|
38.55
|
Denis Harrington
|
40,588,181
|
90.47
|
4,276,898
|
9.53
|
Jean Lavigueur
|
44,719,670
|
99.68
|
145,409
|
0.32
|
Louis Laflamme
|
44,358,789
|
98.87
|
506,290
|
1.13
|
James Patrick Mackin
|
40,443,440
|
90.14
|
4,421,639
|
9.86
|
Alan Milinazzo
|
44,709,092
|
99.65
|
155,987
|
0.35
2. Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Independent Auditor of the Corporation and Authorization Given to Directors to Set Its Compensation
Based on the proxies received and the votes cast at the Meeting, Deloitte LLP was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix its compensation, with the following voting results:
|
Independent
|
Votes For
|
Percentage of
|
Percentage of
|
Percentage of Votes
|
Deloitte LLP
|
54,367,086
|
96.22
|
2,136,023
|
3.78
The report of the voting results is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
OpSens focuses mainly on cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of more than 200,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.
OpSens has recently received FDA clearance and Health Canada approval to commercialize the SavvyWire for transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures (TAVR).
The TAVR procedure is growing rapidly globally, driven by the aging population and recent studies that demonstrate its benefits for a broader array of patients. The global TAVR market is currently estimated at over 200,000 procedures and is expected to reach 400,000 in 2027.
OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.
For further information: Louis Laflamme, CPA, President, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, 418.781.0333
