Opsens - First clinical use of OptoWire III after Health Canada approval

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Opsens Inc. ("Opsens" or the "Company") (TSX:OPS) (OTCQX:OPSSF) today announced the world's first clinical use of the OptoWire III, following the recent Health Canada approval.

OptoWire III is a coronary guidewire integrating a second-generation optical sensor for vascular physiological measurement, such as Fractional Flow Reserve ("FFR"). This pressure guidewire is designed to offer the lowest drift in the industry and excellent access to lesions. Health Canada's approval paved the way for first use of the product by interventional cardiologist Olivier F. Bertrand, from the Quebec Heart and Lung Institute.

"Opsens is pleased to provide cardiologists with an even better version of OptoWire," said Louis Laflamme, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "While the high performance of the OptoWire II is recognized, our team made this product even better by responding to user improvement requests for complex lesions, particularly in the most tortuous and calcified arteries. "Doctors will appreciate a design with increased maneuverability, strength and a shorter flexible tip," added Laflamme. "In addition to mechanical improvements, Opsens has also simplified and optimized the design of its flagship product, giving the Company more control and efficiency in its production line, which will result in improved profit margins," Mr. Laflamme concluded.

First worldwide OptoWire III user, Dr. Olivier F. Bertrand said: "this improved version of OptoWire for physiological measurement offers maneuverability and exceptional reliability that significantly simplify the procedure. Assessment of the most complex lesions is streamlined for precise diagnosis and optimized treatment. The robustness and the quality of the optical connection make it even easier to evaluate the quality of the intervention at the end of the procedure. These are major benefits for cardiologists and their patients. The performance of the OptoWire III is, to date, unmatched."

In addition to Canada, Opsens has also filed applications for approval in Japan, the United States and Europe.

Opsens focuses mainly on physiological measurements, such as FFR and dPR in interventional cardiology. Opsens offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 80,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

Opsens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing and installing innovative fibre optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

