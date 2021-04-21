AGREEMENT ALLOWS CARDIOLOGISTS TO PERFORM DPR AND FFR PROCEDURES USING OPSENS' OPTOWIRE AND CATHMEDICAL'S PICASSO SYSTEM IN AN INTEGRATED FASHION

QUEBEC CITY, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") (TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company, today announced it has signed an agreement with Cathmedical Cardiovascular S.A. ("Cathmedical") for the integration of its coronary physiology algorithms into the Picasso system, a next generation hemodynamic system. The integrated systems will initially focus on the Spanish cardiology market where the Picasso has a dominant market share.

This partnership agreement allows interventional cardiologists using this system to benefit from full integration into the catheterization laboratory and to offer superior diagnosis and treatment to their patients. Combined with the OptoWire III, the full power of coronary physiology indices such as the OpSens' diastolic pressure ratio (or dPR) is now available within the Picasso system for optimal integration into the workflow.

Louis Laflamme, President and CEO of OpSens commented, "We are excited to bring to the cardiac physicians in Spain, a seamless integration of OpSens' dPR technology with Cathmedical's next generation hemodynamic system. Cardiologists have already had the opportunity to appreciate independently the Picasso system and the OptoWire III for their performances, ease of use and accurate measurements. We believe their integration brings together the "best of both worlds" – hemodynamic systems and physiology guidewires – merging functionalities that will improve physician workflow, ease their decision-making process, and may lead to better patient outcomes. This partnership is an example of the value OpSens can offer by combining its expertise with the one of its partners."

Alfredo Garcia, General Manager of Cathmedical, said, "We are very pleased with this partnership with OpSens. It provides our customers access to the combination of the best hemodynamic system to the best pressure guidewire system on the market."

"Integrating the OptoWire III into the cathlab system is quick and easy, freeing up space on the operating table with the removal of equipment. Within moments, the cardiologist is able to connect the OptoWire III and perform the procedure on his patient," said Dr. Carlos Moreno, Interventional Cardiologist at Getafe University Hospital (Madrid).

The OpSens OptoWire III is a modern pressure guidewire designed for clinical practice to diagnose, treat, and confirm results in coronary arteries. The unmatched precision of its second-generation fiber optic sensor, Fidela, translates into the lowest drift in the industry and represents an exclusive feature, for which Opsens stands out in the market. The value of Fidela precision is supported by peer-reviewed literature showing that the accuracy of the pressure measurement is even more crucial when physiology guidewires are used for indices without hyperemia.

Coronary artery disease is the blockage or narrowing (stenosis) of the arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle, often due to the buildup of fatty plaque inside the arteries, which may cause heart attacks. Several studies, such as the FAME Study, showed that when Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) is used prior to percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), patients' outcomes are improved with major adverse cardiac events significantly reduced.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly on coronary physiology products in interventional cardiology. OpSens offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 100,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, and achievements of OpSens to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the said forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE OPSENS Inc.

For further information: Louis Laflamme, CPA, CA, Chief Executive Officer, 418.781.0333; Robin Villeneuve, CPA, CA Chief Financial Officer, 418.781.0333

Related Links

https://opsens.com/

