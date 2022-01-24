QUEBEC CITY, QC, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2022 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year, taking the sixth position.

"Opsens is proud to be part of the OTCQX Best 50. We have made great progress on many fronts in the last few months, despite the challenging environment. We are optimistic about the opportunities we see ahead of us," said Louis Laflamme, President and Chief Executive Officer of OpSens. "Importantly, our product development pathway for our new SavvyWire is on track following the successful completion of our clinical human study and submission to the FDA and Health Canada for regulatory clearance. We anticipate the agencies review of our applications and are preparing our organization for a successful product launch, upon regulatory clearance, which will allow OpSens to tap into this $5 billion market," concluded Louis Laflamme.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2022 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2021.

For the complete 2022 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2022_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on interventional cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesion access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 150,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

SOURCE OPSENS Inc.

For further information: Louis Laflamme, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer, 418.781.0333; Robin Villeneuve, CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer, 418.781.0333